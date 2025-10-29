S&P 500
6,911.20
+0.12%
Dow Jones
48,000.60
+0.51%
Nasdaq 100
26,123.00
+0.24%
Russell 2000
2,526.92
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,763.60
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
51,248.20
+1.03%
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Home > Investing > BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?

Investing

BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?

BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) holds 3.31 million ETH, equal to 2.8% of circulating supply and $13.8 billion in value.
  • The company aims for 5% ownership while generating staking yields of 3% to 4%.
  • Concentration in one asset and potential regulatory oversight present material risks.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) surprised the market on Monday by declaring it had purchased another 77,055 tokens of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), giving it a total of  3,313,069. This represents 2.8% of the total ETH circulating supply of approximately 120.7 million tokens. At a price of $4,164 per ETH, the stake is valued at $14.2 billion, forming the core of BitMine’s $14.2 billion in combined crypto, cash, and other holdings.

Chairman Thomas Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, described the acquisition as part of a broader strategy to reach 5% of Ethereum’s supply, a goal the company calls the “Alchemy of 5%.” Lee pointed to improving U.S.-China trade relations and historical correlations between crypto and equity markets as supportive factors.

BitMine now ranks as the largest corporate holder of ETH worldwide. Its total treasury trails only Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), which holds 640,418 Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) worth about $73 billion. BitMine’s portfolio also includes 192 BTC, an $88 million position in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) — what the company calls its “moonshot” portfolio — and $305 million in cash. 

The company’s stock has gained over 540% since its June listing at an $8 per share offering price.

How BitMine Builds Its Ethereum Position

BitMine’s approach focuses on Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, smart contracts, and layer-2 scaling solutions. The company plans to generate staking rewards — currently 3% to 4% annually — once it activates validators, allowing ETH holdings to grow without issuing new shares. Recent network upgrades like Fusaka aim to improve transaction speed and reduce costs, which could increase ETH demand.

Institutional investors have taken notice. ARK Invest, Founders Fund, and Bill Miller Value Trust hold positions in BMNR. B. Riley Securities issued a Buy rating with a $90 price target earlier this month, describing BitMine as a leading digital asset treasury company focused on Ethereum. 

The ETH treasury company recently sold 5.22 million shares at $70 each — a 14% premium to market price — raising capital to fund additional ETH purchases. Staking remains in preparation, with activation expected after further accumulation and infrastructure setup to manage risks such as slashing and lock-up periods.

Concentration Risk in a Single Asset

Holding 2.8% of Ethereum’s supply creates significant concentration risk for BitMine. A 20% decline in ETH’s price, similar to the drop seen earlier in October, would reduce the value of BMNR’s stake by $2.76 billion. Such a move could pressure the stock price and force defensive share issuance to maintain liquidity.

The size of BitMine’s position also raises questions about market impact. Selling even a fraction of its ETH could depress prices, especially during periods of low liquidity. Ethereum’s market depth has improved with spot ETFs and institutional participation, but large block trades still move the market. BitMine’s growing dominance, though, may deter other buyers if they perceive the company as a forced seller in a downturn.

Regulatory and Systemic Concerns

Regulatory scrutiny represents another key risk. The SEC has not yet classified ETH as a security, but corporate treasuries of this scale could attract attention. If regulators view BitMine’s holdings as a threat to Ethereum’s decentralized governance, they might impose reporting requirements, capital buffers, or restrictions on staking participation.

In an extreme scenario, the SEC could label BitMine a systemic risk to Ethereum’s network. Such a designation might require the company to limit its ownership percentage or divest holdings gradually. Precedents exist in traditional finance, where regulators cap single-entity exposure to critical infrastructure. While no formal action has occurred, the mere possibility introduces uncertainty for shareholders.

BThere are broader market risks, too. Higher interest rates, geopolitical tensions, or a shift in investor preference toward Bitcoin could weaken ETH’s relative performance. BitMine’s limited BTC exposure — only 192 coins — leaves it vulnerable if Bitcoin outperforms Ethereum in the next cycle.

Key Takeaway

BitMine offers investors indirect exposure to Ethereum without the operational challenges of self-custody or staking. Its treasury has grown faster than peers on a per-share basis, and liquidity supports active trading. At least one analyst projectss ETH could reach $7,500 by year-end if ETF inflows continue and layer-2 adoption accelerates, lifting BitMine’s net asset value.

However, the stock trades at a premium to its underlying assets, reflecting optimism about future accumulation. While a more aggressive investor might want to establish a small position in BMNR stock if they’re convinced of Ethereum’s long-term value, conservative investors may prefer diversified vehicles like spot ETH ETFs. 

The path to 5% ownership requires sustained capital raises and favorable market conditions — both of which are not guaranteed.

 

The image featured for this article is © alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin
Rich Duprey | Sep 2, 2025

Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin

Ethereum’s Surge Outpaces Bitcoin For two consecutive months, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has eclipsed Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in capital inflows, marking a seismic…
Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now
Rich Duprey | Aug 29, 2025

Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now

A New Dawn for Ethereum Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is basking in a market renaissance, with institutional investors pouring capital into ETH-focused…
BitMine’s $358 Million Ethereum Haul: Fueling ETH’s Wall Street Surge
Rich Duprey | Sep 4, 2025

BitMine’s $358 Million Ethereum Haul: Fueling ETH’s Wall Street Surge

Ethereum Emerges as Wall Street’s Crypto Darling Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has earned the moniker “Wall Street Token” from prominent money manager…
SharpLink vs. BitMine: Which Is the Best Ethereum Treasury Company
Rich Duprey | Aug 30, 2025

SharpLink vs. BitMine: Which Is the Best Ethereum Treasury Company

Ethereum’s Rise as Wall Street’s Crypto Darling Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has emerged as the cryptocurrency of choice for Wall Street, earning…
Ethereum King BitMine Hits $9 Billion Treasury — But Ally Eightco Crashes 60%
Rich Duprey | Sep 11, 2025

Ethereum King BitMine Hits $9 Billion Treasury — But Ally Eightco Crashes 60%

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) is aggressively pursuing a strategy of accumulating Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) as its primary reserve asset to capitalize…
Crypto Treasury Companies: The Next Big Investment or a Meme-Stock Trap?
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

Crypto Treasury Companies: The Next Big Investment or a Meme-Stock Trap?

In 2020, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy) pioneered the crypto treasury company model by acquiring 21,454 Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for…
BitMine’s Crypto Play Ignites a 3,000% Penny Stock Frenzy
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

BitMine’s Crypto Play Ignites a 3,000% Penny Stock Frenzy

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR) has solidified its position as a leading crypto stock by aggressively pursuing its Ethereum Treasury Company…
Why Wall Street Is Dumping Bitcoin for Ethereum’s Hidden Goldmine
Rich Duprey | Oct 20, 2025

Why Wall Street Is Dumping Bitcoin for Ethereum’s Hidden Goldmine

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world’s largest asset manager with $13.5 trillion under management, has started shifting some crypto allocations from Bitcoin…
Why Did Ken Griffin Spend Nearly $1 Million on This New Crypto Treasury Company?
Rich Duprey | Oct 22, 2025

Why Did Ken Griffin Spend Nearly $1 Million on This New Crypto Treasury Company?

Ken Griffin is a billionaire investor and the founder of Citadel Advisors, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. He…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 6,377,053
+$29.68
+20.56%
$174.06
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,751,767
+$39.47
+17.70%
$262.47
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 3,807,624
+$67.15
+12.80%
$591.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,654,199
+$14.92
+11.94%
$139.84
Centene
CNC Vol: 11,626,048
+$3.73
+11.22%
$36.92

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 58,927,504
-$50.86
40.31%
$75.31
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 5,551,544
-$13.54
17.31%
$64.69
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 13,726,360
-$5.21
14.20%
$31.49
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 2,683,680
-$24.82
10.69%
$207.31
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 1,180,493
-$25.18
10.15%
$222.92