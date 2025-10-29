S&P 500
Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?
Live News & Earnings

Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?

By Joel South

Oct 29, 2025  |  Updated 4:40 PM ET

Oct 29, 2025  |  Updated 4:40 PM ET

Key Points

  • Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” and new menu items are key tests of traffic recovery after a soft spring season.

  • Margin expansion efforts hinge on labor efficiency and cost controls as the equipment rollout scales.
Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Chipotle (CMG) Shares Now Down 4.62%

Live

Changes this quarter:

  • Comps turned positive but only marginally, showing early stabilization.

  • Margins declined modestly, suggesting inflation headwinds persist.

  • 84 new restaurants opened, keeping annual expansion pace on track.

  • Repurchased $686.5 M in stock at $42.39 average; $652 M remains authorized.

  • Digital sales stable at 36.7% of mix — loyalty engagement steady but not expanding.

  • Menu innovation cited as a growth lever heading into 2026 (new limited-time offers).

Chipotle continues to prove its operational discipline and pricing power, but the growth narrative now hinges on reigniting traffic and offsetting labor and tariff-related inflation.

Investors appear to be pausing after a strong multi-year run, awaiting evidence that throughput and innovation can reaccelerate comps.

Metric Pre-Earnings Estimate Post-Earnings Consensus Change Sentiment
FY 2025 Revenue $12.06 B $12.1 B Flat Neutral
FY 2025 EPS $1.19 $1.20 Flat Neutral
FY 2026 EPS $1.37 $1.38 Flat Neutral

Disappointment over muted comps and margin compression is hurting the stock today, but not a fundamental miss. Chipotle’s long-term story remains intact, but near-term expectations are cooling as the market demands proof of reacceleration  in 2026

Key Operating Highlights

Live
KPI Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY Change Commentary
Revenue $3.00 B $2.79 B +7.5 % Driven by new openings and small comp gain.
Comparable Sales +0.3 % +6.0 % –570 bps Transaction decline (–0.8%) offset by +1.1% check growth.
Operating Margin 15.9 % 16.9 % –100 bps Higher labor and input costs weighed.
Restaurant-Level Margin 24.5 % 25.5 % –100 bps Still strong, but lower due to inflation and tariffs.
Adjusted EPS $0.29 $0.27 +7.4 % Boosted by cost control and share buybacks.
Digital Sales Mix 36.7 % 37.4 % –70 bps Channel mix normalized post-pandemic.
New Stores Opened 84 86 Flat 76% Chipotlane-equipped.

Chipotle remains one of the most efficient growth stories in casual dining, but its premium positioning is colliding with a cautious consumer. The quarter proved operational strength but revealed limited elasticity for price-driven comps.

Chipotle Down After Earnings

Live

Chipotle shares are down 1.16% after hours despite reporting results that aligned closely with expectations. The company delivered revenue of $3.0 billion (+7.5% YoY) and adjusted EPS of $0.29, a modest 7% increase from last year. Comparable restaurant sales were essentially flat at +0.3%, signaling stabilization but not yet a rebound in traffic.

Margins were mixed, restaurant-level operating margin fell 100 bps to 24.5%, while operating margin contracted to 15.9% from 16.9%, reflecting persistent labor and food inflation.

Metric Actual Consensus YoY Change Beat / Miss
Revenue $3.00 B $3.02 B +7.5 % ⚖️ In Line
EPS (Adjusted) $0.29 $0.29 E +7.4 % ⚖️ In Line
Operating Margin 15.9 % –100 bps
Restaurant-Level Margin 24.5 % –100 bps

The in-line print and restrained guidance kept investors cautious. With comps barely positive and cost pressure lingering, Chipotle is showing resilience — but not yet the acceleration bulls wanted.

Management Commentary

“While we continue to see persistent macroeconomic pressures, our extraordinary value proposition and brand strength remain strong,” said CEO Scott Boatwright. “Our teams are focused on doubling down on restaurant execution, sharpening our marketing message, accelerating menu innovation, and creating more engaging digital experiences to ensure we emerge stronger and get back to driving positive transaction growth.”

Boatwright struck an optimistic but pragmatic tone. Chipotle is leaning on marketing, throughput, and menu innovation to reignite traffic momentum. Management highlighted “macro pressures,” suggesting that inflation and competitive discounting remain headwinds into year-end.

Guidance Update

Metric New FY 2025 View Prior View Direction Commentary
Comparable Sales Low-single-digit decline Flat / Cautious Turnaround expected to extend into 2026.
New Restaurant Openings 315–345 315–345  Unchanged >80% to include Chipotlanes.
Effective Tax Rate 25–27% 25–27% Flat Stable full-year outlook.

Management reaffirmed all 2025 guidance, implying the company is prioritizing execution stability over near-term growth. The steady expansion pace keeps the long-term 7,000-unit goal intact.

Earnings History and Stock Reaction

Live
Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q2 2025 +0.00% –4.93% –2.74% +3.47%
Q1 2025 +3.57% +6.37% +10.60% +17.30%
Q4 2024 +0.00% –0.65% +5.24% +10.43%
Q3 2024 +8.00% –0.69% +12.91% +18.21%

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reports third-quarter earnings after the close today. The upcoming report will show whether recent marketing and menu innovation efforts can offset a cautious consumer backdrop that pressured comparable sales earlier this year.

Management acknowledged during its July call that macro headwinds and value-driven competition weighed on traffic in May, but trends improved in June and July as digital engagement and limited-time offerings gained traction. Investors will look for confirmation that those tailwinds have carried into the back half of the year.

The Main Figures You Need to Know

Metric Q3 2025 (E) Q4 2025 (E) FY 2025 (E) FY 2026 (E)
Revenue $3.02 B $3.10 B $12.06 B $13.47 B
EPS (Normalized) $0.29 $0.28 $1.19 $1.37
YoY Revenue Growth +8.2 % +8.8 % +6.6 % +11.8 %
YoY EPS Growth +6.3 % +12.6 % +6.5 % +14.8 %

Wall Street expects a steady acceleration in 2026 as unit growth, digital sales, and catering expansion contribute more meaningfully to results.

Key Areas to Watch When Chipotle Reports

1. Digital engagement and loyalty momentum — The Summer of Extras campaign drew 5 million participants and boosted loyalty sign-ups 14% year over year. Investors will gauge whether that engagement translates into sustained transaction growth.

2. Menu innovation cadence — Limited-time items like Honey Chicken and Adobo Ranch lifted traffic in Q2. The company plans three new LTOs in 2026, which could re-accelerate same-store sales.

3. Operational throughput gains — 70% of restaurants now operate with an “expo” service model. New dual-plancha and slicer equipment are expected to improve prep times, enabling faster throughput and lower labor costs.

4. Margin trajectory — Restaurant-level margin was 27.4% last quarter, down 150 bps year over year, but Chipotle expects cost efficiencies and lower avocado prices to lift margins in H2.

5. Expansion and international runway — 61 restaurants opened in Q2 (47 Chipotlanes). FY 2025 openings remain on track for 315–345, and management reiterated a 7,000-unit North America goal with new growth from Europe and the Middle East.

 

Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?

