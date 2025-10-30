Live Earnings: Coverage of Strategy’s Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points MicroStrategy reports after the close with analysts expecting $9.67 EPS on $116.9 million in revenue.

The company’s Q2 blowout EPS of $32.60 marked its most profitable quarter ever, up 382% above consensus.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) reports fiscal third-quarter results after the close Thursday. The company has transformed from a business intelligence software provider into the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury, a shift that has made its earnings one of the most Bitcoin-sensitive events on Wall Street.

In the second quarter, MicroStrategy reported normalized EPS of $6.76, easily surpassing consensus estimates and marking its strongest underlying operating performance to date. On a GAAP basis, EPS jumped to $32.60, primarily driven by fair-value revaluation of its Bitcoin holdings under the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new mark-to-market rules. As of July 31, the company held 628,791 Bitcoin, representing about 3% of total global supply.

Since 2020, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor and CEO Phong Le have repositioned MicroStrategy as what they call a “Bitcoin development company.” The firm’s strategy now includes perpetual preferred equity securities backed by Bitcoin—financial instruments that Saylor says could ultimately establish a “Bitcoin yield curve” for global investors.

What to Expect When MicroStrategy Reports

Metric Q3 2025 Estimate Q4 2025 Estimate FY 2025 FY 2026 Revenue $116.93 M $118.15 M $457.65 M $472.12 M EPS (Normalized) $9.67 $6.41 $42.29 $10.79

Key Areas to Watch

1. Bitcoin Holdings and Fair-Value Accounting- This will be the company’s second full quarter reporting under fair-value accounting standards. While Bitcoin’s price was largely stable through Q3, any revaluation impact on book equity will be closely analyzed. CFO Andrew Kang said in July that the company remains fully unencumbered and has added Bitcoin every quarter since 2020.

2. Preferred-Equity Capital Model- MicroStrategy has launched a suite of Bitcoin-backed preferred securities, Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch, to attract both institutional and retail investors seeking yield exposure. Kang confirmed the firm raised $18.3 billion in capital year-to-date by Q2, with these preferreds representing the foundation of its future balance sheet strategy.

3. BTC Yield and 2025 Guidance- CEO Phong Le reiterated full-year goals of 30% BTC yield and $20 billion BTC dollar gain if Bitcoin reaches $150,000 by year-end. Investors will look for updates on these targets and any commentary on planned leverage ratios between 30% and 50%.

4. Valuation and Multiple to NAV- Management has said the stock should trade between 2.5× and 4× market net asset value (mNAV), a range reflecting Bitcoin holdings and outstanding preferreds. With shares currently trading near the lower end of that band, sentiment may shift sharply depending on updated fair-value disclosures and treasury activity.