Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong downgraded S&P 500 component Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) to sector perform with a $30 price target this morning.\r\n\r\n“We are disappointed in another surprise phosphate production cut and expect shares will be down significantly on the news,” complains Wong. “Several quarters of strong operations may be needed to win back investor confidence.” In the meantime, despite seeing “a potential upside case with Mosaic returning to nameplate phosphate production” and capturing profits from “still elevated phosphate prices,” the analyst is stepping to the sidelines.\r\n\r\nMosaic stock is down nearly 8% in response. The Voo is crashing, too, now down 1.1%, after President Trump announced he will call off a planned visit to China and impose “massive” new tariffs on China in response to that country’s new export restrictions on rare earths.