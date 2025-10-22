Live: Will Tesla Shares Pop Higher After Earnings?
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Key Points
- Tesla’s next growth leg hinges on scaling robotaxi and low-cost model production amid U.S. EV credit repeal.
- Margins face crosscurrents from tariffs and IRA rollback, but CFO says sequential improvement remains achievable.
- Energy storage and AI initiatives—not cars—are becoming the new growth engines heading into 2026.
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
Get The Best Tesla Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Tesla, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Conference call up next
The conference call is up next, kicking off in a little over 1 hour.
Pre vs. Post Snapshot
|Metric
|Pre-E (your consensus)
|Post (actual)
|Take
|Revenue
|$26.7B
|$28.10B
|Positive demand/energy outperformance.
|EPS (non-GAAP)
|$0.56
|$0.50
|Opex/tariffs drove a miss despite scale.
Sentiment bullets
-
Neutral/Constructive: Record top line/FCF; energy profitability flywheel accelerating.
-
Watchlist: Auto GM trajectory vs. tariff headwinds; AI/Opex cadence; FSD/robotaxi KPIs on the call.
-
Catalysts: 2026 product ramps (Cybercab, Semi, Megapack 3), Optimus line install, lithium refinery timing.
What changed this quarter
-
Record FCF and revenue; cash balance jumped to $41.6B.
-
Energy GM and deployments hit new highs; Megablock unveiled; Houston Megapack 3 capacity targeted for 2026.
-
Robotaxi: Austin expansion + Bay Area ride-hailing launch; FSD v14 began rolling out with notable behavior upgrades.
-
Models 3/Y Standard launched (lower ASP, efficiency-focused packs); Model YL three-row in China; Model Y Performance added; v4 Superchargers rolled out.
-
Cost headwinds from tariffs and higher Opex (AI/R&D) tempered EPS.
Guidance Update
|Area
|Update
|Flag
|Investor take
|Quantitative FY guide
|None given
|⚖️
|No hard numbers; Tesla reiterates balance-sheet strength and cost/AI focus. (Outlook, p.10)
|Profit mix
|“Hardware profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits over time.”
|📈
|Medium-term margin mix skewing toward software/services is intact.
|Product roadmap
|Cybercab, Semi, Megapack 3 targeting volume production in 2026; Optimus first-gen lines being installed
|📈
|Timelines reaffirmed; key to the multi-year call.
|Capital position
|$41.6B cash/investments; liquidity “sufficient” to fund roadmap
|📈
|Reduces dilution risk; supports AI capex and launches.
Operating highlights
|KPI
|Q3 FY25
|Seq. Δ
|YoY / Context
|Why investors care
|Vehicle deliveries
|497,099
|+29% QoQ (384,122 → 497,099)
|+7% YoY
|Scale recovery + inventory DO S to 10 days supports pricing/mix stability.
|Energy storage deployed
|12.5 GWh
|+30% QoQ
|+81% YoY
|Structural GM lever; supports margin diversification.
|Free cash flow
|$3.99B
|+$3.84B QoQ
|+46% YoY
|Record FCF de-risks capex/AI roadmap.
|Cash & investments
|$41.6B
|+$4.9B QoQ
|+24% YoY
|Firepower for autonomy, energy, and Optimus.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$4.23B
|+24% QoQ
|–9% YoY
|Profitability improving sequentially; still lapping 2024 margin reset.
|AI training capacity
|~81k H100-equiv
|↑
|—
|Underpins FSD/robotaxi scale; moat forming on data + compute. (Core Technology.
Record deliveries world wide
“We achieved record vehicle deliveries globally … and record energy storage deployments … resulting in both record revenue and free cash flow.”
This frames the quarter as scale-driven with energy meaningfully diversifying profit pools while the AI/robotaxi narrative pulls forward optionality into 2026 on future years.
Numbers in early
Tesla shares are down 1.32% immediately after earnings dropped. Tesla reported record revenue and free cash but missed on EPS as tariffs and operating expenses came in on the higher side.
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$28.10B
|$26.70B
|✅ Beat
|EPS (non-GAAP, diluted)
|$0.50
|$0.56
|❌ Miss
The quarter delivered record revenue and a record $3.99B FCF on record deliveries and record energy deployments. Margins improved sequentially but remain below last year as tariffs, higher average cost per vehicle, and heavier AI/R&D spending offset mix and raw-material tailwinds. The print leans “neutral-to-constructive”: investors will focus on the Energy GM uptrend, $41.6B cash, and robotaxi ramp versus the EPS miss.
Earnings Up Next
Tesla will close out the trading day down 0.80%, with earnings next up. Expect the numbers to be released at 4:10 pm ET with a conference call at 5:30 pm ET tonight.
Stay tuned as we breakdown the quarterly numbers.
Earnings History and Post-Earnings Stock Performance
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|0.00%
|+2.48%
|+3.72%
|+4.91%
|Q1 2025
|–34.89%
|–2.13%
|–6.04%
|–5.28%
|Q4 2024
|–4.83%
|+1.22%
|+6.15%
|+3.60%
|Q3 2024
|+20.49%
|+9.41%
|+11.63%
|+12.88%
Tesla’s near-term price action often decouples from EPS surprises. On average the stock has increased 3.86% after 7 days post earnings, for the previous 4 quarters.
Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) reports Q3 2025 earnings after the bell, with Wall Street again balancing short-term margin pressure against the company’s expanding autonomy and AI narrative.
After a volatile summer, investor attention has shifted firmly toward execution—how fast Tesla can expand its Austin robotaxi fleet, bring its lower-cost model to volume, and contain tariff-driven cost creep. Last quarter’s call underscored that Tesla is evolving from a pure EV maker into a “physical-AI” company, spanning self-driving fleets, humanoid robotics, and grid-scale energy systems.
CEO Elon Musk said Q2 marked “a very exciting quarter,” highlighting the first fully driverless robotaxi rides in Austin and plans to cover half the U.S. population by year-end. CFO Vaibhav Taneja cautioned that near-term results will be affected by the loss of EV tax credits and rising tariffs, but noted that energy margins and FSD adoption are both improving.
What to Expect When Tesla Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$26.7 billion
|+6.0% vs. $25.2 billion YoY
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.56
|–22.4% YoY vs. $0.72
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$94.15 billion
|–3.6% YoY
|FY 2025 EPS
|$1.69
|–30.1% YoY
|FY 2026 Revenue
|$110.52 billion
|+17.4% YoY
|FY 2026 EPS
|$2.33
|+37.6% YoY
Wall Street expects modest sequential revenue growth but compressed earnings as cost inflation and the phase-out of U.S. credits weigh on Q4 volumes. Still, analysts anticipate a sharp rebound in 2026 as autonomy and energy margins scale.
Key Areas to Watch When Tesla Reports Tonight
-
Robotaxi Network Scaling- Musk confirmed fully driverless operations in Austin with expansion pending in California, Nevada, Florida, and beyond. He reiterated that Tesla could reach “half the U.S. population by year-end.” KPIs to watch: active robotaxi count, miles driven, and safety-critical events. Management previously cited over 7,000 autonomous miles logged with no major incidents.
-
Low-Cost Model Ramp- Production began in June, but the ramp lags due to IRA-related demand timing and supply chain complexity. Tesla plans broader availability in Q4, with the goal of maintaining margins despite lower ASPs.
-
Auto Margin Stabilization- Q2 auto margins improved sequentially thanks to mix and pricing gains, but tariffs added $300 million in cost pressure. Investors will scrutinize Q3 gross margin direction and commentary on cost absorption.
-
FSD Adoption and Monetization- Version 12 of FSD lifted adoption 25% since launch, aided by a $99 monthly price cut. Musk reiterated FSD is “10× safer than a human driver,” calling it Tesla’s biggest game-changer.
-
Energy and AI Scale-Up- Megapack and Powerwall posted record gross profit in Q2, offsetting auto volatility. Musk said Optimus 3 will enter prototype stage by year-end, with a goal of 1 million units per year within five years.