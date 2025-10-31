Can NVIDIA Become a $8 Trillion Stock By 2030?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Skeptics might feel that NVIDIA’s (NVDA) seemingly high valuation will prevent future market-cap growth. But after NVIDIA hit $5 trillion market cap, can the stock grow next to $8 trillion?

However, NVIDIA’s value-added collaborations and AI chip market leadership should ensure further expansion.

If any technology firm could be described as a darling of the financial markets, it would be NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Without a doubt, NVIDIA has become the gold standard of artificial intelligence (AI) chip and graphics processing unit (GPU) designers.

While NVDA stock currently trades near $200, people are already targeting $250 and up. The market’s overall sentiment surrounding NVIDIA is bullish, but there’s more to the company’s path to an $8 trillion market capitalization than that. Before taking a share position, it’s important to think about the factors that could get NVIDIA to $8 trillion and the stock price to higher peaks through the year 2030.

First to $5 Trillion, Next to $8 Trillion?

Not long ago, NVIDIA made the history books by becoming the first company in the world to achieve a $5 trillion market cap. To put this in perspective, some countries’ economies aren’t valued at $5 trillion.

It seems like just yesterday that NVIDIA’s market cap hit $3 trillion and then $4 trillion. Truly, the company’s growth has been remarkable ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT entered into the public consciousness in 2022.

By 2025, NVIDIA ballooned into a chipmaking juggernaut as its GPUs are sufficiently robust to handle the vast power requirements of AI applications. It’s gotten to the point where both private and public technology entities are heavily dependent on NVIDIA’s hardware in the era of AI.

Since so many businesses are customers and/or partners of NVIDIA, the company’s financial reports continue to reflect relentless growth. It’s difficult to predict NVIDIA’s next earnings results, which aren’t due for release until mid-November, but we can cite the company’s results for the quarter ended July 27, 2025.

Just to recap, NVIDIA generated revenue totaling $46.743 billion, up 55.6% when compared to $30.04 billion from the year-earlier quarter. During that same time frame, NVIDIA’s net income jumped 59.2% from $16.599 billion to $26.422 billion.

Clearly, NVIDIA delivered the “wow” factor with those top-line and bottom-line gains. It’s also worth mentioning that NVIDIA’s dividend is practically zero, which may be disappointing to income-focused investors but it enables the company to fully invest in new chip designs, partnerships, and so on.

In other words, the move from $5 trillion to $8 trillion could be a straight line if NVIDIA continues to deliver outstanding financial results. Keep an eye out for NVIDIA’s next quarterly report in a couple of weeks, which could either maintain or break the company’s forward momentum.

The Power of Partnerships

I already mentioned NVIDIA’s partnerships, and it could be argued that the road to $8 trillion will be paved with value-added investments and collaborations. As Bloomberg reported, NVIDIA has invested and/or partnered with AI firms OpenAI and Perplexity AI as well as with China-based autonomous-vehicle provider WeRide.

Citing PitchBook data, Bloomberg also mentioned that NVIDIA “has backed 59 AI startups as of mid-October, and at least 10 in just the last two months.” To an casual observer, NVIDIA might appear more like an angel investor than a chipmaker lately.

Nevertheless, NVIDIA continues to press on the accelerator pedal with more collaborations in 2025. Some recent examples include a tie-in with General Atomics to develop fusion energy research, a robotaxi deal with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and an investment of up to $1 billion in yet another AI startup, this one known as Poolside.

Some of NVIDIA’s partnerships will cost the company a great deal of capital in the short term. This poses a risk as some of NVIDIA’s investments might not yield the desired results.

On the other hand, NVIDIA’s public-sector tie-ins are typically net-positive for the company. For instance, NVIDIA announced that it’s working with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “build the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s largest AI supercomputer.”

$8 Trillion: Not So Far-Fetched, After All

The dependence of public entities and private enterprises on NVIDIA’s AI-ready hardware designs should, sooner or later, propel the company’s market cap to $8 trillion. Another positive contributing factor will be NVIDIA’s many collaborations, though some of them will work out better than others.

Consequently, value-focused investors shouldn’t get too hung up on NVIDIA’s seemingly high trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 58x. NVIDIA has had an apparently elevated P/E ratio for quite a while now, yet this hasn’t prevented NVDA stock from climbing higher.

Few, if any, publicly listed U.S. companies deserve the moniker of “market dominator” like NVIDIA does. Until NVIDIA isn’t the king of the hill anymore, prepare for the company’s market cap to escalate toward $8 trillion by the year 2030.

You might even see each new milestone ($6 trillion, $7 trillion, $8 trillion, and so on) arrive faster than the previous ones. That’s how it goes in this fast-paced modern market, and for the foreseeable future, NVDA stock will remain a sure bet on top-tier AI technology.