S&P 500
6,756.80
+0.72%
Dow Jones
46,845.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,146.50
+0.94%
Russell 2000
2,487.91
+1.35%
FTSE 100
9,597.60
+0.74%
Nikkei 225
49,104.50
+0.47%
Stock Market Live October 23: S&P 500 (SPY) Under Pressure Again
Home > Investing > T-Mobile Down Despite Strong Quarter

Investing

T-Mobile Down Despite Strong Quarter

T-Mobile Down Despite Strong Quarter
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • T-Mobile beat on EPS and Revenue but stock still sliding on lower than expected guidance.

  • Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) delivered another headline-grabbing quarter today, beating Wall Street estimates and extending its streak of record postpaid growth. Yet despite the strong print, shares fell 4% as investors weighed the pace of broadband additions and the modest size of management’s guidance raise.

The carrier reported Q1 revenue of $20.89 billion, beating consensus by $270 million and growing 6.6% year-over-year. Earnings per share came in at $2.58, ahead of the $2.47 estimate. Net income surged 24.4% to $2.95 billion, while operating income climbed 20.1% to $4.80 billion, both expanding faster than revenue, signaling healthy leverage across the business.

Metric Actual Consensus YoY Change Beat/Miss
Revenue $20.89B $20.62B +6.6% ✅ Beat
EPS (Normalized) $2.58 $2.47 +24.4% ✅ Beat
Net Income $2.95B +24.4%
Operating Income $4.80B +20.1%

Cash Flow Power Remains a Strength

T-Mobile continues to generate cash at an accelerating rate. Operating cash flow jumped 34.7% to $6.85 billion, while adjusted free cash flow rose 31.3% to $4.40 billion, showing improved conversion of profits into liquidity for dividends, buybacks, and 5G expansion.

KPI Q1 2025 Q1 2024 YoY Change Commentary
Postpaid Net Adds 1.3M 1.2M +8% Record quarterly net additions
Postpaid Service Revenue $13.6B $12.6B +8% Growth driven by pricing and retention
FWA Net Adds 424K 523K –19% Growth cooling as market matures
Operating Cash Flow $6.85B $5.09B +35% EBITDA leverage evident
Free Cash Flow $4.40B $3.35B +31% Strong working capital management

CEO Mike Sievert highlighted the company’s ongoing customer momentum, saying:

“T-Mobile delivered big yet again with outstanding Q1 results across wireless and broadband, including our best ever Q1 total postpaid customer gross and net additions — proof that our consistent customer-first focus has put us in the best position to succeed in this dynamic environment.”

Guidance Raised — But Only Slightly

Management modestly lifted its 2025 outlook, signaling confidence but not a major acceleration. The new ranges imply continued growth but perhaps not enough to excite investors expecting a larger step-up after such strong execution.

Metric New FY2025 Guidance Prior Guidance Direction Consensus Commentary
Postpaid Net Adds 5.5–6.0M 5.0–5.5M 📈 Raised Demand momentum remains robust
Core Adjusted EBITDA $33.2–$33.7B $33.0–$33.5B 📈 Raised $33.4B Incremental lift — not a breakout
Operating Cash Flow $27.0–$27.5B $26.5–$27.0B 📈 Raised Sustained strong conversion
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $17.5–$18.0B $17.0–$17.5B 📈 Raised $17.6B Supports buybacks and dividends

T-Mobile also announced $2.5 billion in additional share repurchases and maintained its $1.00 per share dividend. 

The image featured for this article is © 247 Wall Street

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Live: Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Soars After Q2 Earnings
Eric Bleeker | Jul 21, 2025

Live: Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Soars After Q2 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Verizon Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Will Verizon End Its High Dividend Streak?
Ian Cooper | Apr 9, 2025

Will Verizon End Its High Dividend Streak?

With a yield of just over 6.5%, Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) dividend is still safe. For one, the company has always had…
Why AT&T Earnings Are Better Than the Headline Numbers
Paul Ausick | Apr 22, 2020

Why AT&T Earnings Are Better Than the Headline Numbers

AT&T's first-quarter results were a little short of analysts' expectations, but the company's solid financial footing and impressive dividend continue…
Verizon Communications (VZ) Vs. AT&T (T): Which Telecom Is the Better Dividend Stock?
Vandita Jadeja | May 5, 2025

Verizon Communications (VZ) Vs. AT&T (T): Which Telecom Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Despite the current stock market volatility, the telecom sector has emerged as a resilient industry. Investors consider telecom stocks stable…
Top 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% for Effortless Passive Income
Ian Cooper | Aug 30, 2025

Top 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% for Effortless Passive Income

If you want to keep your portfolio safe from volatility and generate passive income, you can’t go wrong with dividend…
How T-Mobile Became the Second-Largest Wireless Carrier 
Paul Ausick | Aug 7, 2020

How T-Mobile Became the Second-Largest Wireless Carrier 

T-Mobile reported second-quarter results after markets closed Thursday that were above expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The…
2 High-Yield Stocks for a Lifetime of Safe Income
Rich Duprey | Jun 2, 2025

2 High-Yield Stocks for a Lifetime of Safe Income

Dividend investing, particularly in high-yield stocks offering 5% or more, attracts investors seeking substantial income to fund retirement or build…
T-Mobile Added 8.26 Million Customers in 2015
Paul Ausick | Feb 17, 2016

T-Mobile Added 8.26 Million Customers in 2015

T-Mobile reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 results before markets opened Wednesday morning.
Holding Its Dividend Will Keep AT&T’s Stock Safe
Chris Lange | May 5, 2020

Holding Its Dividend Will Keep AT&T’s Stock Safe

AT&T’s dividend is the best thing it has going for it, and there would be a price to pay if…

Top Gaining Stocks

Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 9,458,310
+$6.75
+13.33%
$57.37
West Pharmaceutical Services
WST Vol: 1,235,501
+$33.31
+12.03%
$310.31
Dow
DOW Vol: 23,803,996
+$2.56
+11.77%
$24.26
APA
APA Vol: 7,506,163
+$1.72
+7.49%
$24.61
Honeywell
HON Vol: 5,576,945
+$15.42
+7.46%
$222.03

Top Losing Stocks

Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 6,293,267
-$35.05
17.96%
$160.08
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 45,298,186
-$4.53
8.62%
$47.97
United Rentals
URI Vol: 825,411
-$72.77
7.34%
$918.73
Roper Technologies
ROP Vol: 1,516,895
-$30.40
5.97%
$478.55
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 19,216,901
-$1.83
5.41%
$31.94