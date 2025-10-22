50% of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Really in Just 3 Dividend Stocks

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the Oracle of Omaha has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal investor fans. Buffett remains one of the world’s most prominent investors, known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and massive portfolio of public and private holdings.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points Berkshire Hathaway is trailing the S&P 500 this year after beating the venerable index in 2024, up 6.6% versus the S&P 500’s 13.3% gain.

The market value for the company is a stunning $1.08 trillion.

Still wary of current market conditions, Buffett has a staggering $344 billion in cash and short-term T-bills.

Long-time investors and Buffett mavens are familiar with this quote, “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever.” So it is not surprising to report that for all of the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, three top companies make up over 50% of the fund’s total holdings. While much more concentrated than most portfolio managers would ever consider, the strategy has worked for Berkshire Hathaway investors for years and likely will in the future.

Here are the three companies that are over 50% of Berkshire Hathaway.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett’s stocks?

There are few investors with the results and reputation Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has changed over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services known worldwide while paying dividends will always stay in style.

American Express

This American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation specializes in payment cards. This stock has been strong in 2025 and pays a 0.92% dividend. American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is a globally integrated payments company that deals with card-issuing, merchant-acquiring, and card network businesses.

The financial giant posted earnings per share of $4.14, exceeding analyst expectations of $3.99, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Revenue grew 11% to $18.43 billion, surpassing forecasts of $18.05 billion as net income of $2.9 billion was up 16% compared to last year.

The company offers products and services to customers worldwide, including consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations.

Its segments include:

U.S. Consumer Services, which offers travel and lifestyle services and banking and non-card financing products.

Commercial Services, which offers payment, expense management, banking, and non-card financing products.

International Card Services, which provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition business.

Global Merchant and Network Services operates a payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multichannel marketing programs, capabilities, services, and data analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 151,610,700 shares, 21.6 % of American Express’s float, and 17.3% of the portfolio.

Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods has an Outperform rating with a $394 target price.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is almost hard to comprehend that the legacy technology giant, with 280 million shares, still makes up a stunning 23.2% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which holds almost 2% of Apple’s stock even after selling tens of millions of shares over the last few years. Apple designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.

The company’s product categories include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home, and Accessories. Its software platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS. And the services include advertising, AppleCare, cloud services, digital content, and payment services.

Apple operates various platforms, including the App Store, that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games, and podcasts. It also offers digital content through subscription-based services, including

Apple Arcade

Apple Fitness+

Apple Music

Apple News+

Apple TV

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating with a $298 target price.

Bank of America

While Buffett has trimmed his position over the past two years, this quality financial giant is an exceptional long-term holding with a solid 2.03% dividend. Still, it makes up 10.2% of the portfolio. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a bank holding company and a financial holding company that posted huge third-quarter results. Earnings per share of $1.06 versus $0.95, as revenue of $28.24 billion versus $27.5 billion beat analysts’ estimates. Profit rose 23% from a year earlier to $8.5 billion, and revenue grew 11% year-over-year, with EPS jumping 31%.

Its segments include:

Consumer Banking

Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM)

Global Banking

Global Markets

Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

The GWIM comprises two businesses: Merrill Wealth Management, which offers tailored solutions to meet clients’ needs through a comprehensive suite of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products.

Bank of America Private Bank provides comprehensive wealth management solutions.

The Global Banking segment offers a range of lending-related products and services, including integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, as well as underwriting and advisory services.

The Global Markets segment offers sales and trading services, as well as research services, to institutional clients across fixed income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity markets.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating to go with a $67 target price.

