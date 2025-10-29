S&P 500
6,894.20
-0.13%
Dow Jones
47,638.10
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
26,114.30
+0.20%
Russell 2000
2,489.16
-0.68%
FTSE 100
9,759.80
+0.49%
Nikkei 225
51,098.20
+0.73%
Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?
Home > Investing > Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Sentiment Drops 10 Points After Earnings

Investing

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Sentiment Drops 10 Points After Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Sentiment Drops 10 Points After Earnings
By Austin Smith
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares continue to sell off as social sentiment on platforms like Reddit, X, and others turns negative following earnings. The current sentiment sits at just 32/100, compared to 42/100 a week ago.

Shares are down 13% in the last month, with the majority of that coming in the last two days after the company reported weak earnings that missed expectations. Though, Royal Caribbean revenue was up to $5.14 billion, a 5.2% increase over the prior period, this fell short of the $5.17 billion retail investors and Wall St were expecting.

And things look worse the deeper you dig.

  • Passengers carried was 2.47 million compared to the 2.56 million expected
  • Net Cruise costs excluding fuel per available passenger cruise days (APCD) underwhelmed at $123.75 vs the 125.98 expected
  • And APCD itself was down to 13,698.9 vs the 13,702.2 expected

What Reddit and X Users Had To Say About Royal Caribbean

While most users on Reddit this past week have been discussing the on board credit (OBC) discount offered to Royal Caribbean shareholders (similar to Geico’s insurance discounts offered to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders) there are some other interesting tidbits.

Comment
byu/Material-Car261 from discussion
inroyalcaribbean

As you can see, Reddit users are pretty negative on Royal Caribbean the company, frustrated by the miserly level of service. But more than applying just to their personal experience, this is seen as a reason the company is underperforming.

X had some more interesting analysis. One user, @SimpleStocks_ made an astute observation that PayPal (Nasdaq:PYPL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) posted similar numbers with one soaring and the other selling off hard, noting that mentioning OpenAI was the difference.

While that’s an interesting comparison, the reality is more complicated. Royal Caribbean Cruises is a very capital intensive business that will react in exaggerated fashion based on the economic health (or weakness) of consumers.

The Birds Eye View

Lately we are seeing cautious sentiment shift regarding heavily exposed consumer discretionary stocks, like Royal Caribbean, but also Nike NYSE: (NKE), and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG). Investors seem to be looking for any consumer weakness as a sign that the current AI enthusiasm is a bubble about to pop.

So far 247 Wall St. has not seen any major cracks in the armor of US spending, but that doesn’t mean they won’t turn up. Keep at eye on Chipotle’s earnings tonight for additional hints of consumer strength, or weakness.

The image featured for this article is © Artem Pachkovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?
Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Continue Reading

Why Investing in Cruise Lines Finally May Be Safe Again
Jon C. Ogg | Oct 17, 2019

Why Investing in Cruise Lines Finally May Be Safe Again

Wedbush Securities has come out in defense of the weakness in the cruise line industry, noting that the sell-offs seen…
Product Demand, Pricing to Aid Royal Caribbean Q2 Earnings
247patrick | Jul 25, 2023

Product Demand, Pricing to Aid Royal Caribbean Q2 Earnings

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.
Royal Caribbean Debt Offering Brings Multiple Twists for Its Future
Jon C. Ogg | May 13, 2020

Royal Caribbean Debt Offering Brings Multiple Twists for Its Future

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has not been spared from the investor carnage that has been seen in the…
Carnival, Norwegian, or Royal Caribbean: Which Cruise Stock Is the Best Buy Today?
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2024

Carnival, Norwegian, or Royal Caribbean: Which Cruise Stock Is the Best Buy Today?

The cruise industry was arguably the worst-hit during the pandemic. Forced to remain in port for months after virtually every…
Are Cruise Ship Stocks a Buy This Summer?
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 15, 2024

Are Cruise Ship Stocks a Buy This Summer?

Cruise ship stocks aren’t for the faint of heart. They have a way of making investors queasy, but they’ve also…
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 2, 2007

RCL: Royal Caribbean

From William Trent, CFA of Stock Market Beat
Deutsche Bank Raises Price Targets on 4 Top Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates
Lee Jackson | Feb 1, 2019

Deutsche Bank Raises Price Targets on 4 Top Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates

Deutsche Bank has raised price targets on stocks of four top companies that posted outstanding results and had positive forward…
I’m single and in my 40s, what cruise would you recommend for me?
David Beren | Jan 2, 2025

I’m single and in my 40s, what cruise would you recommend for me?

When you think about cruising, you can imagine everything you have seen in the commercials, all while being suitable for…
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Splunk and Royal Caribbean Cruise
247patrick | Sep 6, 2023

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Splunk and Royal Caribbean Cruise

These stocks were recently featured in the Zacks Analyst Blog.

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 12,198,886
+$29.56
+20.47%
$173.94
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 9,885,380
+$42.62
+19.11%
$265.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 18,329,814
+$16.46
+13.18%
$141.38
Centene
CNC Vol: 27,227,327
+$4.15
+12.50%
$37.34
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 6,943,295
+$61.02
+11.63%
$585.49

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 103,140,588
-$55.57
44.04%
$70.60
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 26,098,306
-$3.37
15.23%
$18.73
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 26,362,128
-$5.56
15.15%
$31.14
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 2,974,717
-$28.48
11.48%
$219.61
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 5,084,013
-$24.13
10.40%
$208.00