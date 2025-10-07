S&P 500
6,726.30
-0.37%
Dow Jones
46,618.80
-0.28%
Nasdaq 100
24,930.50
-0.33%
Russell 2000
2,466.63
-0.93%
FTSE 100
9,489.30
+0.07%
Nikkei 225
47,990.40
-1.31%
Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7
Live News & Earnings

By Joel South

Oct 7, 2025  |  Updated 10:57 AM ET

Key Points

  • The U.S. government remains shutdown, for a seventh straight day, on Tuesday.
  • The Trump Administration has announced it will take a 10% stake in a small cobalt-mining startup named Trilogy Metals.
Live Updates

Banking on Upside at Fifth Third

Live

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded S&P 500 component company Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) to overweight with a $60 price target after yesterday’s news that Fifth Third will acquire rival regional bank Comerica (NYSE: CMA).

Gosalia raised 2027 earnings estimates for Fifth Third by 12% on the news, to $5.24 per share, lowered its target P/E multiple to 11.5x — and still concluded the stock is a buy. “We believe that the accretion math for this deal is conservative, and there is more upside from revenue synergies and additional cost saves down the line,” commented Gosalia.

Fifth Third stock is up more than 1% today, but the Voo is now down 0.1%.

Housing Downgrades

Live

Evercore ISI analysts Trey Morrish and Stephen Kim took a chainsaw to homebuilder stock ratings this morning.

Toll Bros. (NYSE: TOL), KB Home (NYSE: KBH), DR Horton (NYSE: DHI), and PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) are just a few of the housing stocks that got their outperform ratings yanked, and downgraded to “in line” (i.e. hold).

Toll Bros. and KB Home are both down 2.2%, Pulte 2.6%, and DR Horton is leading the group lower with a 2.8% loss as trading gets underway for the day. The Voo, however, is still up 0.2%.

As Tuesday dawns, the U.S. Government is seven days into its shutdown — with no end in sight. The U.S. Senate tried yesterday, for a fifth time, to pass a bill to fund the government through November 21. It failed to win the necessary 60 votes, which would require eight Democrats to switch sides and join their Republican comrades.

Despite their being no movement towards compromise, however, the U.S. stock market just keeps on climbing. Premarket today, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up nearly 0.2%.

Shutdown or not, the government continues to make news today, however, most notably thanks to the Trump Administration announcing that it will directly invest $35.6 million in tiny Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ), a profitless, revenue-less miner of copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver. The government will receive a 10% stake in the company for its investment. It’s presumably buying into the company in hopes of securing access to strategic metals such as copper and cobalt.

Trilogy Metals stock is soaring 240% premarket. That means little to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, however, for Trilogy is far too small to be included in the S&P 500.

Earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) on the other hand is much bigger. The S&P 500 component company reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings last night, and beat forecasts by 15 cents. Q2 profits were $3.63 per share, and revenue was just under $2.5 billion. (Analysts had forecast just over $2.5 billion, however).

Constellation’s followed up its earnings report with guidance for $11.30 to $11.60 in fiscal 2026 earnings. Taken at the midpoint and relative to the consensus forecast of $11.44, that means Constellation might “beat by a penny” this year. The stock is up nearly 5% premarket in response to the news.

McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC), another S&P 500 component, beat by three cents this morning, reporting a $0.85 per share profit for its fiscal Q3. Revenue edged out expectations at $1.7 billion, however, guidance through the end of 2025 is for earnings of only $3.00-$3.05 per share. Taken at the midpoint, this would miss the consensus of $3.04.

Top Gaining Stocks

PayPal
PYPL Vol: 14,514,672
+$3.99
+5.60%
$75.28
AMD
AMD Vol: 59,107,784
+$8.56
+4.20%
$212.27
Centene
CNC Vol: 4,939,506
+$1.41
+3.75%
$39.05
IBM
IBM Vol: 3,455,828
+$10.43
+3.60%
$299.85
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 12,654,419
+$0.47
+3.00%
$16.16

Top Losing Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 56,858,031
-$0.89
7.00%
$11.81
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,253,751
-$14.03
5.78%
$228.80
Dow
DOW Vol: 7,602,628
-$0.99
4.23%
$22.43
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 1,288,152
-$7.05
4.11%
$164.48
Expedia
EXPE Vol: 408,857
-$8.48
3.79%
$215.36