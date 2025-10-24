S&P 500
6,810.80
+0.91%
Dow Jones
47,303.80
+1.20%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.30
+1.13%
Russell 2000
2,517.63
+1.33%
FTSE 100
9,647.80
+0.57%
Nikkei 225
49,627.00
+1.14%
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Home > Investing > 3 Reasons Why Ford Is Up 9% Today

Investing

3 Reasons Why Ford Is Up 9% Today

3 Reasons Why Ford Is Up 9% Today
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Ford’s disciplined hybrid and affordable EV strategy improves profitability outlook amid slower EV adoption.

  • Cost reductions, quality gains, and Ford Pro strength drive confidence in sustained earnings stability.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Ford (NYSE:F) shares rose about 9% today following its third quarter 2025 results. The company delivered a clear earnings beat and reinforced progress in three specific areas that investors have been waiting to see improve: hybrid and EV strategy discipline, cost and quality performance, and policy and business-model support through Ford Pro.

1. Refocused Electrification and Hybrid Expansion

Ford management used last nights conference call to outline a measured approach to electrification. Chief Executive Jim Farley said that electric vehicle adoption is likely to remain about five percent of the U.S. market in the near term. In response, Ford is emphasizing hybrid options across its product lineup, including expanded hybrid truck production, where it already holds roughly 70 percent market share.

At the same time, the company is preparing a new universal EV platform designed to produce affordable vehicles starting around $30,000. Farley noted that sourcing is 95 percent complete, with equipment installation beginning in Louisville this year and LFP battery cell production starting in Marshall, Michigan. The plan represents a more cost-focused and scalable approach to electrification and addresses investor concern about losses in the Model e segment.

2. Cost, Quality, and Manufacturing Efficiency

Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra reported that warranty expenses declined by $450 million from the prior year. Ford also achieved top rankings in the 2025 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, confirming progress in launch quality and reliability.

The company is introducing artificial-intelligence tools across manufacturing, including 900 cameras for real-time defect detection and extended powertrain testing up to seven times longer than before. Chief Financial Officer Sherry House said Ford is on track for a $1 billion cost improvement in 2025, excluding tariffs. These measures indicate that Ford’s industrial operations are becoming more consistent and efficient, supporting better margins despite industry pressure.

3. Policy Tailwinds and Stable Profit Drivers

Ford is benefiting from recent U.S. trade and environmental policy changes. New tariff structures now favor domestic production, and expected EPA rule adjustments could remove up to $2.5 billion in compliance costs by 2026. These developments strengthen Ford’s ability to manage capital spending and maintain its dividend.

Ford Pro, the company’s commercial vehicle and service division, continues to provide a reliable source of earnings. The segment generated $2 billion in EBIT on $17.4 billion in revenue, an 11.5 percent margin. Paid software subscriptions increased eight percent to 818,000, adding recurring revenue stability. These results offset ongoing losses in Model e and demonstrate the value of Ford Pro’s diversified customer base across small business, government, and large fleet accounts.

The image featured for this article is © 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

More Bad News Coming From Ford on May 5th
Rich Duprey | May 2, 2025

More Bad News Coming From Ford on May 5th

Automakers are navigating a complex landscape, with tariffs, shifting consumer demand, and technological transitions shaping the fortunes of major players…
Ford Tops U.S. Recall Charts with 694,000 Vehicles Pulled as Quality Crisis Worsens in 2025
Christian Drerup | Jul 21, 2025

Ford Tops U.S. Recall Charts with 694,000 Vehicles Pulled as Quality Crisis Worsens in 2025

A massive issue with quality control remains ongoing for Ford Motor Co. Management has continually avowed to address the issues,…
Ford Falls Apart Under CEO Farley
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 25, 2024

Ford Falls Apart Under CEO Farley

CEO Jim Farley gets most of the blame for the big hit to Ford stock. The company struggles with poor…
Ford’s Yield Tops 7%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 1, 2025

Ford’s Yield Tops 7%

The crippled Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has traded between $9.35 and $10.80 during the last month. At $10.38, its…
This $10 Stock Has a 7% Yield
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 20, 2025

This $10 Stock Has a 7% Yield

Ford stock is down sharply in the past year, lifting its dividend yield. With all the problems the automaker faces,…
Ford Admits It Faces Years of Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 19, 2022

Ford Admits It Faces Years of Trouble

Ford's CEO admits the company has a problem that could bedevil it for years.
Ford Has to Cut Dividend
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 6, 2025

Ford Has to Cut Dividend

Ford just reported ugly quarterly results, and its shares are set to tumble. The automaker ought to chop its dividend…
I’ve Never Seen A Dividend Yield Like This Before
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 11, 2025

I’ve Never Seen A Dividend Yield Like This Before

Ford  (NYSE: F) has an extraordinary dividend yield of 7.9%. If its earnings continue downward and the price of its…
Ford Recalls Could Reach 200 This Year
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 20, 2025

Ford Recalls Could Reach 200 This Year

Despite promises of improvements in quality, Ford recalls could number 200 by year's end. Who is to blame for the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 260,105,278
+$1.60
+12.93%
$13.94
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 10,646,293
+$32.54
+10.08%
$355.30
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,169,070
+$9.13
+9.37%
$106.49
IBM
IBM Vol: 13,914,219
+$21.64
+7.59%
$306.64
AMD
AMD Vol: 60,478,293
+$16.63
+7.08%
$251.62

Top Losing Stocks

Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 17,447,720
-$14.15
13.80%
$88.39
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 1,759,576
-$9.20
7.14%
$119.70
Newmont
NEM Vol: 17,133,741
-$5.55
6.24%
$83.37
Illinois Tool Works
ITW Vol: 2,355,172
-$11.63
4.52%
$245.81
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 799,416
-$8.35
3.92%
$204.91