Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.\r\n\n \r\nMorgan Stanley is still bullish on NVDA, noting, “Our thoughts on the stock: We remain positive on the short- and long-term outlook here, and while the market is more optimistic now vs. 3-6 months ago, we still see the stock climbing a wall of worry from here,” as quoted by CNBC.