Live: Will Tesla Shares Soar After Q2 Earnings Tonight?

Key Points
-
Robotaxi pilot rollout in Austin is the new litmus test for Tesla’s autonomy narrative.
-
Margins under pressure again after Q1 factory retooling and fading regulatory credit tailwinds.
-
Investors will scrutinize updates on low-cost model launch and tariff impacts across energy and auto.
-
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
Wall Street Starts Weighing In
Cantor Fitzgerald has issued a research note on Tesla’s second quarter. They maintain an ‘overweight’ rating and were most pleased by the disclosure that new vehicle plans (including a more affordable model) remain on track.
Tesla's Earnings Deck on Robotaxis
“In June, we launched our Robotaxi service in the first city, Austin, with a safety rider. We will further improve and expand the service (more vehicles covering a larger area, eventually without a safety rider) while testing in other U.S. cities in anticipation of additional launches. Our efforts to refine the Robotaxi offering in Austin are not location-specific and will allow us to scale to other cities quickly with marginal investment. We achieved the world’s first autonomous delivery to a customer with a new production Model Y driving itself ~30 minutes from the factory across town to its new owner’s home, including on highways. We expanded AI training compute with an additional 16k H200 GPUs at Gigafactory Texas, bringing Cortex to a total of 67k H100 equivalents.“
Q&A Begins at 5:30 p.m. ET
You can listen in by visiting Tesla’s investor relations page.
Options Markets Were Right
Options markets were pretty sleepy headed into Tesla’s options and it looks like they’ll be right. The market reaction has been muted so far with shares down a little more than one percent as of 4:30 p.m. ET.
Growth Rates
What kidn of growth rates did Tesla see compared to last year? Here’s a summary of some key financial metrics:
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 24
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$22.50B
|$25.50B
|-11.78%
|Operating Income
|$923.00M
|$1.60B
|-42.49%
|Net Income
|$1.19B
|$1.48B
|-19.49%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$2.54B
|$3.61B
|-29.68%
|Capital Expenditures
|$2.39B
|$2.27B
|5.37%
|Free Cash Flow
|$146.00M
|$1.34B
|-89.10%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$36.78B
|$15.01B
|145.07%
Volume Production of More Affordable Model By the End of the Year
That should get some investor attention!
More on Earnings...
Tesla reported its financial results for Q2 2025, marking a significant transition in its business strategy.
The company generated $22.5 billion in total revenue, a 12% decline year-over-year, primarily due to decreased vehicle deliveries and lower average selling prices.
Despite these challenges, Tesla achieved a non-GAAP net income of $1.4 billion and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, matching the estimated EPS of $0.40.
The company launched its first Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, and plans to expand its autonomous vehicle offerings. Tesla also highlighted the growth of its Energy business, with record energy storage deployments.
The company maintains a strong cash position with $36.8 billion in cash and investments, although free cash flow was significantly reduced to $146 million. CEO Elon Musk emphasized the company’s focus on autonomy, energy, and robotics as key growth areas.
Tesla’s strategic investments in AI and R&D continue despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Tesla Largely In-Line
Here’s some highlights from Tesla’s Q2 earnings:
- Tesla Launches First Robotaxi Service in Austin
- Tesla’s Energy Business Achieves Record Storage Deployments
- Tesla’s Revenue Declines 12% Amid Lower Vehicle Deliveries
- Elon Musk Highlights Tesla’s Transition to AI and Robotics Leadership
- Tesla Maintains Strong Cash Position Despite Reduced Free Cash Flow
Tesla Earnings Are Out
EPS of $.40 and revenue of $22.5 billion
Still no earnings..
Alphabet just released solid earnings but we’re still waiting on Tesla. We will post the numbers and our full analysis once they hit newswires.
Tax Credit Muddies Analysis
Earnings are coming very soon. As we await them, keep one thing in mind: the expiration of EV tax credits will make analyzing Q3 deliveries much more difficult.
Even with this “pull forward” of demand, Wall Street still expects Q4 deliveries to be stronger than Q3.
10 Minute Warning
We are almost to the closing bell. Tesla will be reporting in 10 minutes and we’ll immediately start posting news and analysis.
Once again, simply stay on this page and new updates should appear.
It's About More than EPS Tonight
We previewed the numbers Wall Street expects Tesla to hit earlier. If you missed them, here are consensus expectations:
- Revenue: $22.1 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.40
Yet, Tesla had an abysmal prior quarter and shares are up 46% since their closing price on the day before the company last issued earnings. Clearly, investors are more interested in developments in areas like Tesla’s Robotax network and Optimus than they are whether EPS beats or misses by a few pennies in a given quarter.
Today, news broke that Tesla was discussing expanding Robotaxi service to Las Vegas. It has been expected that the Bay Area would be a logical next market after Austin. Any commentary from Musk around Robotaxi’s rollout and expansion plans will likely factor into tomorrow’s share price reaction a lot more than the EPS and revenue figures Tesla announces for last quarter.
Options Markets
Options markets are placing a 50% chance on a move over 8.15% when Tesla reports tonight. Overall, options volume is significantly lighter than recent reports.
We’ll see if this light activity translates to a muted reaction from the market tomorrow.
Breaking Before Earnings
A little breaking news before Tesla reports tonight. At 2:45 p.m. ET, Bloomberg published a story that Tesla is in talks with Nevada to expand Robotaxi operations to the state.
The Las Vegas area would be Robotaxi’s second market after launching in Austin, Texas.
As you can imagine, investors will be paying extremely close attention to Robotaxi commentary on Tesla’s conference call tonight.
Tesla Shares Flat Headed Into Earnings
We are just 25 minutes from the closing bell and Tesla shares are largely flat on the day. After hitting nearly $336 per share midday, Tesla is now trading for $332 per share, or up .22% on the day.
As a reminder, we’ll be posting live analysis right after earnings are released. Simply stay on this page and new updates will load. We expect earnings to release shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
Tesla (Nasdaq:TSLA) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes today. With Wall Street expecting a modest sequential rebound from a disruptive first quarter.
- Revenue: $22.1 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.40
- FY 2025 Revenue: $95.2
- FY 2025 EPS: $1.78
After three of the last four quarters delivered negative surprises and stock declines, the key question now is whether Q2 can reset sentiment. Tesla shares fell 6.1% on Q1 results in April, and finished -7.9% lower two weeks later. The pattern has been clear: unless Tesla surprises on margins, product execution, or autonomy traction, investors are unimpressed.
Big Question About Deliveries
Management has spent recent calls pivoting the discussion toward deliverables. In Q1, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla would begin production of its new, lower-cost vehicle platform in June, with line validation underway at Giga Texas. This model — a long-awaited lever to scale volume and penetrate new markets — introduces ASP compression risk but could re-energize the equity if early production milestones are met.
Right now, Wall Street is expecting 435,000 deliveries in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, those estimates ramp to 474,000. For perspective, last quarter came in at 384,122. Tesla’s peak deliveries were Q4 of last year when the company delivered 495,570 automobiles.
Non-EV Businesses
Investors are also watching for concrete updates on Tesla’s Robotaxi pilot, which Musk claimed would go live in Austin this summer. As of Q1, no commercial regulatory detail had been disclosed, raising credibility questions. CFO Vaibhav Taneja reiterated that Tesla would spend over $10 billion in CapEx this year — including on AI infrastructure, Optimus, and localized manufacturing — and highlighted tariff risk on China-sourced equipment as a rising cost issue.
The Energy segment could again be a bright spot. Q1 saw record gross profit, even as deployments fell, and Tesla continues to cite strong Megapack demand. Meanwhile, Services and Other continue to dilute margins, and management acknowledged brand hostility and vandalism as lingering headwinds to volume recovery.
Bottomline
To trigger a meaningful post-earnings rebound, Tesla likely needs to:
-
Affirm June production start for the low-cost model
-
Show sequential margin recovery in auto
-
Provide visible progress on autonomy or AI monetization
Absent that, the recent trend — beat on vision, miss on financials — may keep the stock rangebound.
Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs.
Here’s how it works:
1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions
Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches
This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success.
3️ Choose Your Best Fit
Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.