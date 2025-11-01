S&P 500
6,848.80
-0.31%
Dow Jones
47,620.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,874.80
-0.61%
Russell 2000
2,482.03
+0.77%
FTSE 100
9,748.00
-0.19%
Nikkei 225
52,323.70
+1.39%
Home > Investing > There’s a Change Coming to Full Retirement Age All Social Security Retirees Need to Know About

Investing

There’s a Change Coming to Full Retirement Age All Social Security Retirees Need to Know About

There’s a Change Coming to Full Retirement Age All Social Security Retirees Need to Know About
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • At full retirement age, you can claim Social Security without losing a portion of your benefits.
  • It’s important to know what that age is.
  • There can be advantages to filing for Social Security early as well as late.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

 

Once you retire, you’ll probably depend a lot on Social Security to cover your expenses. That’s why it’s so important to know your full retirement age, or FRA, which is the age you can claim Social Security without having benefits reduced for an early filing.

FRA depends on your year of birth. But there’s a big change coming to FRA in 2026 you need to be aware of.

FRA is changing in the new year

Social Security’s FRA used to be 65, but lawmakers pushed it up decades ago to improve the program’s solvency. Many recent retirees may have been able to claim their Social Security benefits in full at 66. But for those turning 66 in 2026, FRA will not arrive until 67.

If you were born in 1960 and are turning 66 next year, claiming Social Security could mean reducing your benefits by up to 6.67%, depending on exactly when you file. And that may be fine if you can afford that reduction. If you can’t afford that reduction, then waiting may be your best option.

Should you claim Social Security before FRA?

The earliest age you can sign up for Social Security is 62. Many seniors claim benefits then to get their money as soon as possible.

If your FRA is 67 and you sign up for Social Security at 62, you’ll reduce your monthly payments by about 30% for life. That’s a pretty significant hit. However, in some situations, claiming Social Security before reaching FRA makes sense.

It could pay to claim benefits early if you do not expect to live a long life and want to get more total income out of Social Security. It could also pay to claim benefits early if you’ve lost your job or don’t have other income, and your only way to pay bills is to resort to debt.

Also, claiming Social Security early could make sense if you want to enjoy the money while you’re younger and have plenty of savings to cover your essential costs throughout retirement.

Should you claim Social Security after FRA?

You’re not required to sign up for Social Security once you reach FRA. For each year you hold off until you turn 70, your benefits can get an 8% boost that lasts for life. If your FRA is 67, filing for Social Security at 70 means scoring monthly benefits that are 24% higher.

It can make sense to claim Social Security after FRA if you don’t have much retirement savings and need a way to compensate. It can also pay to delay Social Security if you’re in great health and expect to live a long life, as that could lead to a larger payout all-in.

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong age to file for Social Security. It’s a personal decision that’s unique to each claimant.

However, it’s important to know your FRA so you can make an informed decision. If you don’t know that key piece of information, you could end up claiming benefits earlier than you want to, thereby reducing them and causing yourself a world of ongoing financial hardship.

The image featured for this article is © Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Ready to Retire Early? Ask Yourself This Before Taking Social Security Benefits
Maurie Backman | Mar 22, 2025

Ready to Retire Early? Ask Yourself This Before Taking Social Security Benefits

A lot of people find themselves ready to retire early. And there can be serious benefits to doing that. An…
Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right
Maurie Backman | Oct 11, 2025

Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right

  Once retirement rolls around, you may have some tough decisions to make. Should you downsize your home? Should you…
If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70
Maurie Backman | Feb 28, 2025

If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70

Many seniors opt to file for Social Security at 62. The reason is that it’s the earliest age to sign…
Here’s How Social Security’s Full Retirement Age Is Changing in 2026
Maurie Backman | Oct 23, 2025

Here’s How Social Security’s Full Retirement Age Is Changing in 2026

  One of the biggest decisions you might have to make for your retirement is figuring out when to claim…
Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim
Maurie Backman | Feb 8, 2025

3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim

The nice thing about Social Security is that you can choose when to sign up for benefits. If you wait…
3 of the Most Disastrous Social Security Moves You Can Make
Maurie Backman | Jan 25, 2025

3 of the Most Disastrous Social Security Moves You Can Make

Millions of seniors today would not be able to pay their bills without Social Security. And when it’s your turn…
I’m 65 and Need Medicare. Should I Claim Social Security, Too?
Maurie Backman | Nov 14, 2024

I’m 65 and Need Medicare. Should I Claim Social Security, Too?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Don’t Claim Social Security at 62 Before Doing This
Maurie Backman | Apr 8, 2025

Don’t Claim Social Security at 62 Before Doing This

There’s a reason age 62 is an important one in the context of retirement. It’s the earliest age people can…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 6,158,799
+$33.36
+14.28%
$266.94
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 166,335,445
+$21.36
+9.58%
$244.22
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 20,139,308
+$12.08
+8.75%
$150.21
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 18,230,396
+$1.46
+7.83%
$20.10
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 6,605,864
+$5.89
+7.20%
$87.69

Top Losing Stocks

Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 26,562,417
-$9.98
14.63%
$58.22
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 1,646,455
-$82.56
7.59%
$1,005.00
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,960,990
-$25.27
5.85%
$406.71
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 368,420
-$17.00
5.49%
$292.64
Arthur J. Gallagher
AJG Vol: 5,066,733
-$12.54
4.79%
$249.49