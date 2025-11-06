Suddenly, Traders Love Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) sentiment is doing something unusual. In the last four days optimism has suddenly spiked on investment communities like Reddit, and X.

Quick Read Nebius (NBIS) sentiment surged from 41/100 to 87/100 in four days despite recent price weakness

Nebius revenue jumped 770% year over year in Q2 2025 with gross margins at 71.4%

Analysts set an average price target of $156.40, implying 33% upside

As recently as November 4th sentiment was moderately bearish at 41/100, but starting yesterday scores have launched up to an extremely bullish 87/100, among the highest scores we track today.

The shift marks a striking reversal from negative chatter just days ago. Traders are clearly viewing recent weakness as a buying opportunity in a stock that has delivered stunning gains already. Nebius has climbed 300% year-to-date, yowza.

The Opportunity in AI Cloud Infrastructure

The conversation on Reddit, X, and other investment forums has shifted precipitously, with r/wallstreetbets now engaging alongside the more analytical r/stocks community. Traders are actively comparing Nebius to established giants like Amazon and Broadcom, treating it as a legitimate long-term holding rather than a speculative bet.

One highly upvoted r/stocks user framed the question directly: “I’m trying to separate signal from noise here. These stocks have been all over the place, and it’s hard to tell which ones actually have a sustainable business model vs. just benefiting from short-term GPU scarcity or AI hype.”

That skepticism hasn’t dampened enthusiasm. Another investor recently listed Nebius alongside Google, Amazon, and Broadcom as core tech holdings. This once long shot investment is gaining legitimacy fast.

And there are real reasons driving the optimism right now:

Revenue surged 770% year-over-year in Q2 2025

Gross margins sit at a healthy 71.4%

Analyst consensus is overwhelmingly bullish, with five Buy or Strong Buy ratings against just one Hold, and an average price target of $156.40 (33% upside from current levels)

The “Buy the Dip” Mentality

Nebius traded at $112.63 on Thursday morning, down 6.5% intraday but up 7% from its November 4 low of $105.35.

The stock has whipsawed sharply over the past week, dropping 8.7% on November 3 and another 9.8% on November 4 before bouncing hard yesterday.

Volume remains elevated at 2.5 million shares in the opening hour, well above normal levels, suggesting active accumulation as traders view the dip as tactical rather than fundamental.

The divergence between plummeting price and soaring sentiment is the key signal here. Traders aren’t waiting for a recovery to validate their bullish case. They’re buying into weakness, betting that the 625% revenue growth narrative and AI infrastructure tailwinds remain intact despite near-term volatility.