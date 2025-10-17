Stock Market Live October 17: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Still Shrugging Off These 3 Catalysts

Even with the trade war, the government shutdown, and banking concerns, markets are in the green. The Dow is up another 200 points. The NASDAQ is up 16, with the S&P 500 up about 10 points on the day.\r\nHelping, analysts at Baird just said to buy the dip in Zions Bancorp – one of the stocks that came under pressure yesterday, giving it an outperform rating with a $65 price target.\r\n“The ~$1B+ decline in ZION’s market cap likely reflects fears surrounding contagion risk and liquidity concerns. While we understand the sell-off to some degree, the magnitude is overdone from our perspective,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.\r\n“To be clear, a $50M fraud loss is a clear negative, and we would expect the stock to be weak on it, but a $1B cap reduction seems more than excessive to us, and we feel like the panic selling provides a great opportunity to buy ZION shares here,” they added.