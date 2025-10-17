S&P 500
6,645.10
+0.27%
Dow Jones
46,103.60
+0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,741.00
+0.37%
Russell 2000
2,442.75
-0.98%
FTSE 100
9,363.20
-0.12%
Nikkei 225
48,195.50
+0.21%
Stock Market Live October 17: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Still Shrugging Off These 3 Catalysts
Home > Investing > Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish

Investing

Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish

Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • More arguments are being made that stocks are in an AI-driven bubble.
  • Fundamentals counter that argument, with analysts continuing to be bullish on chipmaker stocks.
  • NVDA, TSM and AMD continue to hold “Buy” ratings with higher price targets.

Between the Trump administration’s ongoing trade war, the federal government shutdown and now regional banks disclosing issues with bad and fraudulent loans, markets are still attempting to shrug off the concerns.

Some economists and financial analysts are also concerned that the AI bubble popping sooner than later. Others are not buying into that idea, though.

In fact, as noted by NBC News, “In a note to clients published Thursday titled ‘AI Spending Is Not Too Big,’ Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs made the case that the billions being spent on building out data centers — known as capital expenditures, or ‘capex’ — remains sustainable.”

Analysts Continue Upgrading Some of the Biggest Tech Stocks

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a “Buy” rating on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence.

“Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Jefferies also reiterated a “Buy” on NVDA.  The firm noted, “One of the clear takeaways from the conference is that the entire ecosystem is chasing NVDA. We are seeing everyone chasing the scale-up opportunity at a multiyear disadvantage vs NVDA,” as quoted by CNBC. 

Analysts at Barclays just raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to $275 with an “Overweight” rating. That was after TSM raised its 2025 revenue guidance to mid-30% growth and reiterated plans to invest $42 billion in capital expenditures by year’s end.  Taiwan Semiconductor also posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter profits. 

Bank of America also reiterated its “Buy” rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), with a $300 price target. “We rate AMD Buy. It serves a multi-hundred billion addressable market opportunity in PC, server, high-end gaming, deep-learning, and related markets where AMD has less than 30% value share currently,” as noted by CNBC. 

Again, despite talk of a potential AI bubble, analysts are largely ignoring it.

Goldman Sachs Doesn’t Believe There’s a Bubble 

Instead, as noted by Quartz.com, “The financial services company, in a note to investors this week, said that it believes the AI story is just getting started — and the investments that seem huge today will be dwarfed by the benefits AI will deliver.

Long term, the investment bank says that AI adoption could add $20 trillion to the U.S. economy. AI, according to Goldman Sachs, is already delivering those gains in productivity when deployed right.”

The image featured for this article is © Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 8, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Analysts at Bank of America see substantial upside for LegalZoom (LZ). The firm just upgraded the stock to a buy…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 7, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Goldman Sachs just raised its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $185, with a buy rating. As noted by…
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) up Nearly 5%: Here’s Why
Ian Cooper | May 13, 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) up Nearly 5%: Here’s Why

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA
Ian Cooper | Oct 10, 2025

Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA

Analysts are getting even more bullish on market leaders, with more upgrades for NVIDIA and AMD. Firms like Morgan Stanley,…
Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings this Week
Ian Cooper | Aug 25, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings this Week

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Ian Cooper | Oct 16, 2025

Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS
Ian Cooper | Oct 16, 2025

Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS

Investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact that the U.S. government is now in its third…
Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings
Ian Cooper | Aug 26, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 32,197,463
+$1.17
+8.26%
$15.28
American Express
AXP Vol: 3,846,234
+$21.74
+6.73%
$344.86
Gilead Sciences
GILD Vol: 6,891,006
+$5.41
+4.59%
$123.26
Truist Financial
TFC Vol: 12,012,202
+$1.54
+3.75%
$42.63
FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 364,037
+$8.66
+3.12%
$286.67

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 11,912,074
-$7.82
7.96%
$90.45
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 24,846,670
-$22.21
7.10%
$290.79
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,495,717
-$1.21
4.44%
$25.94
Cummins
CMI Vol: 536,361
-$16.65
3.94%
$406.02
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 2,624,195
-$1.46
3.89%
$36.10