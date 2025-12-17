S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

Ford Fails Again

Quick Read

  • Ford wrote off $19.5B on EVs (36% of its market cap) after losing $13B since 2023.
  • Tesla’s market cap reached $1.63T. That is 30 times Ford’s valuation.
  • Ford discontinued the F-150 Lightning because it could not fill plant capacity profitably.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Jeremy Phillips Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Ford Fails Again

© 24/7 Wall St.

When Ford (NYSE:F) announced a $19.5 billion write-off on its electric vehicle business, shareholders didn’t panic. They exhaled. The stock barely flinched, trading near 52-week highs at $13.67, because investors were relieved Ford finally stopped burning cash on a battle it was never equipped to win.

The write-off represents 36% of Ford’s entire $54.5 billion market cap. That’s not a rounding error. That’s an admission that everything Ford bet on EVs was fundamentally mispriced from day one. The company has lost $13 billion on EVs since 2023 alone, with its Model e division bleeding $1.4 billion in Q3 2025. CFO Sherry House acknowledged in October that “the only practical way to improve the profitability of our Gen 1 vehicles is through one or more of the following: pricing, new cost reductions, and improved fixed cost leverage.” Two months later, Ford gave up entirely.

The Manufacturing Gap Nobody Talks About

This isn’t a story about whether EVs are the future. It’s about Ford’s inability to manufacture them profitably while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) treats the factory itself as a product. Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory just produced its 4 millionth vehicle with industry-leading efficiency, while Berlin has become Tesla’s most efficient plant globally. Ford, meanwhile, is renaming its Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center back to “Tennessee Truck Plant” to build gas-powered trucks instead.

Tesla’s market cap hit $1.63 trillion last week, 30 times Ford’s valuation, on the same day Ford announced its EV retreat. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management captured it perfectly: “Ford’s retreat from EVs will benefit Tesla, making it harder for Ford to build autonomous vehicles.” Gary Black of Future Fund was more blunt: “Ford can’t make money… Ford’s pivot to hybrids is an admission that it cannot profit from launching EV brand extensions.”

Reading the Market Wrong

Just six weeks before the write-off, CEO Jim Farley sounded confident on Ford’s Q3 earnings call. He touted the company’s universal EV platform that would “start at around $30,000” and claimed “sourcing is at 95% complete now.” He promised to unveil new products in Q1. That optimism aged like milk.

The problem wasn’t consumer demand shifting. The problem was Ford never understood what building EVs actually required. They took existing gas-powered trucks, swapped in electric drivetrains, and expected customers to pay premium prices for vehicles that cost more to make than they could sell them for. The F-150 Lightning, once the best-selling EV pickup in America, is now discontinued. Ford couldn’t fill the plant’s capacity because the economics never worked.

Everyone Else Is Struggling Too

Ford isn’t alone in its EV stumbles. General Motors (NYSE:GM) saw revenue decline 0.3% year-over-year in Q3, though it’s managing the transition better with a more credible EV commitment. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) faces similar profitability challenges. Even Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) have been cautious about full EV commitments, hedging with hybrids.

But here’s what should terrify Detroit: the Chinese are coming. BYD, Geely, and NIO are vertically integrated manufacturers launching new EV models at a pace that makes traditional automakers look arthritic. BYD got approval for 38 new car models in China this year. Tesla got three. Ford got zero that mattered. These Chinese manufacturers are the White Walkers from Game of Thrones, and winter is coming whether Detroit is ready or not.

The Real Cost of Failure

Ford’s pivot to hybrids and “affordable EVs” sounds pragmatic, but it’s a retreat to defend shrinking territory. The company now expects 50% of its global volume to be hybrids, extended-range EVs, or full EVs by 2030. That’s not a strategy. That’s hedging every bet because you don’t know which one will pay off.

The market’s muted reaction to the write-off suggests investors see Ford as a dividend stock with 4.4% yield, not a growth company. With 2.48% profit margins and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.29x, Ford is priced like a company in managed decline. The $19.5 billion write-off just makes it official.

Farley said this is a “customer-driven shift to create a stronger, more resilient and more profitable Ford.” Translation: we’re retreating to what we know because we can’t compete in what’s next. Whether Ford took this write-off or not, they were never on the right track. The numbers prove it. The competition proves it. And now, finally, Ford admits it.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

More Bad News Coming From Ford on May 5th
Rich Duprey |

More Bad News Coming From Ford on May 5th

Automakers are navigating a complex landscape, with tariffs, shifting consumer demand, and technological transitions shaping the fortunes of major players…
Why Execs Emphasize an Electric Future for Ford Stock
247sarah |

Why Execs Emphasize an Electric Future for Ford Stock

Ford has reopened plants in China and Europe and plans to follow in North American on May 18. The move…
Ford Becomes America’s Turnaround Company
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford Becomes America’s Turnaround Company

Who is responsible for Ford's turnaround? After several failures, Executive Chair Bill Ford, as much as anyone else.
Ford Waves the White Flag and Looks to Make More Money
Javier Simon |

Ford Waves the White Flag and Looks to Make More Money

24/7 Wall St. Insights Ford wants to repurpose a Canadian EV plant into one for gas-powered super duty trucks. The…
Ford EV Dream Crumbles
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford EV Dream Crumbles

Ford, which is losing tons of money on EV development and marketing, said the number of people who wanted its…
Will Coronavirus Continue to Hurt Ford Stock?
Chris Lange |

Will Coronavirus Continue to Hurt Ford Stock?

Historically, Ford has been a solid barometer for American manufacturing and even a top pick among Wall Street analysts in…
Ford (NYSE: F) Throws In The Towel And Decides To Make Money
Austin Smith |

Ford (NYSE: F) Throws In The Towel And Decides To Make Money

Ford Has Been Losing Too Much On EVs Doug McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss Ford’s (NYSE: F) surprising decision to…
New Recall, Ford’s Collapsing Reputation
Douglas A. McIntyre |

New Recall, Ford’s Collapsing Reputation

The latest Ford recall involves its bestselling products. This raises the question of whether the struggling company makes safe products.
Ford F-150 Lightning Battered In 2024
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford F-150 Lightning Battered In 2024

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) sold 530,660 vehicles in the US in the fourth quarter, up an impressive 8.8% from the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64