T-Mobile Down Despite Strong Quarter

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points T-Mobile beat on EPS and Revenue but stock still sliding on lower than expected guidance.

Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) delivered another headline-grabbing quarter today, beating Wall Street estimates and extending its streak of record postpaid growth. Yet despite the strong print, shares fell 4% as investors weighed the pace of broadband additions and the modest size of management’s guidance raise.

The carrier reported Q1 revenue of $20.89 billion, beating consensus by $270 million and growing 6.6% year-over-year. Earnings per share came in at $2.58, ahead of the $2.47 estimate. Net income surged 24.4% to $2.95 billion, while operating income climbed 20.1% to $4.80 billion, both expanding faster than revenue, signaling healthy leverage across the business.

Metric Actual Consensus YoY Change Beat/Miss Revenue $20.89B $20.62B +6.6% ✅ Beat EPS (Normalized) $2.58 $2.47 +24.4% ✅ Beat Net Income $2.95B — +24.4% — Operating Income $4.80B — +20.1% —

Cash Flow Power Remains a Strength

T-Mobile continues to generate cash at an accelerating rate. Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion, while adjusted free cash flow rose 31.3% to $4.40 billion, showing improved conversion of profits into liquidity for dividends, buybacks, and 5G expansion.

KPI Q1 2025 Q1 2024 YoY Change Commentary Postpaid Net Adds 1.3M 1.2M +8% Record quarterly net additions Postpaid Service Revenue $13.6B $12.6B +8% Growth driven by pricing and retention FWA Net Adds 424K 523K –19% Growth cooling as market matures Operating Cash Flow $6.85B $5.09B +35% EBITDA leverage evident Free Cash Flow $4.40B $3.35B +31% Strong working capital management

CEO Mike Sievert highlighted the company’s ongoing customer momentum, saying:

“T-Mobile delivered big yet again with outstanding Q1 results across wireless and broadband, including our best ever Q1 total postpaid customer gross and net additions — proof that our consistent customer-first focus has put us in the best position to succeed in this dynamic environment.”

Guidance Raised — But Only Slightly

Management modestly lifted its 2025 outlook, signaling confidence but not a major acceleration. The new ranges imply continued growth but perhaps not enough to excite investors expecting a larger step-up after such strong execution.

Metric New FY2025 Guidance Prior Guidance Direction Consensus Commentary Postpaid Net Adds 5.5–6.0M 5.0–5.5M 📈 Raised — Demand momentum remains robust Core Adjusted EBITDA $33.2–$33.7B $33.0–$33.5B 📈 Raised $33.4B Incremental lift — not a breakout Operating Cash Flow $27.0–$27.5B $26.5–$27.0B 📈 Raised — Sustained strong conversion Adjusted Free Cash Flow $17.5–$18.0B $17.0–$17.5B 📈 Raised $17.6B Supports buybacks and dividends

T-Mobile also announced $2.5 billion in additional share repurchases and maintained its $1.00 per share dividend.