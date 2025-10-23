S&P 500
6,758.20
+0.13%
Dow Jones
46,810.50
+0.15%
Nasdaq 100
25,199.10
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,490.97
+0.26%
FTSE 100
9,599.80
+0.07%
Nikkei 225
49,437.00
+0.75%
Home > Investing > Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Investing

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
By Eric Bleeker
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) reported Q3 earnings after the bell, and investors like what they see. 

Here are the key things to know from earnings.

The Good:

  • Adjusted EPS of $.23 beat Wall Street expectations of $.01. 
  • Revenue of $13.7 billion also beat expectations of $13.4 billion 
  • Intel’s Client Computing and Data Center and AI groups both soundly exceeded expectations. 
  • Intel’s CFO said “Current demand is outpacing supply, a trend we expect will persist into 2026.”

The Bad:

  • Guidance for next quarter wasn’t great. Revenue guidance of $12.8 billion to $13.8 billion is below Wall Street’s current expectations of $13.37 billion at the midpoint. EPS guidance of $.08 matches Wall Street’s expectations. 
  • The company’s Foundry unit – which is critical for Intel’s rebound – missed estimates. Intel Foundry Revenue reported $4.2 billion in revenue, which is below the $4.5 billion in sales Wall Street expected. 

Yet, as we noted earlier, shares of Intel are up 7.7% as of 4:40 p.m. ET, so investors clearly are more focused on the positives than the negatives from tonight’s earnings report. 

Key Points

All The Main Figures from Intel’s Q3 Earnings Report

  • Adj. EPS: $0.23 [✅]; UP +150% YoY
  • Revenue: $13.7B (Est. $13.7B) [✅]; UP +3% YoY
  • Adj. Gross Margin: 40.0% [✅]; UP +220 bps YoY
  • Net Income: $4.1B [✅]; UP +124% YoY
  • Cash from Operations: $2.5B

Q4’25 Outlook:

  • Revenue: $12.8-13.8B [➖]
    • Intel’s guidance excludes Altera, following the sale of a majority ownership interest completed in Q3 2025.
    • Expecting fourth-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $(0.14) and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.08.

Q3 Segment Performance:

  • Client Computing Group (CCG) Revenue: $8.5B [✅]; UP +5% YoY
  • Data Center and AI (DCAI) Revenue: $4.1B [⚠️]; DOWN -1% YoY
  • Intel Foundry Revenue: $4.2B [⚠️]; DOWN -2% YoY
  • All Other Revenue: $1.0B [✅]; UP +3% YoY

Other Key Q3 Metrics:

  • Adj. Operating Income: $1.5B [✅]; UP +164% YoY
  • Adj. Operating Expenses: $3.9B [✅]; DOWN -17% YoY
  • R&D Expenses: $4.4B [✅]; DOWN -20% YoY
  • Effective Tax Rate: 6.6% (vs. -87.0% YoY)
  • Free Cash Flow: $896M

CEO Commentary:

  • Lip-Bu Tan: “Our Q3 results reflect improved execution and steady progress against our strategic priorities. AI is accelerating demand for compute and creating attractive opportunities across our portfolio, including our core x86 platforms, new efforts in purpose-built ASICs and accelerators, and foundry services. Intel’s industry-leading CPUs and ecosystem, along with our unique U.S.-based leading-edge logic manufacturing and R&D, position us well to capitalize on these trends over time.”

CFO Commentary:

  • David Zinsner: “We took meaningful steps this quarter to strengthen our balance sheet, including accelerated funding from the U.S. Government and investments by NVIDIA and SoftBank Group that increase our operational flexibility and demonstrate the critical role we play in the ecosystem. Our stronger than expected Q3 results mark our fourth consecutive quarter of improved execution and reflect the underlying strength of our core markets. Current demand is outpacing supply, a trend we expect will persist into 2026.”

What’s Next

Intel hosts its conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can register to listen to the call here. We expect Wall Street to focus in on progress in Intel’s foundry business and what commentary about demand outpacing supply means for 2026 results. 

The image featured for this article is © Canva

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Live Earnings: Can Intel Keep Its Hot Streak Rolling After Q3 Earnings?
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Live Earnings: Can Intel Keep Its Hot Streak Rolling After Q3 Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Intel Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Eric Bleeker | Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) reported Q3 earnings and the stock is up 8% after-hours. While most articles will focus on the company…
This Stock Trounced Wall Street Forecasts, Should Investors Load Up?
Rich Duprey | Apr 29, 2025

This Stock Trounced Wall Street Forecasts, Should Investors Load Up?

It is an investing maxim that it is not location that matters, but direction. Forget where a company is now.…
Earnings Live: Coverage of Intel’s Quarterly Numbers
Joel South | Jul 24, 2025

Earnings Live: Coverage of Intel’s Quarterly Numbers

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Intel Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Arm’s Soft Q2 Guidance Sinks Stock, But This News Is Even More Troubling
Rich Duprey | Jul 31, 2025

Arm’s Soft Q2 Guidance Sinks Stock, But This News Is Even More Troubling

Strong Quarter, Weak Outlook British semiconductor designer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) delivered a solid fiscal 2026 first-quarter, posting revenue of $1.053…
Intel Still Facing Supply Constraints
Jon C. Ogg | Nov 20, 2019

Intel Still Facing Supply Constraints

It appears as though some of Intel's customers are still not satisfied with Intel's ability to raise its output to…
Betting Big on Intel: Is INTC Stock a Buy Before Oct. 23 Earnings?
Rich Duprey | Oct 21, 2025

Betting Big on Intel: Is INTC Stock a Buy Before Oct. 23 Earnings?

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has emerged as a magnet for high-profile partnerships and investments in 2025, signaling a potential revival for the…
Live Nasdaq 100 Earnings: Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC) Go Separate Ways After Earnings
Rich Duprey | Jan 30, 2025

Live Nasdaq 100 Earnings: Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC) Go Separate Ways After Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Intel Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners
Rich Duprey | Sep 10, 2025

Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ignited the stock market after dropping its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings and sent its own stock soaring 40%…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dow
DOW Vol: 33,602,028
+$2.81
+12.95%
$24.51
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 13,413,138
+$6.27
+12.39%
$56.89
West Pharmaceutical Services
WST Vol: 1,898,854
+$30.25
+10.92%
$307.25
Dover
DOV Vol: 2,234,336
+$13.61
+8.12%
$181.22
APA
APA Vol: 10,600,041
+$1.73
+7.56%
$24.62

Top Losing Stocks

Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 7,840,113
-$34.13
17.49%
$161.00
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 57,171,045
-$4.58
8.72%
$47.92
United Rentals
URI Vol: 1,264,199
-$77.20
7.79%
$914.30
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 27,805,128
-$2.11
6.25%
$31.65
Roper Technologies
ROP Vol: 2,230,169
-$28.99
5.70%
$479.96