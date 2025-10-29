S&P 500
6,911.20
+0.12%
Dow Jones
48,000.60
+0.51%
Nasdaq 100
26,123.00
+0.24%
Russell 2000
2,526.92
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,763.60
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
51,248.20
+1.03%
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Home > Investing > Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings

Investing

Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings

Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings
By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Caterpillar reported third-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share, crushing the $4.52 consensus estimate by 43 cents.
  • Revenue came in at $17.64 billion, beating expectations of $16.77 billion by $870 million, or 5.2%
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) delivered a solid quarter that beat on both earnings and revenue, signaling resilient demand across its heavy equipment business even as margin pressure and cost headwinds weighed on profitability. The stock was stable in after-hours trading following the pre-market release, holding near $523 after rallying 25% over the past month.

The stock is up nearly 12% in early trading Wednesday. 

Here’s What Happened

CAT reported third-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share, crushing the $4.52 consensus estimate by 43 cents. Revenue came in at $17.64 billion, beating expectations of $16.77 billion by $870 million, or 5.2%. Revenue showed a 10% increase from the same quarter a year earlier.

Caterpillar’s beat came despite a 3% year-over-year decline in operating income ($3.052 billion) and margin compression that investors will need to monitor closely going forward. 

Energy & Transportation Powers the Growth

Energy & Transportation led the charge with $8.397 billion in sales, up 17% year over year. This segment benefited from strong demand in power generation and industrial applications, offsetting softer performance elsewhere. Construction Industries generated $6.76 billion in sales, up 7%, while Resource Industries contributed $3.11 billion with just 2% growth. The company highlighted a growing backlog and higher sales volume to end users as drivers of the quarter’s strength.

Operating cash flow remained robust at $3.7 billion, underscoring the quality of earnings. Cash on hand totaled $7.5 billion, giving management flexibility for capital deployment and shareholder returns.

Margins and Costs Tell a Different Story

Operating margin contracted to 17.3% from 19.5% in the year-ago quarter, a 220 basis point decline that deserves attention. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative expenses pressured profitability. Tariff impacts also weighed on results, a headwind that could persist depending on trade policy developments. The effective tax rate rose as well, adding another drag on bottom-line performance.

I’d keep an eye on cost trends next quarter. Revenue growth is real, but if margins don’t stabilize, the earnings expansion story loses momentum.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

  • Adjusted EPS: $4.95 (vs. $4.52 expected); beat by 43 cents
  • Revenue: $17.64B (vs. $16.77B expected); up 9.51% year over year
  • Operating Margin: 17.3%; down 220 basis points from 19.5%
  • Operating Income: Down 3.02% year over year
  • Operating Cash Flow: $3.7B
  • Cash on Hand: $7.5B

The disconnect between revenue growth and operating income decline signals that top-line expansion came at a cost. Volume gains offset pricing power, and manufacturing efficiency lagged expectations.

Leadership Sounds Cautiously Optimistic

CEO Joe Creed said the team “generated strong results this quarter, driven by resilient demand and focused execution across our three primary segments.” He added that “a growing backlog positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth.”

The tone was confident but measured. Management didn’t overstate the outlook, which is prudent given margin pressure and tariff uncertainty. I thought the emphasis on backlog and execution discipline signaled confidence in near-term demand without committing to aggressive growth claims.

The image featured for this article is © shaunl / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) beat adjusted earnings expectations this morning, posting $2.92 per share against a $2.82 estimate. Revenue landed at…
Big Day For Nucor After Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Big Day For Nucor After Q3 Earnings

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) delivered a decisive earnings beat on Monday evening, posting Q3 results that significantly exceeded expectations and signaled…
Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher

Ford (NYSE:F) reported Q3 2025 earnings that beat analyst expectations on both revenue and profit, but the market’s muted reaction…
General Dynamics (GD) Delivers Across All Segments, Fueled by Record $168B Backlog
Joel South | Oct 24, 2025

General Dynamics (GD) Delivers Across All Segments, Fueled by Record $168B Backlog

General Dynamics delivered a broad-based earnings beat this morning that rewarded investors across all four business segments. The stock opened…
Costco Earnings: Will COST Issue a Special Dividend Tomorrow?
Rich Duprey | May 28, 2025

Costco Earnings: Will COST Issue a Special Dividend Tomorrow?

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is set to report fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday. With a market cap…
Why Dollar Tree’s Bargain Valuation Is Too Good to Ignore
Rich Duprey | Sep 7, 2025

Why Dollar Tree’s Bargain Valuation Is Too Good to Ignore

A Deep Value Discount Stock Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has staged an impressive comeback in 2025, with its stock soaring 34%…
Avnet’s Beat Tops the Pack. Was the Quality of the Results Enough to Justify the Rally?
247patrick | Aug 18, 2023

Avnet’s Beat Tops the Pack. Was the Quality of the Results Enough to Justify the Rally?

Shares of Avnet rallied after it posted fiscal fourth-quarter results that surpassed market expectations.
3 Dividends Aristocrats at 52-Week Lows. Time to Back Up the Truck?
Rich Duprey | Jun 12, 2025

3 Dividends Aristocrats at 52-Week Lows. Time to Back Up the Truck?

Dividend stocks, or shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of profits to shareholders, offer investors a reliable income…
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) delivered a decisive beat on both earnings and revenue in Q3, raising full-year guidance and signaling…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 6,377,053
+$29.68
+20.56%
$174.06
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,751,767
+$39.47
+17.70%
$262.47
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 3,807,624
+$67.15
+12.80%
$591.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,654,199
+$14.92
+11.94%
$139.84
Centene
CNC Vol: 11,626,048
+$3.73
+11.22%
$36.92

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 58,927,504
-$50.86
40.31%
$75.31
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 5,551,544
-$13.54
17.31%
$64.69
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 13,726,360
-$5.21
14.20%
$31.49
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 2,683,680
-$24.82
10.69%
$207.31
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 1,180,493
-$25.18
10.15%
$222.92