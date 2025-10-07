Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded S&P 500 component company Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) to overweight with a $60 price target after yesterday’s news that Fifth Third will acquire rival regional bank Comerica (NYSE: CMA).\r\n\r\nGosalia raised 2027 earnings estimates for Fifth Third by 12% on the news, to $5.24 per share, lowered its target P/E multiple to 11.5x — and still concluded the stock is a buy. “We believe that the accretion math for this deal is conservative, and there is more upside from revenue synergies and additional cost saves down the line,” commented Gosalia.\r\n\r\nFifth Third stock is up more than 1% today, but the Voo is now down 0.1%.