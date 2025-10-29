S&P 500
6,911.20
+0.12%
Dow Jones
48,000.60
+0.51%
Nasdaq 100
26,123.00
+0.24%
Russell 2000
2,526.92
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,763.60
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
51,248.20
+1.03%
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today

By Ian Cooper

Oct 29, 2025  |  Updated 9:46 AM ET

Key Points

  • S&P 500 (SPY) could easily push even higher, as markets wait for the Federal Reserve’s decision later today.
  • Helping, Nvidia, which was up more than $9 a share yesterday, is up another $7.77 in pre-market on news it expects to see $500 billion in AI chip sales.
Live Updates

Nvidia up Another $10 at the Open

Live

After rallying just over $9 higher yesterday, NVDA is up another $10 at the open.

It expects to see $500 billion in AI chip sales. It added that it will partner with the U.S. Department of Energy to build seven new supercomputers.

Plus, it said it was taking a $1 billion stake in Nokia. The two will work together in a strategic partnership to develop next-generation 6G technology.

Even better, President Trump plans to discuss Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This comes as Nvidia faces an uncertain future in China, which was once considered to be a strong market for the tech giant.

Wells Fargo is Bullish on Utility Stocks on AI Power  

Wells Fargo just said investors should increase their exposure to utility stocks. All as companies build out data centers to power the AI boom.

Plus, as the firm noted months ago, “after years of flat power growth in the U.S., electricity demand could grow as much as 20% by 2030.”

“AI data centers alone are expected to add about 323 terawatt hours of electricity demand in the U.S. by 2030, according to Wells Fargo. The forecast power demand from AI alone is seven times greater than New York City’s current annual electricity consumption of 48 terawatt hours. Goldman Sachs projects that data centers will represent 8% of total U.S. electricity consumption by the end of the decade,” says CNBC.

Goldman Sachs is also bullish on the industry. In fact, the firm estimated that about 47 gigawatts (GW) of additional power generation capacity will be needed to accommodate growth.

Some of the top stocks to watch on the news include NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Sempra (NYSE: SRE), NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ: AEP), and Dominion Energy (NYSE: D).

Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 6,377,053
+$29.68
+20.56%
$174.06
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,751,767
+$39.47
+17.70%
$262.47
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 3,807,624
+$67.15
+12.80%
$591.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,654,199
+$14.92
+11.94%
$139.84
Centene
CNC Vol: 11,626,048
+$3.73
+11.22%
$36.92

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 58,927,504
-$50.86
40.31%
$75.31
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 5,551,544
-$13.54
17.31%
$64.69
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 13,726,360
-$5.21
14.20%
$31.49
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 2,683,680
-$24.82
10.69%
$207.31
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 1,180,493
-$25.18
10.15%
$222.92