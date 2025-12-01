S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red

2 Invesco ETFs to Buy Before 2026

Quick Read

  • Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) allocates 64% to technology and has delivered a 19.6% average annual return over the past decade.
  • QQQ holds 53.86% of its portfolio in its top 10 holdings with Nvidia at 9.28% allocation.
  • Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) invests in 100 S&P 500 stocks selected by quality metrics and allocates 26.55% to industrials.
By Vandita Jadeja
© JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Considering the growing popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across the country, it is time to rebalance your portfolio before 2026. Whether you’ve invested in stocks and are looking to reallocate the funds or want to build a diversified portfolio of ETFs, Invesco offers several options to choose from. 

Some of the best Invesco ETFs aren’t high-yield funds but those that offer capital appreciation. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) are two ETFs that will boost your portfolio and prepare you for 2026. These are growth engines that will improve overall portfolio returns. 

Businessman pointing at ETF (Exchange Traded Funds). Investment Opportunities in Mutual Funds and ETFs, Growing Wealth in the Financial Market.
bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Invesco QQQ Trust

The Invesco QQQ Trust tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, which holds the 100 largest nonfinancial companies trading on the Nasdaq exchange. We’ve seen growth stocks perform better than value stocks in the past decade, and I believe this trend could continue. The ETF holds the top tech stocks and has a heavy dose of the Magnificent Seven. 

It allocates 64% of the fund into the technology sector, followed by consumer discretionary (18.29%) and healthcare (4.21%). The top 10 holdings constitute 53.86% of the portfolio and include Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Broadcom, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. It has the highest allocation in Nvidia at 9.28%. 

Since the AI boom started, these companies have delivered an exceptional return, which has allowed QQQ to hit a 52-week high. Technology is constantly evolving, and QQQ offers the perfect mix of stocks for the long term. While the fund doesn’t offer a high yield, it offers premium capital appreciation, which will allow you to see steady portfolio growth. 

QQQ has generated an average annual return of 19.6% and has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past decade. It holds 101 stocks and has an expense ratio of 0.20%. The fund and index are balanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. It has generated a cumulative 3-year return of 130.78% and 5-year return of 140.85%. 

As megacap growth stocks continue to lead the market higher, the Invesco QQQ Trust could benefit. Exchanging hands for $614, the fund has gained 20.39% in 2025 and over 100% in 5 years. Even conservative investors can make use of the ETF and be a part of the tech-driven returns as the market continues to move to new highs. 

investment portfolio on screen laptop computer with index stock market and chart with uptrend stock market graph.
create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Quality Index. It invests in stocks that are a part of the S&P 500 and have the highest quality score based on return on equity, financial leverage ratio, and accruals ratio. The final portfolio might look similar to the S&P 500, but it is not the same. You get to own the best of the S&P 500. 

It holds 100 top-quality stocks and focuses on companies that have stable financials and have remained resilient in the market. The fund is balanced semi-annually. It has a 10-year annualized return of 14.6%, outperforming the S&P 500. SPHQ has gained 11.25% in 2025 and is exchanging hands for $74.38. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.15%.

As compared to other tech-focused funds, SPHQ has the highest allocation in the industrials sector (26.55%), followed by technology (24.50%) and consumer staples (17.60%). Its top 10 stocks include strong dividend payers like Apple, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, Caterpillar, and Costco. 

These companies have rewarded investors for years and have the ability to continue doing so. It has the highest allocation in Apple at 6.65%. The ETF has a yield of 1.19%, and while it is not a very high yield, it promises ultimate diversification and a portfolio of the top blue chip companies. With Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, you get quality over quantity and low risk. 

SPHQ has generated a 3-year return of 21.07% and and a 5-year return of 16.54%. If you are looking to invest beyond the traditional tech stocks, SPHQ can be an ideal choice. Besides the steady passive income, it promises capital appreciation and stands out amongst all the Invesco ETFs. 

