3 Stocks Giving You More Than 4 Percent Income in 2026

As income-focused investors look toward 2026, they are likely doing so with one goal, and that is earning as much money as possible. To be more specific, these investors are hopeful they can find stable cash flow without taking on any unnecessary stress or risk. Unsurprisingly, dividend income is becoming a major part of this plan, and for all the right reasons, including predictable returns.

Between still-high inflation, rising costs, and uneven corporate earnings, dividend investing has become more important and popular than ever. Well-managed companies with strong balance sheets and consistent payouts are supporting investors who are looking for income they can count on every month or even every quarter.

Thankfully, there are three stocks you can look at today that will give you more than 4% income in 2026, and they are well worth considering, no matter where you are in your investment life.

Why Investors Want Higher Income in 2026

Whether it’s for retirement or just because you want to add to your current income, finding stocks that can provide you with dividend income is a smart strategy all the way around. It doesn’t matter if you want it to help cover living expenses or reduce stress during market swings. The goal is that you have an opportunity to continue generating money no matter what, and a yield above 4% can play a major role in this mental shift.

Ultimately, I think it comes down to three different ideas that are driving people toward higher-yielding stocks as we move into 2026. The first is that investors want predictable income that supports both their monthly and quarterly budgets. The second is that strong dividends create a cushion when markets slow down, so you’re still seeing some green on a balance sheet.

The third idea is that high-quality companies with established payout histories can help reduce long-term market anxiety. Thankfully, the three companies below fit this theme, with each of them providing a steady cash flow, a long history of paying out shareholders, and a clear operating model that supports sustainable dividends and income.

Annaly Capital Management

One of the highest-yielding income stocks available in 2026, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a smart play for investors. The company is currently paying a 12.28% dividend, which delivers $2.80 per share in annual income for every share owned. In other words, every year, if you owned 1,000 shares, you would $2,800 in income, or roughly $233 every month. The payout is issued quarterly, but Annaly Capital Management still gives investors immediate cash flow at a level other companies can match right now.

Operating in the mortgage real estate investment sector, this company has a space built around interest income and asset-backed cash flows. The company has experience in managing rate cycles and refinancing windows, which have helped it maintain its dividends during shifting economic periods. Dividend growth of 5.77% over the past year alone reinforces the idea that Annaly Capital Management is a strong play in the income space. Its high payout ratio of 125.31% is typical in the REIT space, and it’s helped by the company’s management strategy that shows support for these higher distributions.

Enterprise Product Partners

With 27 years of dividend growth history behind it, Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) isn’t a big surprise on this list if you are familiar with the name. The company’s current dividend yield of 6.82% is giving investors approximately $2.18 for every share owned, or $2,180 annually if you currently own 1,000 shares.

The payout is supported by long-term contracts that have continued to produce steady cash flow across various economic cycles. Enterprise Product Partners continues to benefit from high demand for transportation and storage of natural gas and petroleum products, which generate predictable revenue, which in turn supports the company’s stable dividend year after year. The 27-year raise further supports the idea that the company has disciplined management and a strong long-term plan. With a payout ratio of only 81.68%, there is still room to reinvest and continue to increase dividends without overstressing cash flow.

NNN REIT

A growing name in popularity in the REIT space, NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is focused on single-tenant properties leased under long-term agreements. These leases generate consistent rental income that supports the dividend across all kinds of economic environments. As it stands in December 2025, NNN REIT is currently offering a 5.91% dividend yield with a $2.40 payout annually. Better yet, NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 36 straight years, so anyone who owns a 1,000 block can expect to make $2,400 annually.

Like Annaly Capital Management, NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 113.45% percent, which sounds high to the untrained eye, but it reflects the REIT market, where companies are distributing most of their earnings back to shareholders. Thankfully, the dividend growth of only 3.06% in the last year indicates there is plenty of room for future income growth for investors.