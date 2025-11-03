S&P 500
Live: Hims & Hers Earnings Coverage
Home > Investing > Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement

Investing

Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement

Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • Revenue missed expectations at $72.0M versus $79.1M forecast, but adjusted earnings per share beat handily at $0.10 against a loss estimate of negative $0.02.
  • By the time the market closed, shares of CIFR and gained more than 22%.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) reported Q3 2025 results before the open on Monday, and the headline numbers told two conflicting stories. Revenue missed expectations at $72.0M versus $79.1M forecast, but adjusted earnings per share beat handily at $0.10 against a loss estimate of negative $0.02. The stock opened down roughly 2% at $20.22, reflecting investor caution despite the earnings beat and a transformative strategic pivot that CEO Tyler Page described as “truly transformative for Cipher.”

However, by the time the market closed, shares of CIFR and gained more than 22%.

The AWS Deal Rewrites the Narrative

The real story here isn’t the quarterly revenue miss. It’s the 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services valued at approximately $5.5 billion to support AI workloads. Cipher also secured majority ownership in a joint venture developing a 1-gigawatt data center site in West Texas and completed transactions with Fluidstack and Google that established credibility in the high-performance computing space. These aren’t marginal moves. They represent a wholesale pivot from Bitcoin mining toward AI infrastructure, where Tier 1 hyperscalers are desperately seeking capacity outside traditional cloud regions.

Page emphasized this shift in his commentary. “We executed a pivotal transaction with Fluidstack and Google, which firmly established our credibility in the HPC space,” he said. “As the industry evolves rapidly and validates our thesis that Tier 1 hyperscalers would turn to Cipher and to non-traditional areas in Texas, we’re more confident than ever that Cipher is among the best-positioned companies in the world to seize additional opportunities created by the growing power shortfall.”

Revenue Misses, but Profitability Arrives

The revenue shortfall signals operational challenges. Q3 revenue of $72.0M fell short of the $79.1M consensus by roughly 9 percent, suggesting either delayed capacity deployment or weaker-than-expected Bitcoin mining economics in the quarter. However, GAAP net income of $17.5M and operating income of $17.1M demonstrate that the company is generating real profitability at the operational level, even as the business model shifts.

The adjusted EPS beat is meaningful in this context. Cipher posted $0.10 in adjusted earnings per share against expectations for a loss of $0.02. That’s a $0.12 swing to the upside. For a company that lost $0.11 per share in Q1 2025 and $0.12 in Q2, this marks a return to profitability momentum.

Key Figures

Revenue: $72.0M (vs. $79.1M expected); down 9% from expectations
Adjusted EPS: $0.10 (vs. -$0.02 expected); beat by $0.12
GAAP Net Income: $17.5M
Operating Income: $17.1M
Gross Profit: $7.3M
Operating Cash Flow: -$29.0M
Free Cash Flow: -$104.2M
Capital Expenditures: $75.2M

I’d keep an eye on the cash burn. Operating cash flow turned negative at negative $29.0M, and free cash flow deteriorated to negative $104.2M as the company deployed $75.2M in capital expenditures. That’s the cost of building out the AWS infrastructure and the West Texas facility. The $62.7M in cash on hand provides a runway, but this burn rate matters if deal revenue doesn’t materialize quickly.

The Valuation Question

Cipher trades at a 46x price-to-sales multiple on trailing revenue of $158.8M. That’s extraordinary for a company still unprofitable on a trailing basis (EPS of negative $0.45) with a negative 97% profit margin. The market is pricing in a complete transformation driven by the AWS deal and the shift to AI infrastructure. Wall Street agrees. Thirteen analysts rate the stock Buy or Strong Buy, with zero Sell ratings and a consensus price target of $20.50.

But here’s what I’d watch. Insiders sold aggressively at peak prices in mid-October. V3 Holding, a 10% owner, disposed of 4.5 million shares at $20 to $21 per share in just three days. CEO Tyler Page sold 724,521 shares at $16.97 on October 10. That insider selling contradicts the bullish rhetoric, even if it’s technically explainable by tax obligations and diversification.

What Comes Next

Investors will want to track two things. First, the timing and revenue ramp of the AWS contract. The deal is valued at $5.5B over 15 years, but when does material revenue actually hit the books? Second, capacity deployment in West Texas. The 1-gigawatt facility is majority-owned by Cipher but still under development. Execution risk here is real. If these deals deliver revenue on schedule, the current valuation makes sense. If they slip, the stock faces pressure fast given the elevated multiples and negative free cash flow.

