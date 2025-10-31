DoorDash (DASH) Sentiment Gets Cut In Half, from 41 to 20

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read DoorDash (DASH) sentiment score dropped 51% in five days, from 41 to 20, driven by a viral bearish post comparing it to Chipotle’s breakdown.

DoorDash shares fell 11% from their October 16 peak of $285.50, testing support around $254 with no material negative news justifying the decline.

Analysts maintain 29 buy ratings with a $302.52 price target, creating a widening gap between Wall Street optimism and retail trader bearishness.

DoorDash Sentiment Collapses to Lowest Level in Months

Retail investor sentiment around DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has deteriorated sharply over the past five days. The social sentiment score for DoorDash plummeted from 41 to 20 between October 26 and October 31, a 51% decline that reflects a dramatic shift in retail trader positioning. This collapse coincides with a viral bearish post on r/wallstreetbets that has drawn significant engagement and appears to have accelerated selling pressure in the stock. DoorDash shares fell 4.5% on October 30 alone, trading down to $254.07 as the negative narrative gained traction online.

Viral Bearish Comparison Drives the Shift

The catalyst for the sentiment reversal centers on a single post that drew outsized attention from retail traders. A post titled “CHIPOTLE JUST BROKE. DOORDASH IS NEXT.” accumulated 2,708 upvotes and peaked at 287 upvotes per hour on October 30 at 9 p.m. ET, according to social sentiment tracking data. The post drew 76 comments per hour at its height, concentrating nearly all discussion within r/wallstreetbets.

The narrative compares DoorDash’s recent price action to Chipotle’s technical breakdown, suggesting similar downside could follow. Activity metrics show engagement remained maxed out at a score of 100 through October 30 and 31, indicating sustained retail focus on the bearish thesis. Importantly, this sentiment shift appears chart-driven rather than fundamentals-driven. No material negative news about DoorDash has emerged to justify the shift.

Retail traders are citing technical concerns rather than operational ones:

DoorDash shares have declined 11% from their October 16 peak of $285.50

The stock is testing support levels around $254, with the next floor at $246-$250

The 14-day RSI has dropped to 42.67, approaching oversold territory

Price Pressure Accelerates on Elevated Volume

Trading activity spiked alongside the sentiment deterioration. DoorDash traded 3.2 million shares on October 30, above its average daily volume, as the viral post circulated. The stock has now declined 5.43% over the past month, reversing some of its year-to-date gains of 48.33%.

The timing matters: price weakness preceded the viral post by roughly two weeks. DoorDash peaked on October 16, then drifted lower through October 29. The sentiment collapse on October 30 appears to have confirmed and amplified existing technical weakness rather than initiated it. Current analyst sentiment remains predominantly bullish, with 29 buy ratings versus one strong sell rating and a consensus price target of $302.52.

The gap between retail traders and Wall St. analysts is widening. The question is whether Wall St. catches up to the retail sentiment and turns bearish as well, or if retail reverses course. Based on the cracks forming in consumer spending with other brands like Nike, and Kraft Heinz, retail looks to have this one right.