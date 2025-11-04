Digital Turbine Surges 22% in After Hours Following FY 2026 Q2 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of APPS are up more than 20% in after hours trading after the company raised its full-year guidance.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) delivered a decisive earnings beat on Tuesday, crushing expectations on both revenue and adjusted earnings while raising full-year guidance. The stock climbed to $6.31 in after-hours trading, building on a 40% recovery from August lows.

Momentum Accelerates After a Stumble

Digital Turbine reported Q2 FY26 revenue of $140.4M, beating consensus estimates of $130.2M by 7.9%. The real surprise came on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS landed at $0.15, more than triple the $0.05 consensus estimate. This reversal matters because the company missed Q1 by 28.6%, signaling that operational momentum has genuinely returned.

CEO Bill Stone struck an upbeat tone in the filing, stating that “the combination of strong demand for our platform and strong operational execution enabled us to deliver top- and bottom-line results that exceeded expectations.” Management also raised full-year FY26 guidance to $540M to $550M in revenue and $100M to $105M in adjusted EBITDA. This is the second guidance raise this fiscal year, a signal that visibility into demand has improved.

Profitability Inflection Shows Real Progress

The adjusted EBITDA number is where I’d focus. At $27.2M for the quarter, it’s up 78% year over year. This isn’t accounting noise. The company swung from a $4.7M operating loss in Q1 to a $6.5M operating profit in Q2. That’s a $11.2M positive swing in one quarter.

Gross profit came in at $66.0M, maintaining a healthy margin profile. On Device Solutions, the larger segment, generated $96.5M in revenue. App Growth Platform contributed $44.7M. Both segments showed the operational discipline that management highlighted in their commentary.

The Debt Load Remains the Watchpoint

There’s one material constraint worth tracking. Digital Turbine carries $409.7M in total debt against $39.3M in cash and $148.1M in shareholders’ equity. The debt-to-equity ratio sits at 2.76x. That’s elevated, though improving profitability and strong free cash flow generation (the company posted $7.0M in free cash flow this quarter) provide some cushion. As the company scales adjusted EBITDA toward the $100M to $105M range, that leverage becomes more manageable.

Key Figures

Revenue: $140.4M (vs. $130.2M expected); up 18% year over year

Adjusted EPS: $0.15 (vs. $0.05 expected); up 200%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $27.2M; up 78% year over year

Operating Income: $6.5M (vs. negative $4.7M in Q1)

Free Cash Flow: $7.0M

GAAP Net Loss: $21.4M (improved from $25.0M loss in Q2 FY25)

The adjusted EBITDA trajectory and the operating income swing are the clearest signs that cost discipline and revenue scale are working together. This wasn’t a revenue beat offset by margin pressure. Both expanded.

Leadership Signals Confidence in Scale

Stone’s commentary on the half-trillion dollar market opportunity reflects management’s conviction that Digital Turbine has found product-market fit in mobile engagement and advertising. The language around “high conviction” and execution suggests they’re not just guiding conservatively. They appear to believe the momentum is sustainable.

The raised guidance supports that read. Companies don’t raise twice in one year unless they have genuine visibility into demand trends.

What Comes Next

The earnings call will be worth monitoring for color on how management sees demand trends across their two main segments and whether the cost structure improvements are durable as they scale. You’ll also want to listen for any commentary on how the debt load factors into capital allocation priorities going forward. With leverage at current levels, free cash flow generation and debt paydown will likely be key themes as the company pursues the market opportunity ahead.