BitMine Now Owns 2.8% of All Ethereum. Buy Now or Too Risky?

Key Points BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) holds 3.31 million ETH, equal to 2.8% of circulating supply and $13.8 billion in value.

(BMNR) holds 3.31 million ETH, equal to 2.8% of circulating supply and $13.8 billion in value. The company aims for 5% ownership while generating staking yields of 3% to 4%.

Concentration in one asset and potential regulatory oversight present material risks.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) surprised the market on Monday by declaring it had purchased another 77,055 tokens of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), giving it a total of 3,313,069. This represents 2.8% of the total ETH circulating supply of approximately 120.7 million tokens. At a price of $4,164 per ETH, the stake is valued at $14.2 billion, forming the core of BitMine’s $14.2 billion in combined crypto, cash, and other holdings.

Chairman Thomas Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, described the acquisition as part of a broader strategy to reach 5% of Ethereum’s supply, a goal the company calls the “Alchemy of 5%.” Lee pointed to improving U.S.-China trade relations and historical correlations between crypto and equity markets as supportive factors.

BitMine now ranks as the largest corporate holder of ETH worldwide. Its total treasury trails only Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), which holds 640,418 Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) worth about $73 billion. BitMine’s portfolio also includes 192 BTC, an $88 million position in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) — what the company calls its “moonshot” portfolio — and $305 million in cash.

The company’s stock has gained over 540% since its June listing at an $8 per share offering price.

How BitMine Builds Its Ethereum Position

BitMine’s approach focuses on Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, smart contracts, and layer-2 scaling solutions. The company plans to generate staking rewards — currently 3% to 4% annually — once it activates validators, allowing ETH holdings to grow without issuing new shares. Recent network upgrades like Fusaka aim to improve transaction speed and reduce costs, which could increase ETH demand.

Institutional investors have taken notice. ARK Invest, Founders Fund, and Bill Miller Value Trust hold positions in BMNR. B. Riley Securities issued a Buy rating with a $90 price target earlier this month, describing BitMine as a leading digital asset treasury company focused on Ethereum.

The ETH treasury company recently sold 5.22 million shares at $70 each — a 14% premium to market price — raising capital to fund additional ETH purchases. Staking remains in preparation, with activation expected after further accumulation and infrastructure setup to manage risks such as slashing and lock-up periods.

Concentration Risk in a Single Asset

Holding 2.8% of Ethereum’s supply creates significant concentration risk for BitMine. A 20% decline in ETH’s price, similar to the drop seen earlier in October, would reduce the value of BMNR’s stake by $2.76 billion. Such a move could pressure the stock price and force defensive share issuance to maintain liquidity.

The size of BitMine’s position also raises questions about market impact. Selling even a fraction of its ETH could depress prices, especially during periods of low liquidity. Ethereum’s market depth has improved with spot ETFs and institutional participation, but large block trades still move the market. BitMine’s growing dominance, though, may deter other buyers if they perceive the company as a forced seller in a downturn.

Regulatory and Systemic Concerns

Regulatory scrutiny represents another key risk. The SEC has not yet classified ETH as a security, but corporate treasuries of this scale could attract attention. If regulators view BitMine’s holdings as a threat to Ethereum’s decentralized governance, they might impose reporting requirements, capital buffers, or restrictions on staking participation.

In an extreme scenario, the SEC could label BitMine a systemic risk to Ethereum’s network. Such a designation might require the company to limit its ownership percentage or divest holdings gradually. Precedents exist in traditional finance, where regulators cap single-entity exposure to critical infrastructure. While no formal action has occurred, the mere possibility introduces uncertainty for shareholders.

BThere are broader market risks, too. Higher interest rates, geopolitical tensions, or a shift in investor preference toward Bitcoin could weaken ETH’s relative performance. BitMine’s limited BTC exposure — only 192 coins — leaves it vulnerable if Bitcoin outperforms Ethereum in the next cycle.

Key Takeaway

BitMine offers investors indirect exposure to Ethereum without the operational challenges of self-custody or staking. Its treasury has grown faster than peers on a per-share basis, and liquidity supports active trading. At least one analyst projectss ETH could reach $7,500 by year-end if ETF inflows continue and layer-2 adoption accelerates, lifting BitMine’s net asset value.

However, the stock trades at a premium to its underlying assets, reflecting optimism about future accumulation. While a more aggressive investor might want to establish a small position in BMNR stock if they’re convinced of Ethereum’s long-term value, conservative investors may prefer diversified vehicles like spot ETH ETFs.

The path to 5% ownership requires sustained capital raises and favorable market conditions — both of which are not guaranteed.