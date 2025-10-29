Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?
Key Points
- Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) reports earnings afte the bell today. Wall Street expects Microsoft to deliver adjusted EPS of $3.66 and revenues of $75.39 billion. We expect Microsoft’s earnings to hit newswires at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the moment they do we’ll begin posting live updates and analysis. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will post below automatically.
- Microsoft’s Azure remains the central growth engine, projected to rise 37% YoY despite ongoing supply constraints.
Live Updates
Conference Call Starting Now
Microsoft’s confernce call is starting now.
As a reminder, the company is expecte dto issue guidance at around 6 p.m. ET. That guidance could cause a relatively large shift in its after-hours pricing.
Microsoft Trims Losses to 1.4% - Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Their Conference Call
We’ve been saying it over and over again in this live blog, Microsoft’s earnings were very good. The company smashed last quarter’s EPS and beat revenue by a sound margin.
Azure also topped Wall Street’s expectations, growing at 40% (and 39% in constant currency), which was above consensus estimates of 37.5% growth.
So the big question is, why were shares of Microsoft down?
Right after earnings, shares of Microsoft ticked down by about 4%, and have been rising ever since. As of 4:48 p.m. ET, shares are down 1.4%.
That’s a strong rebound.
Could Microsoft open in the green tomorrow? Keep in mind the company will discuss guidance on its conference call, so there’s potential for a lot of movement in its share price once that begins in about 40 minutes.
Here are a few areas we were most impressed by when reviewing Microsoft’s earnings:
- Capital expenditures rose 74% from last year to $34.9 billion, which was above a forecast of $30 billion. While rising capital expenditures are a cost, they also point to continued rabid demand for Azure, which continues to gobble up market share from Amazon.
- Overall, Intelligent Cloud grew 28%, a very strong growth rate.
- Xbox continues to tread water, growing just 1% from last year, but that segment is also increasingly less important to Microsoft’s bottom line.
As a reminder, Microsoft’s conference call starts at 5:30 p.m. and we expect the company to issue guidance at around 6 p.m. ET.
You can join the call by clicking here.
How Are Tech Stocks That Reported Earnings Tonight Doing After Hours?
- Microsoft: Down 2.1%
- Alphabet: Up 5.7%
- Meta: Down 9%
- ServiceNow: Up 4.7%
Why Are Microsoft Shares Down?
That’s the question many investors are asking at the moment.
Last quarter was outstanding with revenue and earnings beats. Azure beat Wall Street’s estimates (the Street expected 37.5% growth).
Overall, its hard to poke any holes in the quarter.
Yet, shares of the company were up 29% headed into earnings, so this might be investors clearing some profits after Microsoft has rallied hard off its April lows.
Steady Innovation, Cautious Optimism
Satya Nadella underscored that “Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, services, and enhancements,” highlighting robust innovation across its cloud, productivity and business applications. He maintained a cautiously optimistic tone and said Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance on its earnings call as it builds on strong momentum in Intelligent Cloud and Productivity.
Nadella: Copilot Stack Orchestrates AI Breakthrough
Very bullish on the quarter, CEO Satya Nadella said, “Microsoft Copilot and Copilot stack are orchestrating a new era of AI transformation, driving better business outcomes across every role and industry.” He highlighted strong execution by sales teams and partners and noted that forward-looking guidance will be provided on the upcoming earnings call.
Azure Growth Beats
Azure grew 40% year-over-year, topping Wall Street’s expectations.
Shares are now down 2.9%.
Microsoft Complete Q1 Earnings Summary
MSFT | Microsoft Q1’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $4.13 [✅]; [UP] +23% YoY
- Revenue: $77.7B [➖]; [UP] +18% YoY
- Net Income: $27.7B [✅]; [UP] +12% YoY
Outlook:
-
- Microsoft anticipates continued growth driven by strong demand for cloud and AI services.
- Investment in AI and cloud infrastructure is expected to enhance service offerings and customer engagement.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Productivity and Business Processes Revenue: $33.0B [➖]; [UP] +17% YoY
- Intelligent Cloud Revenue: $30.9B [➖]; [UP] +28% YoY
- More Personal Computing Revenue: $13.8B [➖]; [UP] +4% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $38.0B [➖]; [UP] +24% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $X.XB [➖]; [UP/DOWN] +/-X% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $8.1B [➖]; [UP] +8% YoY
- Dividends Returned to Shareholders: $10.7B
CEO Commentary:
- Satya Nadella: “Our planet-scale cloud and AI factory, together with Copilots across high value domains, is driving broad diffusion and real-world impact. It’s why we continue to increase our investments in AI across both capital and talent to meet the massive opportunity ahead.”
CFO Commentary:
- Amy Hood: “We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year, exceeding expectations across revenue, operating income, and earnings per share. Continued strength in the Microsoft Cloud reflects the growing customer demand for our differentiated platform.”
Shares Now Down 3%
Shares are gaining after initially dropping four percent, we’ll post a full earnings summary momentarily.
Microsoft Earnings Out Already
Microsoft earnings are out and the market is initially disappointed – shars are down 4% immediately.
More analysis to come…
Market is Now Closed - Microsoft Will Report at About 4:05 p.m. ET
Here we go, it’s almost time for Microsoft’s earnings.
As a reminder, simply leave this page open, and new updates will begin posting as soon as earnings hit the newswires. We expect the stock to begin moving slightly after 4:05 pm. ET.
A Great Day for AI Stocks in General - But Microsoft Shares Are Down
We’re now just 30 minutes from Microsoft’s Fiscal Q1 earnings. Late in the trading day, Microsoft shares are down .62%.
It’s been a strong day for AI stocks in general with NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) gaining nearly 3%. Yet, while many semiconductor and infrastructure stocks are seeing strong gains, Microsoft shares are down.
A few notable companies that reported yesterday in the AI space include:
- Bloom Energy: Up 18% after strongly beating earnings and increasing capacity to support revenue growth of up to 4X by the end of 2026.
- Caterpillar: Up 11% thanks to incremental AI spending that’s causing massive growth in divisions like its generators.
- Teradyne: Up 22% after issuing extremely strong guidance. The company is seeing growth from Amazon’s robotic buildout and its test machinery seeing strong growth from AI customers.
Prediction Markets Place 91% Odds on Microsoft Beating Earnings Expectations
Prediction market Polymarket currently puts the odds of Microsoft beating earnings tonight (listed at GAAP earnings of $3.66) at 91%.
The last time Microsoft didn’t beat earnings was July 2022, so we’d say the chances the company beats are at least 90%. Just remember, a beat alone won’t be enough to move shares up tomorrow.
The company will likely need to post EPS well above expectations (likely a 5 to 10% earnings suprise) and post commentary on future growth that is optimstic if shares are going to rise be green tomorrow and lead to a post-earnigns rally.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reports fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close. The company ended FY 2025 on a record note. Revenue grew 15% to $281.7 billion and EPS rose 24% to $13.64 on the back of Azure’s 34% annual growth and a 27% jump in Microsoft Cloud revenue. CEO Satya Nadella described it as a “generational tech shift,” noting that the company surpassed $168 billion in annual cloud revenue.
The coming quarter will reveal whether the AI investment wave—especially in Azure AI and Copilot products—continues to compound earnings at the same pace.
Estimates Snapshot
- Revenue: $75.39 billion ( +14.95% YoY )
- EPS (Non-GAAP): $3.66 ( +11.0% YoY )
- FY 2026: Revenue $323.4 billion | EPS $15.53
- FY 2027: Revenue $370.3 billion | EPS $18.16
Key Areas to Watch
Azure Growth and Capacity Constraints- Last quarter, Azure revenue jumped 39%, with management flagging strong demand outpacing available capacity. CFO Amy Hood expects Azure to grow 37% in Q1, with constraints persisting into December. Any deviation from that trend will drive immediate market reaction.
2. AI Product Monetization- Microsoft 365 Copilot now has 100 million monthly active users, while GitHub Copilot serves 20 million developers. The focus is shifting from user adoption to pricing and incremental ARPU. Investors want tangible evidence that AI services are expanding gross margin, not diluting it.
3. Margin Management vs. Capex Expansion- FY 2025 capital expenditures reached $24.2 billion, with Q1 FY 2026 spend guided “over $30 billion.” Hood aims to keep operating margins roughly flat while scaling AI infrastructure. Execution here determines whether EPS leverage persists into 2026.
4. Commercial Demand Stability- Bookings surpassed $100 billion in Q4, up 37%. Analysts will gauge whether enterprise clients continue multi-year cloud commitments amid tighter IT budgets.
5. Gaming and LinkedIn Trends- Both segments posted 9–10% revenue growth in Q4, but guidance implies a mid-single-digit decline this quarter as comparisons toughen.