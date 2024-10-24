You Could Retire Rich on These 6 High-Yield Dividends ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

One of the best ways to retire rich is by investing in dividend stocks.

To do so, you need to aggressively invest in high-yielding stocks and reinvest the dividends continuously until you consider retirement. After all, each reinvested dividend payout buys you more income-producing shares without any out-of-pocket expenses. Better, by doing so you’re compounding the earnings and expediting the growth of your portfolio.

In fact, here are six high-yielding stocks that could help you retire rich.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

With a yield of 6.67%, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a triple net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns more than 430 hospitals across nine countries, including the United States. Better, its cash flow is strong because tenants sign triple net lease agreements.

Granted, the REIT just slipped from about $6.50 to $4.50. But it’s starting to climb back after reaching a settlement with Steward Health Care System, a bankrupt tenant. It’s also climbing back after refuting short seller report accusations alleging improper practices. Helping, analysts at Collier Securities just upgraded the MPW stock to a buy rating.

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

With a yield of 12.72%, AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust that provides financing to the cannabis industry through loans. It’s not a landlord, but it does offer financing to help cannabis companies. The company also declared a 33-cent dividend that was payable on October 15 to shareholders of record as of September 30.

Even better, it’s been trending higher as cannabis picks up more support from both presidential candidates. Kamala Harris, for example, said she would fight for full cannabis legalization. Donald Trump said he supports the Federal Marijuana Rescheduling and Cannabis Banking Bill.

Recent earnings haven’t been too shabby either. In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of 80 cents beat by 27 cents. Revenue of $18.38 million, up 14.19% year over year, beat by $2.12 million. It’s also now a pure-play cannabis lender after spinning off its commercial real estate business in early July 2024.

Realty Income (O)

With a yield of 4.96%, Realty Income (NYSE:O), a real estate investment trust (REIT) has been paying out a monthly dividend for 29 consecutive years. Its latest dividend of $0.2635 per share is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record as of November 1.

Even better, Realty Income has been one of the top performers on the market. Since July, the REIT soared from a low of about $52 to $63.80. So, not only did investors make money from the company’s consistent dividends, but they also made money from stock appreciation.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

With a yield of 12.18%, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) invests in residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies.

It just declared a monthly dividend of 13 cents payable on November 25 to shareholders of record as of October 31. It’s also benefiting from stronger mortgage demand with the Federal Reserve just starting to cut interest rates.

Enbridge (ENB)

With a dividend yield of 6.42%, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is another one of the lower-risk, high-yield dividend stocks to consider. The company holds the second-longest natural gas pipeline in the U.S., North America’s longest crude oil pipeline, and a high-growth, renewable power generation business. Recent earnings haven’t been too shabby either.

In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of 42 cents did miss by four cents. However, revenue of $8.18 billion, up 4.91% year over year, did beat by $4 billion. Better, analysts at Scotiabank recently raised its price target on ENB to $57 from $54 a share.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

With a yield of 4.65%, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is also an attractive opportunity at $24.74.

For one, Kinder Morgan is the biggest natural gas pipeline operator with a 40% market share. Two, KMI could be a strong beneficiary of the artificial intelligence data center energy boom.

As reported by CNBC, “Natural gas is expected to supply 60% of the power demand growth from AI and data centers, while renewables will provide the remaining 40%, according to Goldman Sachs’ report published in April.”

Even better, the company just declared a $0.2875 per share dividend payable on November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31. Analysts like the KMI stock here, too. Truist, for example, just raised its price target on KMI to $25 from $22. Wells Fargo raised its price target to $27 from $22 a share. Bank of America also reinstated its buy rating with a $27 target.