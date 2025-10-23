T-Mobile Down Despite Strong Quarter

Key Points
-
T-Mobile beat on EPS and Revenue but stock still sliding on lower than expected guidance.
-
Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion.
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) delivered another headline-grabbing quarter today, beating Wall Street estimates and extending its streak of record postpaid growth. Yet despite the strong print, shares fell 4% as investors weighed the pace of broadband additions and the modest size of management’s guidance raise.
The carrier reported Q1 revenue of $20.89 billion, beating consensus by $270 million and growing 6.6% year-over-year. Earnings per share came in at $2.58, ahead of the $2.47 estimate. Net income surged 24.4% to $2.95 billion, while operating income climbed 20.1% to $4.80 billion, both expanding faster than revenue, signaling healthy leverage across the business.
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|YoY Change
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$20.89B
|$20.62B
|+6.6%
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Normalized)
|$2.58
|$2.47
|+24.4%
|✅ Beat
|Net Income
|$2.95B
|—
|+24.4%
|—
|Operating Income
|$4.80B
|—
|+20.1%
|—
Cash Flow Power Remains a Strength
T-Mobile continues to generate cash at an accelerating rate. Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion, while adjusted free cash flow rose 31.3% to $4.40 billion, showing improved conversion of profits into liquidity for dividends, buybacks, and 5G expansion.
|KPI
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|YoY Change
|Commentary
|Postpaid Net Adds
|1.3M
|1.2M
|+8%
|Record quarterly net additions
|Postpaid Service Revenue
|$13.6B
|$12.6B
|+8%
|Growth driven by pricing and retention
|FWA Net Adds
|424K
|523K
|–19%
|Growth cooling as market matures
|Operating Cash Flow
|$6.85B
|$5.09B
|+35%
|EBITDA leverage evident
|Free Cash Flow
|$4.40B
|$3.35B
|+31%
|Strong working capital management
CEO Mike Sievert highlighted the company’s ongoing customer momentum, saying:
“T-Mobile delivered big yet again with outstanding Q1 results across wireless and broadband, including our best ever Q1 total postpaid customer gross and net additions — proof that our consistent customer-first focus has put us in the best position to succeed in this dynamic environment.”
Guidance Raised — But Only Slightly
Management modestly lifted its 2025 outlook, signaling confidence but not a major acceleration. The new ranges imply continued growth but perhaps not enough to excite investors expecting a larger step-up after such strong execution.
|Metric
|New FY2025 Guidance
|Prior Guidance
|Direction
|Consensus
|Commentary
|Postpaid Net Adds
|5.5–6.0M
|5.0–5.5M
|📈 Raised
|—
|Demand momentum remains robust
|Core Adjusted EBITDA
|$33.2–$33.7B
|$33.0–$33.5B
|📈 Raised
|$33.4B
|Incremental lift — not a breakout
|Operating Cash Flow
|$27.0–$27.5B
|$26.5–$27.0B
|📈 Raised
|—
|Sustained strong conversion
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$17.5–$18.0B
|$17.0–$17.5B
|📈 Raised
|$17.6B
|Supports buybacks and dividends
T-Mobile also announced $2.5 billion in additional share repurchases and maintained its $1.00 per share dividend.
