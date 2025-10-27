Biomarin Up After Q3 Earnings: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) missed both revenue and earnings estimates in the third quarter, and yet, shares are up 1% in after-hours trading. Let’s dig into what happened in the company’s third quarter and what it says about the future for the company.

Miss Overshadows Strong Cash Generation

BioMarin reported adjusted EPS of $0.12 against expectations of $0.32, a significant shortfall. Revenue came in at $776 million versus the $780.2 million consensus estimate. On a GAAP basis, the company posted a $31 million loss, driven largely by a $221 million charge related to the Inozyme Pharma acquisition. The contrast is stark: adjusted net income fell to $22 million from $106 million in the same quarter last year, a decline of 79 percent.

What caught my attention was the operating cash flow number. It surged 229 percent year over year to $728.4 million, a significant strength that underscores the company’s ability to convert revenue into cash despite the bottom-line pressure. The company’s cash position also strengthened to $1.25 billion, up 85 percent annually.

Growth Drivers Keep Momentum

Two franchises delivered the goods. VOXZOGO, BioMarin’s treatment for achondroplasia, posted 24 percent year-over-year revenue growth. More importantly, PALYNZIQ achieved its third consecutive quarter of 20 percent or better growth, demonstrating sustained demand in the company’s Enzyme Therapies segment. These are the engines that matter right now.

Management raised full-year revenue guidance at the midpoint, signaling confidence in the trajectory of these core assets through year-end. CEO Alexander Hardy noted that both the Enzyme Therapies and Skeletal Conditions units drove results “with more than 20% revenue growth from PALYNZIQ and VOXZOGO.”

Adjusted Profit Craters Despite Revenue Stability

The real concern sits in the margin compression. Adjusted net income collapsed 79 percent to $22 million from $178 million in Q3 2024, even as revenue grew modestly at 4 percent year over year. That’s a profitability cliff that investors didn’t expect. ALDURAZYME sales volume also decreased, adding to headwinds in the legacy portfolio.

You’ll want to watch whether this compression is temporary or structural. The Inozyme charge was a one-time event, but the underlying adjusted earnings miss suggests operational challenges beyond acquisition accounting.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.12 (vs. $0.32 expected); down 79% YoY

$0.12 (vs. $0.32 expected); down 79% YoY Revenue: $776M (vs. $780.2M expected); up 4% YoY

$776M (vs. $780.2M expected); up 4% YoY GAAP Net Income: Loss of $31M (vs. $106M profit in Q3 2024)

Loss of $31M (vs. $106M profit in Q3 2024) Adjusted Net Income: $22M (down from $178M YoY)

$22M (down from $178M YoY) Operating Cash Flow: $728.4M; up 229% YoY

$728.4M; up 229% YoY Cash Position: $1.25B; up 85% YoY

$1.25B; up 85% YoY VOXZOGO Revenue Growth: 24% YoY

24% YoY PALYNZIQ Growth: 20%+ YoY (third consecutive quarter)

The cash flow surge is the silver lining here. It gives BioMarin room to invest in pipeline expansion without financial strain.

Management Sounds Cautiously Optimistic

Hardy emphasized the contributions from core business units and flagged upcoming catalysts. The company is pursuing a divestiture of ROCTAVIAN to streamline focus, initiating a Phase 2/3 study for BMN 333 in 2026, and expects pivotal data for VOXZOGO in hypochondroplasia next year. It’s also expanding VOXZOGO access to 60 or more countries by 2027, signaling confidence in that franchise.

The tone was measured. Management didn’t oversell near-term momentum but pointed to tangible catalysts that could drive the stock if execution holds.

What Matters Now

Investors will be parsing whether the earnings miss reflects a one-time operational adjustment or a sign of slower underlying growth. The cash flow strength and guidance raise suggest management still sees a path forward, but the stock’s 3.3 percent decline signals the market wanted better numbers today. Watch Q4 for confirmation that VOXZOGO and PALYNZIQ can sustain their growth rates into 2026. That’s where the real story unfolds.