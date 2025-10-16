Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact that the U.S. government is now in its third week of a shutdown.

Granted, the trade war is still an issue.

Most recently, President Trump threatened China with a ban on cooking oil, which followed China’s purchase of fewer U.S. soybeans. Trump has also threatened an additional 100% tariff on any goods coming from China following Beijing’s rare earth controls. Investors are also keeping an eye on the U.S. government shutdown, which could last into November.

Despite it all, markets are still shrugging it off.

Today’s Upgrades

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley is still bullish on NVDA, noting, “Our thoughts on the stock: We remain positive on the short- and long-term outlook here, and while the market is more optimistic now vs. 3-6 months ago, we still see the stock climbing a wall of worry from here,” as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at UBS just reiterated a buy rating on Micron (NASDAQ: MU), noting, “Our latest round of industry checks points to a very robust demand environment being met by acute and worsening DRAM supply shortages – we are increasing pricing once again, now see C2026E EPS power approaching $30, and raising PT from $225 to $245.”

Wells Fargo just reiterated an overweight rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). According to the firm, “Bridging into ’26, we think guidance is a modest risk should it come at 3Q′25. Engagement is likely pushing NFLX to new areas, while M&A is less probable (though could be supportive). We remain Overweight, but don’t want to take print risk,” as quoted by CNBC.

Wells Fargo also upgraded T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to an overweight rating with a price target of $260 from $250. The firm noted that TMUS is well-positioned to take market share from rivals.

As quoted by CNBC, “We expect that TMUS can easily maintain its leadership position in postpaid subscriber growth in the years ahead, particularly within postpaid phones,” the analyst added. “While there has been a broad-based worry about industry growth headwinds slowing down TMUS’s trajectory, we expect that [it] can continue to add 2.5-3.0MM new postpaid phone subs in the years ahead (including >3MM in 2025) and continue to grow market share vs. its Big 3 peers (T and VZ).”