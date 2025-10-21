Amazon Suffers Major AWS Outage. Here’s 1 Stock That Can Profit From It

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Despite its cloud dominance, competitors won’t gain much ground on AWS, but there is one stock that can win.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) faced a significant outage yesterday centered in its US-EAST-1 region, triggered by issues with DynamoDB database services and DNS resolution failures. This disruption rippled globally, knocking out major platforms and businesses reliant on AWS infrastructure.

Affected services included popular apps like Snapchat, Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX), Fortnite, and Peloton Interactive (NYSE:PTON); financial platforms such as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD); ride-sharing with Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT); and even airlines like United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), causing flight delays and operational halts. Banks and e-commerce sites also reported downtime, impacting millions of users.

The outage began around 2:40 a.m. ET and lasted several hours, with Amazon implementing fixes to mitigate the DNS problems by 6:35 a.m., though full recovery for all services took longer, and lingering effects — such as intermittent errors — persisted throughout the day.

AWS holds about 30% of the global cloud market, underscoring its dominance in the sector. While this event might prompt some companies to rethink over-reliance on a single provider, competitors like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud are unlikely to capture meaningful market share, as migrations are costly and complex. Still, there is one stock positioned to benefit from this outage.

AMZN Stock’s Quick Rebound

Amazon’s stock experienced a brief dip in premarket trading as news of the outage spread, reflecting initial investor concerns over potential revenue losses and reputational damage. However, shares recovered swiftly after the market opened, closing up nearly 1% for the day. This resilience highlights how quickly the market dismissed the event as a temporary blip rather than a structural flaw.

So, which stock can benefit from this miscue? Amazon itself. While outages might seem like setbacks, this one could strengthen Amazon’s position in several ways. First, the rapid resolution demonstrates AWS’s engineering prowess and ability to handle crises, reinforcing trust among enterprise clients who value uptime above all. Unlike prolonged disruptions that erode confidence, Amazon’s fix within hours minimized long-term fallout.

It could emerge in a better position by accelerating demand for its own multi-region and redundancy tools. Companies already on AWS might invest more in failover systems within the platform, increasing their spend rather than switching providers.

This “stickiness” is key — AWS’s ecosystem makes it hard to leave, and the outage serves as a reminder to deepen integration, potentially lifting future revenues. Analysts note that past AWS incidents have led to upticks in client commitments, as businesses prioritize proven scalability over untested alternatives.

Where other companies expose vulnerabilities that tank their stocks, Amazon showed true resilience. Take CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which suffered a massive stock drop of about 30% in July 2024 after a faulty software update caused widespread global outages for its cybersecurity clients. That event revealed deep operational risks, leading to prolonged scrutiny and customer churn.

In contrast, Amazon’s outage was contained, with no evidence of security breaches or systemic failures, allowing the stock to bounce back almost immediately. This difference underscores Amazon’s maturity in cloud operations.

Key Takeaway

Beyond the immediate recovery, the outage could highlight Amazon’s broader market power. With AWS generating over $100 billion annually and comprising a huge chunk of Amazon’s profits, any short-term hit is offset by the company’s e-commerce, advertising, and logistics arms. Investors see this as validation of its unassailable lead, encouraging more buy-and-hold strategies.

Amazon’s resilience in the face of a major outage failed to dent its stock meaningfully, thanks to quick fixes and entrenched dominance. Extending beyond cloud services into retail, streaming, and artificial intelligence, Amazon remains a foundational stock for long-term, buy-and-hold portfolios. Its ability to weather such storms without lasting damage makes it a reliable anchor in volatile tech markets.