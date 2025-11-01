S&P 500
Investor Faith In Chipotle (CMG) Falls 50% On Battered US Consumer Spending

By Douglas A. McIntyre
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) collapsed over 20% on growing concerns about affordability and signs of a weakened US consumer. Things were already bad for the stock going into earnings, but the results combined with management’s bluntly negative comments were the final blow. Today, nearly half the stock’s value from its 52-week peak of $66.74 has been erased.

Quick Read

  • Chipotle (CMG) shares fell 20.3% in two days after earnings
  • Chipotle reported SSS growth of just 0.3%
  • Management guided for low-single digit comp sales declines in 2025, a major reversal
Unsurprisingly, this coincides with a sharp deterioration in retail trader and investor sentiment across Reddit, X, and other investor forums. Trade volume shows the exodus, with it spiking to 110 million shares traded two days ago. That is nearly 4 times normal daily activity and signals institutional repositioning amid panic selling.

The earnings miss (revenue of $3.00B versus $3.02B expected) combined with weak same-store sales growth of just 0.3% is contributing to the growing concern about the strength of the US consumer. Given Chipotle’s stretched valuation and historically strong execution on revenue and SSS growth, the market is repricing quickly.

Chipotle now faces the uncomfortable narrative that consumers simply cannot afford its menu and digest price hikes any longer.

Reddit Investors Turn Sharply Bearish as Affordability Cracks Start Showing

Retail sentiment on Chipotle has shifted dramatically negative after earnings. Mentions of CMG across r/stockmarket, r/wallstreetbets, and r/stocks show deep concern about consumer affordability and competitive threats.

The most viral post on r/stockmarket summarized how bifurcated stocks are today by stating: “Customers cannot buy healthy fast food like CMG, CAVA; but market is telling us that $10,000 AI chips of NVDA are selling like hot cake?”

Customers cannot buy healthy fast food like CMG, CAVA; but market is telling us that $10,000 AI chips of NVDA are selling like hot cake?
byu/Turbulent-Push-4657 inStockMarket

A separate post on r/wallstreetbets titled “CHIPOTLE JUST BROKE. DOORDASH IS NEXT” has 2,560 upvotes. We covered this story previously and noted that like Chipotle, investor sentiment around DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) had fallen by more than half.

Do you see the pattern? Investors are worried that American consumers can’t keep up, and discretionary meals like Chipotle and DoorDash are the canary in the coal mine.

This Looks Like Capitulation

Despite investors rushing for the exists, the clear sentiment shift, and patterns across other consumer goods companies analyst consensus price targets remain at a lofty$45.09. That is 42% above todays prices, but you should expect that to fall sharply as analysts update their estimates this week.

This disconnect between Wall Street price targets and the new reality on the ground reflects a lag in fundamental reassessment. At a current P/E of 28.04 with earnings growth of just 2.2% year-over-year, Chipotle is priced for growth it is no longer delivering. Retail traders are not waiting for analysts to catch up.

