3 Stocks Under $30: Where to Put $1,000 to Work Today

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Investing has been democratized, meaning small sums can now access Wall Street via fee-free trades and fractional shares.

Low prices signal potential opportunity, but seek solid firms for value and long-term returns.

The three picks below shine under $30 with income, growth, and undervaluation.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The democratization of investing started with discount brokers slashing commissions and advanced through no-transaction-fee trading on apps like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Fidelity. Now, it no longer takes a lot of money to make money on Wall Street, as investors can buy fractional shares with as little as $5 or $10.

That opens doors for everyday people to build portfolios without needing thousands upfront. But that doesn’t mean buying cheap stocks is always a good idea, since a low price could signal company problems — and certainly steer clear of penny stocks, which carry high risks of fraud and volatility. Sometimes, though, a low share price signals real opportunity.

The three stocks below — all under $30 — represent excellent companies to buy for their value, income, and growth potential.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stands out as a pharmaceutical leader with a stock price under $25 per share, well within reach for a $1,000 investment that could snag about 40 shares. Its value shines through, with a trailing PE ratio of 13 and a forward PE under 8, suggesting the stock is undervalued relative to earnings potential. The stock price is also one of the lowest levels seen in over a decade.

This pricing reflects market adjustments after the COVID-19 boom, but Pfizer’s core business in vaccines, oncology drugs like Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatments like Eliquis provides stability. For income, the company delivers a solid 6.94% dividend yield with an annual payout of $1.72 per share, paid quarterly, which could generate around $69 yearly on that $1,000 stake. Growth comes from its pipeline, including collaborations with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on mRNA tech and expansions in biosimilars. Analysts see upside with an average price target of $28.81 per share, implying over 16% potential gain, backed by a low beta of 0.50 for less volatility than the market.

Recent developments, like Morgan Stanley‘s equal-weight rating, highlight confidence in Pfizer’s ability to navigate patent cliffs through acquisitions and R&D. In a world focused on health innovations, this stock offers a balanced way to deploy capital for steady returns without excessive risk.

Vale (VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a major player in iron ore and nickel production, trades at $11.46 per share, allowing roughly 87 shares with $1,000. Its value is evident in a trailing PE of 9 and forward PE of 6, indicating bargain pricing amid commodity cycles.

The company operates vast mining complexes in Brazil and provides logistics via railways and ports, positioning it well for infrastructure booms in emerging markets. Income potential is strong with a 6.9% dividend yield and a $0.73 per share annual payout, potentially yielding about $64 on that investment due to robust cash flows.

For growth, Vale benefits from energy transition materials like nickel for EV batteries and copper by-products, alongside iron ore demand from steel production in China and beyond. Analysts project an average target of $12.72 per share, suggesting about 11% upside, with JPMorgan‘s overweight rating reflecting optimism ahead of its Oct. 30 earnings report. The stock’s beta of 1.02 tracks market moves but offers exposure to global recovery trends.

Recent focuses on sustainable mining and renewable energy investments add long-term appeal, making Vale a smart pick for those seeking commodity-linked opportunities without overpaying.

United Microelectronics (UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), a key semiconductor foundry, trades at $7.57 per share, enabling around 132 shares for $1,000. Value is clear with a trailing PE of 15 and forward PE of 13, pricing in steady demand for mature chips. Based in Taiwan, it serves markets like mobile communications, IoT, and automotive, manufacturing integrated circuits and offering backend services.

Income draws from a 6.3% dividend yield with $0.48 annual payout, which could deliver about $63 yearly on the stake. This yield supports patient investors amid tech cycles. Growth stems from AI and 5G trends boosting wafer demand, with expansions in venture capital and energy services adding diversification.

Analyst average price targets of $7.05 per share is conservative, but upcoming earnings on Oct. 29 could shift views, especially after Goldman Sachs‘ sell rating earlier in the year. The beta of 1.2 indicates some volatility tied to sector news, yet UMC’s role in non-cutting-edge chips provides resilience against trade tensions. Its recent second-quarter revenue of $2 billion underscores operational strength, positioning this semiconductor stock for gains as global tech spending rebounds.