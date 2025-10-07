Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The U.S. government remains shutdown, for a seventh straight day, on Tuesday.

The Trump Administration has announced it will take a 10% stake in a small cobalt-mining startup named Trilogy Metals.

Live Updates Live Coverage

As Tuesday dawns, the U.S. Government is seven days into its shutdown — with no end in sight. The U.S. Senate tried yesterday, for a fifth time, to pass a bill to fund the government through November 21. It failed to win the necessary 60 votes, which would require eight Democrats to switch sides and join their Republican comrades.

Despite their being no movement towards compromise, however, the U.S. stock market just keeps on climbing. Premarket today, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up nearly 0.2%.

Shutdown or not, the government continues to make news today, however, most notably thanks to the Trump Administration announcing that it will directly invest $35.6 million in tiny Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ), a profitless, revenue-less miner of copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver. The government will receive a 10% stake in the company for its investment. It’s presumably buying into the company in hopes of securing access to strategic metals such as copper and cobalt.

Trilogy Metals stock is soaring 240% premarket. That means little to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, however, for Trilogy is far too small to be included in the S&P 500.

Earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) on the other hand is much bigger. The S&P 500 component company reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings last night, and beat forecasts by 15 cents. Q2 profits were $3.63 per share, and revenue was just under $2.5 billion. (Analysts had forecast just over $2.5 billion, however).

Constellation’s followed up its earnings report with guidance for $11.30 to $11.60 in fiscal 2026 earnings. Taken at the midpoint and relative to the consensus forecast of $11.44, that means Constellation might “beat by a penny” this year. The stock is up nearly 5% premarket in response to the news.

McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC), another S&P 500 component, beat by three cents this morning, reporting a $0.85 per share profit for its fiscal Q3. Revenue edged out expectations at $1.7 billion, however, guidance through the end of 2025 is for earnings of only $3.00-$3.05 per share. Taken at the midpoint, this would miss the consensus of $3.04.