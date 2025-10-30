S&P 500
Cardinal Health Surges After Reporting Strong Q1 Financial Results

Investing

Cardinal Health Surges After Reporting Strong Q1 Financial Results

Cardinal Health Surges After Reporting Strong Q1 Financial Results
By Joel South Updated
Key Points

  • Cardinal Health delivered a commanding first quarter for fiscal 2026, beating both earnings and revenue expectations by wide margins while raising full-year guidance.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $2.55, crushing the $2.20 consensus by 16%. Revenue hit $64.0B, topping estimates of $59.79B by 7%.
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) delivered a commanding first quarter for fiscal 2026, beating both earnings and revenue expectations by wide margins while raising full-year guidance. The stock climbed 1% in early trading as investors digested results that extend a perfect eight-quarter beat streak. 

A Quarter of Broad Execution

Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $2.55, crushing the $2.21 consensus by 16%. Revenue hit $64.0B, topping estimates of $59.79B by 7%. What matters here is that the beat wasn’t driven by a single segment or accounting trick. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, the company’s largest division, grew 23% year over year to $59.2B. That segment alone accounts for 92% of revenue, and it’s firing on all cylinders. Brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales accelerated, while the generics program performed better than expected. Global Medical Products grew more modestly at 2%, but the Other segment surged 38%, suggesting diversification is working.

Operating earnings growth outpaced revenue growth. Non-GAAP operating earnings rose 37% to $857M, while GAAP operating earnings climbed 18% to $668M. That margin expansion is the real signal here. It tells you the company isn’t just moving more volume. It’s extracting better economics from each transaction.

Key Figures

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $2.55 (vs. $2.21 expected); up 36% year over year
  • Revenue: $64.0B (vs. $59.79B expected); up 22% year over year
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings: $857M; up 37% year over year
  • Operating Cash Flow: $973M
  • Net Income: $450M

I’d keep an eye on the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. It’s the growth engine here, and its 23% expansion sets the tone for the full year.

Guidance Gets a Boost

Cardinal Health raised full-year fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $9.65 to $9.85, up from prior guidance. That midpoint of $9.75 implies roughly $7.20 of EPS generation across the remaining three quarters. Free cash flow guidance landed at $3.0B to $3.5B, suggesting the company expects to convert operational strength into shareholder returns. Management also initiated a $375M accelerated share repurchase program, signaling confidence in valuation while returning capital.

The Solaris Health acquisition is expected to close in early November. That deal adds scale to specialty pharmaceutical services and should provide incremental earnings accretion as it integrates.

What Leadership Said

CEO Jason Hollar kept the message simple and direct: “We are pleased with our strong broad-based operational and financial performance to begin fiscal 2026.” He emphasized “focused execution across each of our operating segments,” which is management-speak for consistency. I liked the tone. There’s no hype here, just confidence backed by results. The company has now beaten earnings expectations in eight straight quarters, averaging a 11% beat. That’s not luck. That’s execution.

What Comes Next

 Cardinal Health operates in a sector where regulatory and competitive pressures can shift quickly. If they’re seeing stable pricing or volume momentum beyond this quarter, that matters for the full-year outlook. Watch whether the Solaris acquisition closes on schedule and what early integration commentary sounds like. That deal could be a meaningful driver of FY27 growth.

