Deere Calls 2026 the Bottom as Caterpillar Rides Energy Growth Past Estimates

Quick Read

  • Caterpillar beat Q3 estimates with revenue of $17.64B despite operating margin falling to 17.3% from 19.5%.
  • Deere’s full-year net income dropped 29% to $5.03B as Small Agriculture operating profit collapsed 89%.
  • Management expects 2026 to mark the bottom of the agricultural cycle with net income guidance of $4.00B to $4.75B.
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Deere Calls 2026 the Bottom as Caterpillar Rides Energy Growth Past Estimates

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) both reported results showing the same headwinds hitting in very different ways. Caterpillar beat estimates with modest earnings pressure. Deere missed badly, with full-year net income down 29% as the agricultural downcycle crushed core segments.

One Diversifies Through the Storm. One Takes It on the Chin.

Caterpillar posted Q3 revenue of $17.64 billion, beating the $16.77 billion estimate by 5%. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.95, above the $4.52 consensus, though down 4.3% from $5.17 a year earlier. Operating margin fell from 19.5% to 17.3% as manufacturing costs and tariffs bit into profitability. CEO Joe Creed pointed to “resilient demand and focused execution,” with Energy & Transportation leading at 17% sales growth to $8.40 billion. Construction Industries grew 7%, and Resource Industries added 2%. Operating cash flow of $3.7 billion funded $1.1 billion in dividends and buybacks.

Deere reported Q4 revenue of $12.39 billion, up 14.5% year over year, but full-year net income dropped 29% to $5.03 billion. Production & Precision Agriculture saw a 10% sales increase to $4.74 billion but operating profit fell 8% due to higher production costs and tariffs. Small Agriculture & Turf operating profit collapsed 89%. Construction & Forestry was the bright spot, with sales up 27% to $3.38 billion and operating profit up 6%. CEO John May acknowledged “challenges and uncertainty” but emphasized “structural improvements” and called 2026 “the bottom of the large ag cycle.”

Segment CAT DE
Core Strength Energy & Transportation (+17%) Construction & Forestry (+27%)
Biggest Weakness Margin compression (220 bps) Small Ag profit down 89%
Operating Margin 17.3% 12.6%

Diversification Shields One. Cycle Exposure Punishes the Other.

Caterpillar’s three-segment model spreads risk. Energy & Transportation growth offset softer mining demand, and construction stayed steady. The 17.3% operating margin, while down, still reflects pricing power and operational discipline.

Deere is more exposed to agricultural cycles, and farmers are pulling back hard. The 89% operating profit drop in Small Ag & Turf shows how quickly margins evaporate when demand softens and costs rise. Construction & Forestry provided relief, but not enough to offset the ag decline. Operating cash flow of $7.46 billion, up 46%, shows strong working capital management, but the earnings trajectory is steep and negative.

Both companies cited tariffs and production costs as margin headwinds, but Deere absorbed more damage. Caterpillar’s diversification and higher margins gave it more cushion.

An infographic titled 'A Tale of Two Giants: Diversification vs. Cycle Exposure: CAT & DE' compares Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE) performance. The left side, representing CAT, shows an excavator and dump truck, detailing Q3 revenue beat (+5%), Adj. EPS beat ($4.95 vs. $4.52), Energy & Transportation leading with +17% growth, Construction Industries +7%, and a higher operating margin of 17.3%. An upward arrow indicates a near 52-week high of $595. The right side, representing DE, shows a tractor and combine harvester with a downward red arrow, detailing full-year net income down 29%, Q4 revenue up 14.5% but profit fell, Small Ag profit collapsed -89%, Production & Precision Ag profit down -8%, and a lower operating margin of 12.6%. A downward arrow indicates a cheaper valuation (~$463). Below, a 'Key Comparison' table shows for CAT: Core Strength is Energy & Transportation (+17%), Biggest Weakness is Margin compression (220 bps), Operating Margin 17.3%. For DE: Core Strength is Construction & Forestry (+27%), Biggest Weakness is Small Ag Profit DOWN 89%, Operating Margin 12.6%. The 'Outlook' section states CAT has 'Steadier Momentum (Backlog Growth)' and for DE, 'Ag Recovery Timing Critical (2026 Bottom?)'.
This infographic compares Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE) results, highlighting how CAT’s diversification strategy led to resilience while DE faced significant challenges due to its agricultural cycle exposure.

The Next Inflection Point Is Ag Recovery Timing

Deere’s guidance for fiscal 2026 net income of $4.00 billion to $4.75 billion suggests management expects stabilization, not recovery. May’s call that 2026 will mark “the bottom of the large ag cycle” is the key variable. If correct, Deere sets up for a rebound in 2027. If wrong, margins stay under pressure.

Caterpillar’s backlog growth and energy segment strength suggest steadier near-term momentum.

Different Risk Profiles Emerge

Caterpillar’s 46.3% return on equity and 17.3% operating margin reflect a more profitable, diversified business model with less exposure to cyclical agricultural markets. The stock trades near 52-week highs at $595.

Deere’s valuation is cheaper across metrics, with analysts projecting 14% potential gains from current levels around $463. The company’s performance depends heavily on the timing of agricultural cycle recovery, which management expects to bottom in 2026.

