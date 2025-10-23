Earnings: Newmont (NEM) Beats Earnings, Shares Drop

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Newmont posted $1.6 billion in free cash flow , its fourth straight quarter above $1 billion, as higher gold prices and stable operations lifted margins.

Management reaffirmed 2025 production targets and improved cost efficiency, but shares fell 2.37% post-earnings amid profit-taking after a 30% pre-report rally.

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) delivered a substantially stronger third quarter than Wall Street anticipated, with earnings per share of $1.71 beating consensus estimates of $1.44 by 19%, and revenue of $5.52 billion exceeding expectations of $5.27 billion by 4.7%.

The gold producer’s net income surged 95% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by higher gold production and improved operational efficiency across its global portfolio.

Metric Actual Consensus YoY Change Beat/Miss Revenue $5.52 B $5.27 B +20% ✅ Beat EPS (Normalized) $1.71 $1.44 +111% vs $0.81 ✅ Beat Net Income $1.8 B — +95% —

The headline numbers tell only part of the story. What matters more for investors: Newmont generated a record $1.6 billion in free cash flow during Q3, its fourth consecutive quarter exceeding $1 billion. This reflects the company’s ability to convert commodity strength into cash, which CEO Tom Palmer emphasized as a cornerstone of the company’s capital allocation strategy.

Revenue climbed 20% year-over-year from $4.6 billion in Q3 2024, while operating cash flow expanded 39% to $1.65 billion from 1.4 million attributable gold ounces produced during the quarter, combined with a favorable gold price environment (spot gold has traded in the $2,400–$2,700 range through 2025).

KPI Q3 2025 YoY Change Commentary Attributable Gold Production 1.4 M oz — Supported by Ahafo North ramp and stable costs Operating Cash Flow $1.65 B +39% Reflects higher gold prices and volume Free Cash Flow $1.6 B — Fourth consecutive quarter above $1 B Debt Reduction $2 B — Strengthened balance sheet and liquidity Total Liquidity $9.6 B — Includes $5.6 B in cash

On the balance sheet, Newmont reduced debt by $2 billion during the period and maintained a fortress cash position of $5.6 billion, with total liquidity of $9.6 billion.

The company is simultaneously funding growth (the Ahafo North project is expected to reach commercial production by end of October), returning capital (a $0.25 per share dividend was declared), and maintaining balance sheet strength.

Management also reaffirmed its 2025 production guidance and indicated improved cost and capital efficiency, signaling confidence in operational momentum heading into year-end.

The Ahafo North ramp hits commercial production this month, which should provide a production tailwind into 2026.

Metric New FY Guidance Direction Commentary Production Outlook Reaffirmed FY25 Guidance ⚖️ Flat Management reiterated production remains in line with full-year targets Cost Guidance Improved Efficiency 📈 Raised Efficiency gains and margin expansion from stabilized operations Capital Guidance Improved Efficiency 📈 Raised Reflects disciplined spending and deferred project optimization Ahafo North Ramp On Track for Oct Completion ⚖️ Flat Adds incremental gold output into 2026

The market didn’t reward Newmont, shares are now down 2.37% following the report, reversing early gains despite strong operational results and a clear beat on both revenue and earnings.

The move suggests investors are taking profits after a month-long rally rather than reacting to any new weakness in fundamentals.

The stock had surged 31% from early September to a peak of $98.27 on October 16, pricing in strong expectations ahead of earnings.

At current levels, NEM remains up about 13% from early-September lows, indicating much of the quarter’s strength was already priced in.