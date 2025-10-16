S&P 500
6,671.50
-0.14%
Dow Jones
46,217.00
-0.20%
Nasdaq 100
24,810.60
+0.04%
Russell 2000
2,496.18
-1.07%
FTSE 100
9,431.20
+0.10%
Nikkei 225
48,223.00
+0.25%
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm

By Ian Cooper

Oct 16, 2025  |  Updated 10:52 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact the U.S. government is now in its third week of a shutdown.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Shares of Nvidia are Racing Higher

Live

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley is still bullish on NVDA, noting, “Our thoughts on the stock: We remain positive on the short- and long-term outlook here, and while the market is more optimistic now vs. 3-6 months ago, we still see the stock climbing a wall of worry from here,” as quoted by CNBC.

Markets Just Opened Strong on Solid Earnings

Live

Even with trade war and government shutdown fears, markets are still pushing aggressively higher.

For one, we have better-than-expected earnings from banks. Two, tech giants like Taiwan Semiconductor just raised their 2025 revenue guidance to mid-30% growth and reiterated plans to invest $42 billion in capital expenditures by year’s end.  Taiwan Semiconductor also posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter profits.

“Recent developments in AI market continue to be very positive,” TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said on an earnings call, adding that increasing adoption of AI models by consumers has led to more demand for compute, and by extension, semiconductor products, as noted by CNBC. “Thus, our conviction in the AI megatrend is strengthening.”

Thanks to strong earnings reports, investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact that the U.S. government is now in its third week of a shutdown.

Futures are up across the board, with Dow futures up 182 points. The Nasdaq is up about 141, as the S&P 500 tacks on about 27 points. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is also showing big signs of life thanks to impressive earnings.

All thanks to strong earnings we’ve seen from banks, such as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue, beating analyst expectations. In fact, its EPS of $1.06 was better than the anticipated 95 cents. Revenue of $28.24 billion was also better than expectations of $27.5 billion. That all follows the strong earnings we’ve seen from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs over the last few days.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) also posted better-than-expected earnings.

EPS of $2.80 were better than estimates of $2.10. Revenue of $18.22 billion was also far better than expectations of $16.7 billion.

Other stocks, such as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), are up more than 6% in premarket after issuing new financial targets for the next few years.

In fact, CRM said it now expects revenue of over $60 billion in 2030, above the projected $58.37 billion. CRM also expects to achieve organic annual growth of above 10% between fiscal 2026 and 2030, marking a return to double-digit expansion.

All of this is Overshadowing Domestic and Foreign Issues

Granted, the trade war is still an issue.

Most recently, President Trump threatened China with a cooking oil trade ban, which followed China buying fewer U.S. soybeans.

“I believe that China purposefully not buying our Soybeans, and causing difficulty for our Soybean Farmers, is an Economically Hostile Act. We are considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution,” he wrote in a Truth Social post, as noted by CNBC. “As an example, we can easily produce Cooking Oil ourselves, we don’t need to purchase it from China.”

Trump has also threatened an additional 100% tariff on any goods coming from China following Beijing’s rare earth controls.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the U.S. government shutdown, which is still delaying economic releases from being released. There are also concerns that the shutdown could last into November. “If things continue apace well into November, the stoppage will become the longest one in US history. That deadline is looming on Nov. 4, when the current stoppage could potentially surpass a 34-day shutdown that began in 2018,” as noted by Yahoo Finance.

The good news – as long as earnings remain as strong as they’ve been, investors are likely to continue shrugging off the trade war and the latest government shutdown.

Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 15: S&P 500 (VOO): S&P 500 Soars as Earnings Overtake Trade War
Ian Cooper | Oct 15, 2025

Stock Market Live October 15: S&P 500 (VOO): S&P 500 Soars as Earnings Overtake Trade War

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended No updates were posted during this live coverage. After yesterday’s massive swings, the Vanguard…
Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS
Ian Cooper | Oct 16, 2025

Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS

Investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact that the U.S. government is now in its third…
Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News
Joel South | Aug 11, 2025

Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Live: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Ignores Tariffs, Rises on Bank Earnings
Rich Duprey | Apr 11, 2025

Live: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Ignores Tariffs, Rises on Bank Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 30, 2025

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live October 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 2
Joel South | Oct 2, 2025

Stock Market Live October 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 2

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live May 29: Trump Tariffs Terminated, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars
Joel South | May 29, 2025

Stock Market Live May 29: Trump Tariffs Terminated, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…
Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season
Joel South | Oct 10, 2025

Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter…

Top Gaining Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 3,202,969
+$26.49
+19.08%
$165.32
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,927,392
+$7.98
+6.63%
$128.42
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 23,393,807
+$11.15
+5.81%
$203.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,776,345
+$11.43
+5.21%
$230.81
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,457,802
+$4.23
+4.51%
$97.81

Top Losing Stocks

F5
FFIV Vol: 1,237,065
-$36.80
11.13%
$293.95
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 37,563,182
-$2.59
10.33%
$22.45
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 12,614,174
-$8.54
8.21%
$95.51
Marsh & McLennan
MMC Vol: 3,927,652
-$13.30
6.52%
$190.55
Brown & Brown
BRO Vol: 1,614,823
-$4.93
5.25%
$89.04