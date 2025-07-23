Live: Will Tesla Shares Soar After Q2 Earnings Tonight? 247 Wall Street

Key Points Robotaxi pilot rollout in Austin is the new litmus test for Tesla’s autonomy narrative.

Margins under pressure again after Q1 factory retooling and fading regulatory credit tailwinds.

Investors will scrutinize updates on low-cost model launch and tariff impacts across energy and auto.

Tesla (Nasdaq:TSLA) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes today. With Wall Street expecting a modest sequential rebound from a disruptive first quarter.

Revenue: $22.1 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.40

FY 2025 Revenue: $95.2

FY 2025 EPS: $1.78

After three of the last four quarters delivered negative surprises and stock declines, the key question now is whether Q2 can reset sentiment. Tesla shares fell 6.1% on Q1 results in April, and finished -7.9% lower two weeks later. The pattern has been clear: unless Tesla surprises on margins, product execution, or autonomy traction, investors are unimpressed.

Big Question About Deliveries

Management has spent recent calls pivoting the discussion toward deliverables. In Q1, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla would begin production of its new, lower-cost vehicle platform in June, with line validation underway at Giga Texas. This model — a long-awaited lever to scale volume and penetrate new markets — introduces ASP compression risk but could re-energize the equity if early production milestones are met.

Right now, Wall Street is expecting 435,000 deliveries in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, those estimates ramp to 474,000. For perspective, last quarter came in at 384,122. Tesla’s peak deliveries were Q4 of last year when the company delivered 495,570 automobiles.

Non-EV Businesses

Investors are also watching for concrete updates on Tesla’s Robotaxi pilot, which Musk claimed would go live in Austin this summer. As of Q1, no commercial regulatory detail had been disclosed, raising credibility questions. CFO Vaibhav Taneja reiterated that Tesla would spend over $10 billion in CapEx this year — including on AI infrastructure, Optimus, and localized manufacturing — and highlighted tariff risk on China-sourced equipment as a rising cost issue.

The Energy segment could again be a bright spot. Q1 saw record gross profit, even as deployments fell, and Tesla continues to cite strong Megapack demand. Meanwhile, Services and Other continue to dilute margins, and management acknowledged brand hostility and vandalism as lingering headwinds to volume recovery.

Bottomline

To trigger a meaningful post-earnings rebound, Tesla likely needs to:

Affirm June production start for the low-cost model

Show sequential margin recovery in auto

Provide visible progress on autonomy or AI monetization

Absent that, the recent trend — beat on vision, miss on financials — may keep the stock rangebound.

