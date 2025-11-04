S&P 500
Home > Investing > Toast Inc. Q3 Earnings Miss on EPS, Beat on Revenue

Investing

Toast Inc. Q3 Earnings Miss on EPS, Beat on Revenue

Toast Inc. Q3 Earnings Miss on EPS, Beat on Revenue
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • Toast Inc. delivered a jarring earnings miss on Tuesday evening, reporting $0.16 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $0.23.
  • Yet shares of TOST recovered sharply in after-hours trading, climbing 7.6% to $38.48 by 5:05 PM ET.
Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) delivered a jarring earnings miss on Tuesday evening, reporting $0.16 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $0.23. Yet the stock recovered sharply in after-hours trading, climbing 7.6% to $38.48 by 5:05 PM ET. The divergence between the headline miss and the market’s bullish response tells the real story: investors are looking past the quarter and betting on what comes next.

Revenue Beat Masks the EPS Stumble

Toast’s top line came in stronger than expected. Revenue reached $1.63 billion, beating the $1.59 billion consensus by 2.8% and climbing 25.1% year over year. Gross profit jumped 34.2% to $432 million, and the company added approximately 7,500 net new locations to reach 156,000 globally. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $2.0 billion, up 30% from the prior year.

The operational metrics paint a picture of a business firing on most cylinders. Operating income more than doubled to $84 million from $34 million in Q3 2024. Free cash flow came in at $153 million, and adjusted EBITDA reached $176 million versus $113 million a year ago. I’d keep an eye on that cash generation. It’s the clearest sign the business model is maturing.

The EPS Miss and What It Signals

Here’s where the quarter stumbled. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 fell 30% short of the $0.23 estimate. This marks the first miss after two consecutive beats in Q1 and Q2 2025. The company did report net income of $105 million, up 87.5% year over year, which suggests the miss may stem from share count changes, one-time charges, or how the company is recognizing certain costs. Without detailed commentary from management, the exact mechanics remain unclear.

What matters is that investors didn’t panic. The after-hours rally suggests they’re interpreting the miss as a temporary headwind rather than a structural problem. Toast has only been profitable since 2024, so some earnings volatility is expected as the company scales.

Guidance Reinforces the Confidence

Management’s forward outlook likely drove the recovery. For Q4 2025, Toast guided for non-GAAP gross profit of $480 million to $490 million, representing 22% to 25% growth year over year. Full-year 2025 gross profit guidance came in at $1.865 billion to $1.875 billion. CEO Aman Narang struck an optimistic tone, stating he’d “never been more confident in the opportunity ahead” as the company invests in AI, expands internationally, and builds its partner ecosystem.

The company also launched Toast Advertising and expanded its Toast IQ intelligence platform with conversational AI capabilities. A strategic partnership with Uber Technologies signals Toast’s ambitions to reach beyond traditional restaurant operations. These moves suggest management sees substantial runway for growth, which likely resonated with investors despite the quarter’s profit shortfall.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.16 (vs. $0.23 expected); down 30% from estimate
Revenue: $1.63B (vs. $1.59B expected); up 25.1% year over year
Gross Profit: $432M, up 34.2% year over year
Operating Income: $84M; up 147% year over year
Net Income: $105M; up 87.5% year over year
Free Cash Flow: $153M
ARR: Over $2.0B, up 30% year over year
Adjusted EBITDA: $176M vs. $113M in Q3 2024
Locations Powered: 156,000 globally (added ~7,500 net new in Q3)

The operational strength here outweighs the earnings miss. Revenue growth accelerating alongside margin expansion is the kind of combination that typically sustains investor confidence.

Management Signals Momentum Ahead

Narang emphasized Toast’s position as a leader in restaurant technology and its opportunity to expand across new markets and use cases over the next decade. The tone was measured but decidedly upbeat. He highlighted the momentum from platform investments and the strength of Toast’s partner ecosystem, which includes the Uber relationship announced during the quarter.

This messaging appears to have shifted focus away from the quarterly EPS disappointment and toward the longer-term growth narrative. Investors seem to have accepted the miss as a one-quarter anomaly rather than evidence of deteriorating fundamentals.

What to Watch Next

The real test comes in Q4 execution. Toast needs to deliver on its guidance and demonstrate that profitability can improve even as the company invests heavily in AI and market expansion. Watch for commentary on customer acquisition costs, retention rates, and early traction from the Uber partnership. You’ll also want to monitor whether the company can sustain its 25%+ revenue growth rate as the base gets larger.

The after-hours rally suggests the market has moved past the earnings miss. Now it’s all about whether Toast can prove the guidance is achievable and that growth can outpace investment spending over the next few quarters.

