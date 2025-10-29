S&P 500
6,889.00
-0.20%
Dow Jones
47,661.60
-0.20%
Nasdaq 100
26,080.80
+0.08%
Russell 2000
2,489.26
-0.67%
FTSE 100
9,758.00
+0.47%
Nikkei 225
51,013.20
+0.57%
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Home > Investing > Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows

Investing

Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows

Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows
By Austin Smith
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 10.2% over the past week, dropping to $31.16 from $34.70, coinciding with a dramatic collapse in retail investor sentiment on Reddit. Just one month ago shares were as high as $48 per share.

The stock’s approach to 52-week lows has triggered a sharp reversal in online discussion, with sentiment on r/wallstreetbets plummeting from neutral-positive territory to outright bearish within 24 hours. The shift reflects growing concern among retail traders about the stock’s technical breakdown and sustained unprofitability, despite Wall Street’s continued bullish outlook.

Reddit Sentiment Shifts Hard Negative Amid Price Pressure

Reddit sentiment tracking shows a critical deterioration. On Monday, October 27, discussions hovered around 61 (neutral-positive) with strong engagement. By Tuesday morning, sentiment had collapsed to 41 (bearish) and remained locked at that level through Wednesday morning. Peak activity hit 2,123 upvotes and 94 comments on Tuesday at 9am ET, but engagement has since cratered 68% to just 130 upvotes and 9 comments.

The discussion has shifted from speculative optimism to concern about fundamental weakness. A notable r/stocks post titled “Is DraftKings in trouble?” from October 26 captured the emerging skepticism, generating 32 comments despite modest upvotes. And there are real reasons to be concerned.

  • Draftkings is not profitable
  • The company faces major competition from Kalshi, Fanatics, and Polymarket
  • Marketing costs are extremely high and potentially unsustainable, despite CAC improving 20% YoY

On the flipside, Draftking’s Average Revenue per Monthly Unique Payer (ARPMUP) improved to $151 in Q2, 2025. So there are some things to be optimistic about.

Wall Street Remains Bullish While Technicals Signal Trouble

The sentiment divergence between retail and institutional investors is stark. Despite retail capitulation, analysts maintain a 29-to-5 buy-to-hold ratio with a consensus price target of $50.80, implying 63% upside from current levels.

The company trades at an extreme 17.16x price-to-book ratio for an unprofitable business. That said, revenue growth of 36.9% year-over-year and quarterly earnings improvement of 184.6% suggest a path to profitability.

With no major news catalyst driving the decline, retail appears to be reacting purely to technical deterioration and price action, suggesting the selloff may have further room if the stock breaks below $30.

The image featured for this article is © J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?
Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Continue Reading

Retail Traders Change Tune on Align Stock (ALGN) After Steep Pullback
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Traders Change Tune on Align Stock (ALGN) After Steep Pullback

Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) are up 0.30% today, but the real action is happening off the tape. Reddit mentions…
Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)

Shares of Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK) surged 25% yesterday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment to accelerate…
Reddit’s Newest Low-Priced AI Stock Is Fueling Extreme Trading Volumes
Joel South | Oct 9, 2025

Reddit’s Newest Low-Priced AI Stock Is Fueling Extreme Trading Volumes

POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET), a silicon photonics innovator targeting AI data centers, has ignited a frenzy on Reddit, particularly among…
Coinbase Rallies 5% After-Hours As User Numbers Top Forecasts But Results Miss
247patrick | Nov 4, 2022

Coinbase Rallies 5% After-Hours As User Numbers Top Forecasts But Results Miss

Why shares of cryptocurrency exchange and platform Coinbase have tumbled.
3 Reasons to Not Chase Equities Here
247patrick | Jul 20, 2023

3 Reasons to Not Chase Equities Here

Based on the market’s excess bullish sentiment, seasonality and earnings reactions, it may be a time for investors to go…
Speculation of Takeover Talks Sends Coupa Software 36% Higher Leading Into Q3 Results
247patrick | Nov 28, 2022

Speculation of Takeover Talks Sends Coupa Software 36% Higher Leading Into Q3 Results

Coupa Software is reportedly in talks with private equity firm Vista Equity regarding an acquisition. Other potential buyers may be…
Lee Jackson | Aug 4, 2014

Merrill Lynch: Why a Stock Market Crash Is Highly Unlikely

We haven’t had a 10% sell-off in more than two years. If Merrill Lynch is correct in analyzing the situation,…
NerdWallet Received a 37% Boost On Thursday as Q3 Result Print And Q4 Guidance Smashed Estimates
247patrick | Nov 4, 2022

NerdWallet Received a 37% Boost On Thursday as Q3 Result Print And Q4 Guidance Smashed Estimates

Shares of personal finance insights company NerdWallet were boosted by the company's third-quarter results.
Options Buyers Are Lukewarm on DraftKings Despite Multiple, Positive Signs
247patrick | Jul 13, 2023

Options Buyers Are Lukewarm on DraftKings Despite Multiple, Positive Signs

Institutional investors and a growing number of sell-side analysts are turning positive on DraftKings (DKNG), which owns and operates a…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 9,749,132
+$30.21
+20.92%
$174.59
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 8,109,857
+$45.00
+20.18%
$268.00
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 14,735,245
+$19.56
+15.66%
$144.48
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 5,101,617
+$63.92
+12.19%
$588.39
Centene
CNC Vol: 19,422,504
+$3.87
+11.67%
$37.06

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 88,548,125
-$54.96
43.56%
$71.22
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 20,952,932
-$5.39
14.67%
$31.32
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 18,007,536
-$3.07
13.88%
$19.03
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 3,727,525
-$27.57
11.88%
$204.56
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 11,124,204
-$9.02
11.53%
$69.21