Retail Traders Change Tune on Align Stock (ALGN) After Steep Pullback

Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) are up 0.30% today, but the real action is happening off the tape. Reddit mentions on r/wallstreetbets surged dramatically over the past 48 hours, with sentiment shifting from neutral to outright bullish as retail investors spot what they see as a buying opportunity. The stock has pulled back 2.2% from its October 21 high of $136.22, and that dip appears to have triggered a wave of retail interest that peaked Monday night with nearly 850 upvotes per hour across the subreddit.

The timing matters. ALGN is trading 31% below Wall Street’s $175.07 average price target and sits 46% off its 52-week high of $246.19, yet the company posted 34% earnings growth year-over-year last quarter. That valuation disconnect is exactly the kind of setup that catches retail traders’ attention.

WSB Goes Bullish on the Invisalign Play

Peak activity on r/wallstreetbets occurred October 27 through 28, with engagement rates hitting 848 upvotes per hour at their height. Posts discussing ALGN accumulated over 15,000 upvotes across the 48-hour window, with users framing the pullback as a gift rather than a warning. Sentiment scores improved from neutral territory (41-50 range) to solidly bullish (61) within 24 hours, signaling a coordinated shift in retail positioning around the stock.

The discussion centers on valuation. With a forward P/E of just 11.98 compared to a trailing P/E of 22.53, retail traders appear to be expecting significant earnings acceleration ahead. Retail traders are interpreting this compression as evidence that institutional money already knows something bullish about ALGN’s growth trajectory, and they’re moving to catch up.

Trading Volume Reflects Cooling But Sustained Interest

Current engagement is declining from Monday’s peak, with upvote rates dropping to 43 per hour as of Wednesday morning. However, sentiment remains bullish rather than reversing, suggesting retail conviction hasn’t evaporated. The stock is trading near its lower consolidation range for October, with the 50-day moving average at $134.02 providing nearby support. Institutional ownership sits at 95%, meaning retail is essentially following smart money into a position that’s already been heavily accumulated.