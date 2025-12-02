Stock Market Live December 2: Crypto Traders Pounce, S&P 500 (VOO) Bounces

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Cryptocurrency investors had a bad day on Monday, as Bitcoin prices fell 6%, Ether 8%, and Solana 9%. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) lost 0.5%.

Crypto prices are turning around early Tuesday, however, with Bitcoin, for example, gaining back 2% this morning as traders seek a bottom. Some tech shares are also reversing higher, and premarket, the Voo is up 0.3%.

There’s no positive economic news behind the reversal — yet. But next week, the Federal Open Markets Committee is scheduled to meet and perhaps decide to lower interest rates again, which traders would consider a bullish development. Market pundits put the chance of another rate cut at nearly 88%.

Earnings

Database software company MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) beat earnings by 51 cents last night, reporting $1.32 per share in fiscal Q3 2026 profit. Revenue for the quarter also exceeded expectations at $628.3 million, and MongoDB guided higher as well. For all of fiscal 2026, MongoDB forecasts earnings between $4.76 and $4.80, and revenue of more than $2.4 billion.

Wall Street was only looking for $2 billion, and so MongoDB stock is soaring 23% premarket.

A second tech company pulling the market higher is Credo Technology Group (Nasdaq: CRDO). Credo beat earnings by 18 cents last night with a Q2 profit of $0.67 per share. Revenue was an unexpectedly strong $268 million, and Credo guided for fiscal Q3 2026 revenue of $335 million to 345 million.

The stock is up more than 15% premarket.

The good earnings news is continuing into the morning, with Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) beating by 39 cents today — a $0.63 per share Q3 profit. Revenue edged out consensus forecasts at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Turning to guidance, however, Signet had cautious words about the “measured consumer environment” and “tariff impacts on holiday receipts.” The stock is down nearly 3% as investors worry Q4 won’t be as strong as Q3 was.