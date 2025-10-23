Live Earnings: Can Intel Keep Its Hot Streak Rolling After Q3 Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Intel’s turnaround enters a defining phase as new CEO Lip-Bu Tan prioritizes financial discipline and foundry focus. Scroll below to see our continuing updates after Intel reports. New updates will push automatically if you leave this page open. We expect to deliver more than 15 updates (including during Intel’s earnings call) after Intel reports.

Wall Street expects Q3 EPS of $0.01 on $13.14B in revenue, with full-year EPS to rebound nearly 200% YoY.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) will report its third-quarter 2025 earnings after the close, marking the first full quarter since CEO Lip-Bu Tan initiated a sweeping operational overhaul. The stock is up 86% so far in 2025 and the restructuring could keep Intel a darling for the rest of the year and beyond.

Last quarter, Intel posted $12.9 billion in revenue versus expectations of $11.88 billion, but EPS swung to a -$0.10 non-GAAP loss after $2.7 billion in combined restructuring and impairment charges.

What to Expect When Intel Reports

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue (Q3 2025) $13.14 billion –1.1% EPS (Q3 2025) $0.01 vs. –$0.46 last year FY 2025 Revenue $52.05 billion –1.98% FY 2025 EPS $0.12 +194.8% FY 2026 EPS $0.61 +398.2%

Key Areas to Watch