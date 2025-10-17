Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points More arguments are being made that stocks are in an AI-driven bubble.

Fundamentals counter that argument, with analysts continuing to be bullish on chipmaker stocks.

NVDA, TSM and AMD continue to hold “Buy” ratings with higher price targets.

Between the Trump administration’s ongoing trade war, the federal government shutdown and now regional banks disclosing issues with bad and fraudulent loans, markets are still attempting to shrug off the concerns.

Some economists and financial analysts are also concerned that the AI bubble popping sooner than later. Others are not buying into that idea, though.

In fact, as noted by NBC News, “In a note to clients published Thursday titled ‘AI Spending Is Not Too Big,’ Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs made the case that the billions being spent on building out data centers — known as capital expenditures, or ‘capex’ — remains sustainable.”

Analysts Continue Upgrading Some of the Biggest Tech Stocks

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a “Buy” rating on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence.

“Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Jefferies also reiterated a “Buy” on NVDA. The firm noted, “One of the clear takeaways from the conference is that the entire ecosystem is chasing NVDA. We are seeing everyone chasing the scale-up opportunity at a multiyear disadvantage vs NVDA,” as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Barclays just raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to $275 with an “Overweight” rating. That was after TSM raised its 2025 revenue guidance to mid-30% growth and reiterated plans to invest $42 billion in capital expenditures by year’s end. Taiwan Semiconductor also posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter profits.

Bank of America also reiterated its “Buy” rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), with a $300 price target. “We rate AMD Buy. It serves a multi-hundred billion addressable market opportunity in PC, server, high-end gaming, deep-learning, and related markets where AMD has less than 30% value share currently,” as noted by CNBC.

Again, despite talk of a potential AI bubble, analysts are largely ignoring it.

Goldman Sachs Doesn’t Believe There’s a Bubble

Instead, as noted by Quartz.com, “The financial services company, in a note to investors this week, said that it believes the AI story is just getting started — and the investments that seem huge today will be dwarfed by the benefits AI will deliver.

Long term, the investment bank says that AI adoption could add $20 trillion to the U.S. economy. AI, according to Goldman Sachs, is already delivering those gains in productivity when deployed right.”