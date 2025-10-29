Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” and new menu items are key tests of traffic recovery after a soft spring season.

Margin expansion efforts hinge on labor efficiency and cost controls as the equipment rollout scales.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reports third-quarter earnings after the close today. The upcoming report will show whether recent marketing and menu innovation efforts can offset a cautious consumer backdrop that pressured comparable sales earlier this year.

Management acknowledged during its July call that macro headwinds and value-driven competition weighed on traffic in May, but trends improved in June and July as digital engagement and limited-time offerings gained traction. Investors will look for confirmation that those tailwinds have carried into the back half of the year.

The Main Figures You Need to Know

Metric Q3 2025 (E) Q4 2025 (E) FY 2025 (E) FY 2026 (E) Revenue $3.02 B $3.10 B $12.06 B $13.47 B EPS (Normalized) $0.29 $0.28 $1.19 $1.37 YoY Revenue Growth +8.2 % +8.8 % +6.6 % +11.8 % YoY EPS Growth +6.3 % +12.6 % +6.5 % +14.8 %

Wall Street expects a steady acceleration in 2026 as unit growth, digital sales, and catering expansion contribute more meaningfully to results.

Key Areas to Watch When Chipotle Reports

1. Digital engagement and loyalty momentum — The Summer of Extras campaign drew 5 million participants and boosted loyalty sign-ups 14% year over year. Investors will gauge whether that engagement translates into sustained transaction growth.

2. Menu innovation cadence — Limited-time items like Honey Chicken and Adobo Ranch lifted traffic in Q2. The company plans three new LTOs in 2026, which could re-accelerate same-store sales.

3. Operational throughput gains — 70% of restaurants now operate with an “expo” service model. New dual-plancha and slicer equipment are expected to improve prep times, enabling faster throughput and lower labor costs.

4. Margin trajectory — Restaurant-level margin was 27.4% last quarter, down 150 bps year over year, but Chipotle expects cost efficiencies and lower avocado prices to lift margins in H2.

5. Expansion and international runway — 61 restaurants opened in Q2 (47 Chipotlanes). FY 2025 openings remain on track for 315–345, and management reiterated a 7,000-unit North America goal with new growth from Europe and the Middle East.