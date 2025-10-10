S&P 500
6,629.90
-1.67%
Dow Jones
45,845.00
-1.22%
Nasdaq 100
24,558.80
-2.24%
Russell 2000
2,427.58
-1.81%
FTSE 100
9,409.00
-1.05%
Nikkei 225
46,492.90
-4.30%
Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season

Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season

By Joel South

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 11:50 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The U.S. government remains in shutdown mode on Day 10, with economic data reports suspended.
  • Earnings season begins next week.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Disappointed in Mosaic

Live

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong downgraded S&P 500 component Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) to sector perform with a $30 price target this morning.

“We are disappointed in another surprise phosphate production cut and expect shares will be down significantly on the news,” complains Wong. “Several quarters of strong operations may be needed to win back investor confidence.” In the meantime, despite seeing “a potential upside case with Mosaic returning to nameplate phosphate production” and capturing profits from “still elevated phosphate prices,” the analyst is stepping to the sidelines.

Mosaic stock is down nearly 8% in response. The Voo is crashing, too, now down 1.1%, after President Trump announced he will call off a planned visit to China and impose “massive” new tariffs on China in response to that country’s new export restrictions on rare earths.

Freeport Downgraded on Mine Troubles

Live

Freedom Capital Markets analyst Vitaly Kononov downgraded S&P 500 component company Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) to hold with a $47 price target this morning.

Kononov cites likely 35% lower copper output at Freeport’s Grasberg mine in 2026, “compared with its previous estimates, amid the recent fatal accident,” as his primary reason for downgrading. More broadly relevant to other copper miners, Kononov predicts a 1% deficit in needed copper supply globally in 2026, which could push copper prices higher.

Freeport stock is down 0.4% on the downgrade.

China Cracks Down on Chips

Live

London’s Financial Times is reporting that China has mobilized teams of customs officers to “carry out stringent checks on semiconductor shipments” arriving at Chinese ports. Customs is on the lookout for H20 and RTX Pro 6000D chips from Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA).

It’s not 100% clear what exactly customs is looking for in these shipments. But at the very least, heightened scrutiny can be expected to slow customs clearance — and slow down revenue flow to Nvidia.

Nvidia stock is up 0.9% in early trading on the Nasdaq regardless, and the Voo is up 0.3%.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed down 0.3% on Thursday as the U.S. government endured its ninth straight day of shutdown.

Now it’s Friday, and Day 10, and the Voo is rising a bit, up less than 0.1% premarket.

With the government shut down, there’s little hope of optimistic economic data goosing the market higher. Actually, the contrary is more likely, with investors wondering what bad news might be going unreported by government agencies that have gone silent.

If there is good news to report, something to provide catalysts to drive stock prices higher, it’s probably going to have to come from companies themselves. Luckily, earnings season ramps back up next week, with big banks starting to report their Q3 profits.

The news could be good or bad — but at least it will be news.

Earnings

Even before earnings season officially kicks off, a handful of companies are reporting (either early for this coming season, or straggling in late from the last one, depending on your perspective).

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) beat “earnings” by 11 cents last night, reporting a fiscal Q1 2026 loss of only $0.03 where Street analysts forecast a $0.14 loss. Even better, Applied did $64.2 million in revenue for the quarter, well ahead of the $51 million forecast.

Jeans-maker Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) beat by four cents with a $0.34 per share third quarter 2025. Revenue edged out consensus estimates at $1.5 billion. On the down side, Levi guided to $1.27 to $1.32 per share for the full year 2025. Taken at the midpoint, that’s less profit than the $1.31 Wall Street consensus.

Unsurprisingly, Levi stock is down a lot premarket on the news — nearly 10%.

Glassmaker Apogee Enterprises (Nasdaq: APOG) this morning also beat by 14 cents with a $0.98 fiscal Q2 2026 profit. Revenue for the quarter was $358.2 million, also beating expectations. But Apogee warned on earnings, saying full-year profits will range from $3.60 to $3.90, well below expectations for $3.96.

 

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live July 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Trump Fires Up the Trade War Again
Joel South | Jul 11, 2025

Stock Market Live July 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Trump Fires Up the Trade War Again

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 30, 2025

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7
Joel South | Oct 7, 2025

Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 20: After Misses from Home Depot And Now Target, S&P 500 (VOO) Keeps Falling
Joel South | Aug 20, 2025

Stock Market Live August 20: After Misses from Home Depot And Now Target, S&P 500 (VOO) Keeps Falling

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 19: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Still on Hold Pending Fed Talk
Joel South | Aug 19, 2025

Stock Market Live August 19: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Still on Hold Pending Fed Talk

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Edges Higher as Investors Await Powell Comments
Joel South | Aug 22, 2025

Stock Market Live August 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Edges Higher as Investors Await Powell Comments

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as Inflation Heats Up
Joel South | Aug 29, 2025

Stock Market Live August 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as Inflation Heats Up

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live August 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Nvidia News
Joel South | Aug 27, 2025

Stock Market Live August 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Nvidia News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls on New Tariffs Turmoil
Joel South | Sep 2, 2025

Stock Market Live September 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls on New Tariffs Turmoil

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…

Top Gaining Stocks

PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 9,934,398
+$5.04
+3.48%
$149.75
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 88,845
+$112.34
+2.83%
$4,079.62
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 2,604,007
+$4.32
+2.75%
$161.17
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,486,719
+$2.66
+2.67%
$102.38
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 50,681
+$7.82
+2.44%
$328.27

Top Losing Stocks

Mosaic
MOS Vol: 8,374,591
-$2.60
7.78%
$30.84
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 2,029,418
-$36.82
7.60%
$447.60
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 5,944,148
-$2.78
7.57%
$33.93
Block
XYZ Vol: 5,169,651
-$5.84
7.22%
$75.01
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,972,080
-$6.31
6.71%
$87.66