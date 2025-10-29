Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) delivered a solid quarter that beat on both earnings and revenue, signaling resilient demand across its heavy equipment business even as margin pressure and cost headwinds weighed on profitability. The stock was stable in after-hours trading following the pre-market release, holding near $523 after rallying 25% over the past month.

The stock is up nearly 12% in early trading Wednesday.

Here’s What Happened

CAT reported third-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share, crushing the $4.52 consensus estimate by 43 cents. Revenue came in at $17.64 billion, beating expectations of $16.77 billion by $870 million, or 5.2%. Revenue showed a 10% increase from the same quarter a year earlier.

Caterpillar’s beat came despite a 3% year-over-year decline in operating income ($3.052 billion) and margin compression that investors will need to monitor closely going forward.

Energy & Transportation Powers the Growth

Energy & Transportation led the charge with $8.397 billion in sales, up 17% year over year. This segment benefited from strong demand in power generation and industrial applications, offsetting softer performance elsewhere. Construction Industries generated $6.76 billion in sales, up 7%, while Resource Industries contributed $3.11 billion with just 2% growth. The company highlighted a growing backlog and higher sales volume to end users as drivers of the quarter’s strength.

Operating cash flow remained robust at $3.7 billion, underscoring the quality of earnings. Cash on hand totaled $7.5 billion, giving management flexibility for capital deployment and shareholder returns.

Margins and Costs Tell a Different Story

Operating margin contracted to 17.3% from 19.5% in the year-ago quarter, a 220 basis point decline that deserves attention. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative expenses pressured profitability. Tariff impacts also weighed on results, a headwind that could persist depending on trade policy developments. The effective tax rate rose as well, adding another drag on bottom-line performance.

I’d keep an eye on cost trends next quarter. Revenue growth is real, but if margins don’t stabilize, the earnings expansion story loses momentum.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $4.95 (vs. $4.52 expected); beat by 43 cents

$4.95 (vs. $4.52 expected); beat by 43 cents Revenue: $17.64B (vs. $16.77B expected); up 9.51% year over year

$17.64B (vs. $16.77B expected); up 9.51% year over year Operating Margin: 17.3%; down 220 basis points from 19.5%

17.3%; down 220 basis points from 19.5% Operating Income: Down 3.02% year over year

Down 3.02% year over year Operating Cash Flow: $3.7B

$3.7B Cash on Hand: $7.5B

The disconnect between revenue growth and operating income decline signals that top-line expansion came at a cost. Volume gains offset pricing power, and manufacturing efficiency lagged expectations.

Leadership Sounds Cautiously Optimistic

CEO Joe Creed said the team “generated strong results this quarter, driven by resilient demand and focused execution across our three primary segments.” He added that “a growing backlog positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth.”

The tone was confident but measured. Management didn’t overstate the outlook, which is prudent given margin pressure and tariff uncertainty. I thought the emphasis on backlog and execution discipline signaled confidence in near-term demand without committing to aggressive growth claims.