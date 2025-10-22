Live: Will Tesla Shares Pop Higher After Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Tesla’s next growth leg hinges on scaling robotaxi and low-cost model production amid U.S. EV credit repeal.

Margins face crosscurrents from tariffs and IRA rollback, but CFO says sequential improvement remains achievable.

Energy storage and AI initiatives—not cars—are becoming the new growth engines heading into 2026.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) reports Q3 2025 earnings after the bell, with Wall Street again balancing short-term margin pressure against the company’s expanding autonomy and AI narrative.

After a volatile summer, investor attention has shifted firmly toward execution—how fast Tesla can expand its Austin robotaxi fleet, bring its lower-cost model to volume, and contain tariff-driven cost creep. Last quarter’s call underscored that Tesla is evolving from a pure EV maker into a “physical-AI” company, spanning self-driving fleets, humanoid robotics, and grid-scale energy systems.

CEO Elon Musk said Q2 marked “a very exciting quarter,” highlighting the first fully driverless robotaxi rides in Austin and plans to cover half the U.S. population by year-end. CFO Vaibhav Taneja cautioned that near-term results will be affected by the loss of EV tax credits and rising tariffs, but noted that energy margins and FSD adoption are both improving.

What to Expect When Tesla Reports

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue $26.7 billion +6.0% vs. $25.2 billion YoY EPS (Normalized) $0.56 –22.4% YoY vs. $0.72 FY 2025 Revenue $94.15 billion –3.6% YoY FY 2025 EPS $1.69 –30.1% YoY FY 2026 Revenue $110.52 billion +17.4% YoY FY 2026 EPS $2.33 +37.6% YoY

Wall Street expects modest sequential revenue growth but compressed earnings as cost inflation and the phase-out of U.S. credits weigh on Q4 volumes. Still, analysts anticipate a sharp rebound in 2026 as autonomy and energy margins scale.

Key Areas to Watch When Tesla Reports Tonight