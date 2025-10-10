Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The U.S. government remains in shutdown mode on Day 10, with economic data reports suspended.

Earnings season begins next week.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed down 0.3% on Thursday as the U.S. government endured its ninth straight day of shutdown.

Now it’s Friday, and Day 10, and the Voo is rising a bit, up less than 0.1% premarket.

With the government shut down, there’s little hope of optimistic economic data goosing the market higher. Actually, the contrary is more likely, with investors wondering what bad news might be going unreported by government agencies that have gone silent.

If there is good news to report, something to provide catalysts to drive stock prices higher, it’s probably going to have to come from companies themselves. Luckily, earnings season ramps back up next week, with big banks starting to report their Q3 profits.

The news could be good or bad — but at least it will be news.

Earnings

Even before earnings season officially kicks off, a handful of companies are reporting (either early for this coming season, or straggling in late from the last one, depending on your perspective).

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) beat “earnings” by 11 cents last night, reporting a fiscal Q1 2026 loss of only $0.03 where Street analysts forecast a $0.14 loss. Even better, Applied did $64.2 million in revenue for the quarter, well ahead of the $51 million forecast.

Jeans-maker Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) beat by four cents with a $0.34 per share third quarter 2025. Revenue edged out consensus estimates at $1.5 billion. On the down side, Levi guided to $1.27 to $1.32 per share for the full year 2025. Taken at the midpoint, that’s less profit than the $1.31 Wall Street consensus.

Unsurprisingly, Levi stock is down a lot premarket on the news — nearly 10%.

Glassmaker Apogee Enterprises (Nasdaq: APOG) this morning also beat by 14 cents with a $0.98 fiscal Q2 2026 profit. Revenue for the quarter was $358.2 million, also beating expectations. But Apogee warned on earnings, saying full-year profits will range from $3.60 to $3.90, well below expectations for $3.96.