Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

(Nasdaq: MSFT) reports earnings afte the bell today. Wall Street expects Microsoft to deliver adjusted EPS of $3.66 and revenues of $75.39 billion. We expect Microsoft’s earnings to hit newswires at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the moment they do we’ll begin posting live updates and analysis. Microsoft’s Azure remains the central growth engine, projected to rise 37% YoY despite ongoing supply constraints.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close. The company ended FY 2025 on a record note. Revenue grew 15% to $281.7 billion and EPS rose 24% to $13.64 on the back of Azure’s 34% annual growth and a 27% jump in Microsoft Cloud revenue. CEO Satya Nadella described it as a “generational tech shift,” noting that the company surpassed $168 billion in annual cloud revenue.

The coming quarter will reveal whether the AI investment wave—especially in Azure AI and Copilot products—continues to compound earnings at the same pace.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue: $75.39 billion ( +14.95% YoY )

$75.39 billion ( +14.95% YoY ) EPS (Non-GAAP): $3.66 ( +11.0% YoY )

$3.66 ( +11.0% YoY ) FY 2026: Revenue $323.4 billion | EPS $15.53

Revenue $323.4 billion | EPS $15.53 FY 2027: Revenue $370.3 billion | EPS $18.16

Key Areas to Watch

Azure Growth and Capacity Constraints- Last quarter, Azure revenue jumped 39%, with management flagging strong demand outpacing available capacity. CFO Amy Hood expects Azure to grow 37% in Q1, with constraints persisting into December. Any deviation from that trend will drive immediate market reaction.

2. AI Product Monetization- Microsoft 365 Copilot now has 100 million monthly active users, while GitHub Copilot serves 20 million developers. The focus is shifting from user adoption to pricing and incremental ARPU. Investors want tangible evidence that AI services are expanding gross margin, not diluting it.

3. Margin Management vs. Capex Expansion- FY 2025 capital expenditures reached $24.2 billion, with Q1 FY 2026 spend guided “over $30 billion.” Hood aims to keep operating margins roughly flat while scaling AI infrastructure. Execution here determines whether EPS leverage persists into 2026.

4. Commercial Demand Stability- Bookings surpassed $100 billion in Q4, up 37%. Analysts will gauge whether enterprise clients continue multi-year cloud commitments amid tighter IT budgets.

5. Gaming and LinkedIn Trends- Both segments posted 9–10% revenue growth in Q4, but guidance implies a mid-single-digit decline this quarter as comparisons toughen.