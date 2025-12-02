S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 2: Crypto Traders Pounce, S&P 500 (VOO) Bounces

Quick Read

  • Crypto sold off on Monday but prices are turning around Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin up 2%.
  • Smaller tech companies reported strong earnings overnight.
Live Updates

Teradyne Upgraded

Live

Stifel analyst Brian Chin upgraded Teradyne (Nasdaq: TER) stock to buy with a $225 price target this morning. “We think Teradyne’s positioning and growth dynamics in AI networking remain somewhat under-appreciated,” writes Chin, “while growth in AI training/inference supports an improved/resurgent memory (DRAM+data storage) outlook.” Furthermore, “smartphone and consumer-driven end markets – core growth drivers of test spending, historically – are now potential kickers to our estimates.”

Shares of the semiconductor testing company are up 5.5% in response.

Agilent Gets an 'A'

Live

Morgan Stanley analyst Kallum Titchmarsh initiated coverage of Agilent (NYSE: A) with an overweight rating and a $180 price target this morning.

“Although A’s core end market remains the established and slower growing Applied space,” admits Titchmarsh, Agilent’s “strong customer relationships and leadership in GC and spectroscopy give it solid leverage to new growth drivers such as advanced materials testing for batteries and semiconductors, as well as expanding PFAS regulations that now include air and gas matrices.” The analyst especially likes Agilent’s CrossLab Group, responsible for 42% of FY24 revenue, and thinks it can do well by helping “labs manage efficiency and productivity challenges at a time when budgets are tight and skilled labor is scarce.”

Agilent stock is up about 1% on the note.

Investors Gather 'Round United Natural Foods

Live

Continuing the earnings march, United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) beat by 16 cents this morning, with the natural foods distributor and supermarket operator earning $0.56 per share in its fiscal Q1 2026. Revenue however missed the mark at only $7.8 billion, and management gave an unusually large (and below-consensus) range for full-year fiscal 2026 guidance — earnings anywhere from $1.50 to $2.30 per share and sales from $31.6 billion to $32 billion.

Regardless, investors seem in a forgiving mood this morning, and United Natural Foods stock is up 11.5% premarket despite the strange guidance.

 

Cryptocurrency investors had a bad day on Monday, as Bitcoin prices fell 6%, Ether 8%, and Solana 9%. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) lost 0.5%.

Crypto prices are turning around early Tuesday, however, with Bitcoin, for example, gaining back 2% this morning as traders seek a bottom. Some tech shares are also reversing higher, and premarket, the Voo is up 0.3%.

There’s no positive economic news behind the reversal — yet. But next week, the Federal Open Markets Committee is scheduled to meet and perhaps decide to lower interest rates again, which traders would consider a bullish development. Market pundits put the chance of another rate cut at nearly 88%.

Earnings

Database software company MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) beat earnings by 51 cents last night, reporting $1.32 per share in fiscal Q3 2026 profit. Revenue for the quarter also exceeded expectations at $628.3 million, and MongoDB guided higher as well. For all of fiscal 2026, MongoDB forecasts earnings between $4.76 and $4.80, and revenue of more than $2.4 billion.

Wall Street was only looking for $2 billion, and so MongoDB stock is soaring 23% premarket.

A second tech company pulling the market higher is Credo Technology Group (Nasdaq: CRDO). Credo beat earnings by 18 cents last night with a Q2 profit of $0.67 per share. Revenue was an unexpectedly strong $268 million, and Credo guided for fiscal Q3 2026 revenue of $335 million to 345 million.

The stock is up more than 15% premarket.

The good earnings news is continuing into the morning, with Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) beating by 39 cents today — a $0.63 per share Q3 profit. Revenue edged out consensus forecasts at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Turning to guidance, however, Signet had cautious words about the “measured consumer environment” and “tariff impacts on holiday receipts.” The stock is down nearly 3% as investors worry Q4 won’t be as strong as Q3 was.

By Joel South Published / Updated
Stock Market Live December 2: Crypto Traders Pounce, S&P 500 (VOO) Bounces

© rzoze19 / Shutterstock.com

