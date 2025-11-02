5 American Companies Reshoring After Trump’s Tariffs (AAPl, GE, INTC, NVDA, WHR)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Over the past 30+ years, Congressionally legislated increases in red tape regulation and higher taxes have squeezed American corporations into offshoring much of its labor intensive operations to remain profitable.

President Trump’s and the Republican-led Congress have authorized tax cuts, playing-field leveling reciprocal tariffs, investment incentives, and reduced regulations to encourage the revival of US labor and manufacturing back on US soil.

Major household name US companies, such as Apple, GE, Intel and others, are now reshoring operations that were sent overseas years ago in response.

Picture this scenario: A society is plagued by bandits who pilfer its citizens’ resources, funds, and livelihoods, forcing those who are able to escape to flee elsewhere. An unruly group of outsider righteous warriors band together to remove the bandits and free the society. Once removed, ex-pats return to once again help the society thrive.

The above is a synopsis of the story line from Akira Kurosawa’s classic film, Seven Samurai (1954). Its theme of an intrepid team bravely taking on and conquering oppressors resonates universally with all cultures. It has thus been remade in multiple settings, including as a western (The Magnificent Seven – 1960 and 2016); a children’s animation (A Bug’s Life -1998); and as a sci-fi adventure (Rebel Moon – 2023).

A Trump-Fueled Real-Life Societal Revival

In real life, an analogy can be made with US corporations and the oppressive, confiscatory policies imposed on them by a profligate Congress, especially from the 1980s going forward – until the relief achieved through the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the executive orders of President Donald Trump – himself a Beltway outsider, in 2025.

In order to maintain profitability, increased regulatory burdens and higher spiraling corporate taxes forced many household name US companies to reduce overhead. This was achieved through relocating a large portion of labor operations overseas, where emerging nations’ labor costs were significantly lower. Much of this globalist attitude was reflected in President Obama’s response to rising unemployment from sending these jobs overseas, which was essentially: “Those manufacturing jobs aren’t coming back. Learn to code.”

Therefore, it is no surprise that the hundreds of billions, if not higher sums, of taxpayer dollars in pilferage, waste, and bribes that were uncovered by DOGE audits of USAID and other federal agencies was such a controversial announcement. This defanged many of the globalist arguments against President Trump’s cutting of regulatory burdens on corporations and the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) provisions for tax cuts. President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which have done much to level a playing field long skewed against US manufacturers, accompanied additional incentives to promulgate the revitalization of US investment and manufacturing. These steps have led to a mass repatriation of operations and jobs back to US soil. The following five companies are just a handful of the better known examples from these initiatives’ results:

It wasn’t until Tim Cook took over as CEO of Apple from Steve Jobs that Apple began outsourcing manufacturing to overseas contractors. China, in particular, was the beneficiary of Cook’s decision to make Apple iPhones, iPods, iPads, and components for iMac computers overseas. The timeline was as follows:

Early 2000s : Under Tim Cook’s operational leadership, Apple increases its reliance on Chinese manufacturers like Foxconn to cut costs and increase efficiency.

2002 : The last year when the majority of Apple’s products were made in the USA.

2005 : The iPod is being manufactured exclusively in southern China.

2009 : By the end of the decade, virtually the entirety of Apple’s products are made in mainland China .

2016-2018 : Apple moves its iTunes IP and other properties to Ireland and Jersey for tax-purposes.

2019 : The Mac Pro is the last major Apple product with final assembly in the US (in Texas), but production of the new model moves to China that year.

Late 2020/Early 2021 : Foxconn begins building assembly lines for iPads and MacBooks in Vietnam. This is in response to trade agreement conflicts between the Trump Administration and President Xi’s CCP.

2023 : Apple begins producing MacBook laptops in Vietnam.

2025 : Tim Cook announces that Vietnam will be a major production hub for items like iPads and Apple Watches sold in the US.

In response to President Trump’s red tape cutting and tax incentives, Apple made a February 2025 announcement that it was committing a $500 billion investment in the US that will include the following:

Over the next four years, Apple will expand facilities and teams to: Michigan, Texas, California, Nevada, Oregon, Iowa, North Carolina, and Washington.

Apple is doubling its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion. The Fund supports projects and jobs in 13 different states.

The company plans to construct a manufacturing academy in Michigan.

Additional US R&D investment in AI and silicon engineering for semiconductors.

A new Houston-based facility for building Apple Intelligence servers.

A commitment to manufacture Apple’s proprietary chips exclusively in Arizona at Taiwan Semiconductor’s Fab 21 facility.

The net job creation results are projected to be 2.9 million jobs maintained and 20,000 new hires across 24 different Apple facilities located throughout the continental US.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Nvidia’s rocketlike ascendancy from near bankruptcy to Magnificent 7 elite has been well documented. The brainchild of CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s Graphics Processing Units (GPU) have become an integral and ubiquitous part of AI. The long backlog of orders has compelled some companies seeking to obtain additional Nvidia GPUs to resort to all kinds of strategies, including personal entreaties and luxurious wine & dine meetings between Huang and suitors such as Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Since its inception, Nvidia’s R&D has all been US-based while it operated as a “fabless” company, outsourcing all of its manufacturing primarily to Taiwan Semiconductor or to Samsung. Thanks to the 2022 CHIPS Act and increased belligerence from China’s CCP regarding a potential invasion of Taiwan, the Trump trade and pro-business policies became the lynchpin step in prompting Nvidia to announce a $500 billion commitment to manufacture in the US in April, 2025 that included the following:

A commission to obtain over 1 million square feet of space for manufacturing Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

The Texas projects will be in cooperation with Foxconn for Houston and with Wistron in Dallas, with mass production to ramp-up by September, 2026.

The Nvidia Blackwell chips are already being fabricated in Taiwan Semiconductor’s Arizona plants located in Phoenix.

The US manufacture of Nvidia AI chips and supercomputers is anticipated to “create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades.”

The domestic manufacture of Nvidia semiconductors and AI servers cannot be underestimated. By taking this step, it ensures the security of future US-based AI development and eliminates the dependency on Taiwan Semiconductor’s PacRim foundries, which are at perpetual risk of potential war between Taiwan and China. This step also allows the US to maintain its leverage in trade negotiations with China and in maintaining its geopolitical strategic ability to enforce exporting Nvidia’s slower RTX 4090D, H20, and forthcoming B30A chips to China without concerns of IP theft from China via Taiwan.

For many years, Intel enjoyed the bragging rights as America’s premier semiconductor company. It created the first commercially available microprocessor in 1971 with the Intel 4004. However, it also was one of the earliest tech companies to take advantage of cheaper overseas manufacturing costs.

In 1972, Intel took its maiden trip abroad to the PacRim and made its first overseas manufacturing contract with a factory it established in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia. It was built in the middle of a former rice paddy and employed a workforce of 100. It was officially designated as the Intel (M) Son. Bhd. Electronics Factory.

In pursuit of larger mass production, Intel would go on to expand overseas manufacturing in these nations throughout the 1980s and 1990s:

Singapore

Israel

China

India

Costa Rica

However, as a result of the support from the CHIPS Act, and the reduced regulatory and tax burdens afforded by the OBBB, Intel has committed $100 billion to reshore its semiconductor manufacturing on US soil. The commitment involves such steps as:

Silicon Forest: $36 billion has been allocated to Intel’s Hillsboro R&D facilities. This area of Portland houses a number of other high-tech businesses that are simpatico with Intel’s technological developments.

Silicon Desert : Intel’s Chandler, Arizona facility is the recipient of a $32 billion investment injection that is slated to house the forthcoming Fab 52 and Fab 62 factories, in addition to modernizing upgrades on the Ocotillo current factory.

Silicon Heartland : A $28 billion investment for two new factories in New Albany, near Columbus, Ohio. It is expected to become Ohio’s largest private sector investment, and construction on the first factory is expected to complete by 2030.

Silicon Mesa : Intel’s advanced semiconductor packaging technologies in New Mexico will be receiving $4 billion worth of upgrades that are currently unavailable in the US.

Additionally, to bolster job expansion, Intel has committed $100 million to educational workshops for job training in the specific skill sets required to support these new facilities.

It’s no coincidence that the largest reshoring operations are from the tech industry’s semiconductor sector. The CHIPS Act was vitally important from a national security perspective, in much the same way as manufacturing pharmaceuticals in the US – to minimize dependence of a critical resource on another country.

Six of the top 10 largest revenue grossing semiconductor companies are US based. However, although the US manufactures a large range of key components in the industrial and automotive sectors, its semiconductor output is barely half of that of Taiwan. The push to reshore US semiconductor manufacturing to US soil is being given the proper tax and regulatory cut incentives, figuring out the way to reduce operational costs will still be a challenge going forward.

That said, not all US reshoring is occurring in the tech industry, as the last two household name entities demonstrate:

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

For the better part of the post-WW II era, General Electric was a microcosm of US industry. Making products ranging from lightbulbs and toasters to aircraft jet engines and MRI scanning machines, GE’s cutting edge products were highly regarded at both the industrial and retail commercial levels.

GE’s six-building Appliance Park facility in Louisville, Kentucky, is a classic example of the effects of US manufacturing outsourcing and the pinnacle that the Trump administration is striving to restore. In 1951, Appliance Park was built as a self-contained manufacturing community, with a dedicated power plant, its own fire department, its own zip code, and one of the first commercially available computers. By 1955, Appliance Park had grown to 16,000 workers and was cranking out 60,000 appliances per week by 1960, with the workforce reaching a 23,000 peak by 1973.

However, the 1980s ushered in the Jack Welch era. In order to meet Welch’s ruthless cost cutting milestones to maximize profits while expanding into credit cards and a host of other business sectors, GE began offshoring manufacturing operations and jobs requiring less technical skills. By 1984, Appliance Park’s workforce dropped below 15,000 and Welch’s labor disputes throughout the 1990s led to his plans to shut Appliance Park down by 2003.

Welch’s successor, Jeffrey Immelt, tried to sell the entire appliance business, but the 2008 subprime mortgage banking collapse left GE with few able buyers. Perhaps with a premonition of the initiatives that would be prompted by the Trump Administration in 2025, Immelt saw value in Appliance Park, and took steps to revive it. In 2012, he authorized the first new GE assembly line in 55 years. It was to be housed in Building 2 to end a 14-year long dormancy. It was declared to be the new site for manufacturing cutting-edge, energy efficient water heaters previously being manufactured in China.

Appliance Park’s Building 5 would see action the following month, tasked with a new assembly line for manufacturing high-tech French door refrigerators. Built for years in Mexico, these refrigerators have sensors and automatic purified water spigot controls. 2013 would see a dishwasher assembly line, and washer and dryer assembly lines would follow.

Immelt left GE in 2017, and his overpaying for some GE acquisitions prompted controversies over misleading investors and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping GE from its 30-stock average to be replaced with Walgreens Boots.

Fast forward to 2025: Current GE CEO Larry Culp made an August 2025 announcement of a $3 billion commitment to continue the trend and expand GE domestic US manufacturing across its 11 factories, citing that it had already invested $6.5 billion in the US since 2016 for manufacturing, product innovation, and plant modernization.

Over the next five years, GE initiatives will include:

Relocation of gas-range production from Mexico to Lafayette, Georgia.

Relocation of six different refrigerator models from China to Decatur, Alabama.

Expansion of GeoSpring water heater production capacity and workforce by 100% through reassigning overseas built hybrid and electric units back to Camden, South Carolina.

Expansion of Selmer, Tennessee air-conditioner manufacturing with the newly designed 2-ton Zoneline models.

Louisville, Kentucky would be creating 800 new jobs with a new washer/dryer assembly line at Appliance Park on a $490 million budget.

Currently celebrating 114 years in operation, Whirlpool is a leading appliance manufacturer and major GE competitor in the sector. Its Kitchen Aid, Maytag, and Whirlpool branded products are sold around the world.

For its first 70 years, Whirlpool was an exclusively US manufacturer, with headquarters in Michigan and facilities in other states. Not unlike GE, Whirlpool began its exporting of manufacturing and jobs during the 1980s. In an effort to go global, Whirlpool’s first foray overseas was in buying equity stakes of foreign factory outlets.

Throughout the 1990s, Whirlpool would begin closing US and Canadian plants and cutting its North American workforce to restructure and expand its global market presence.

By 1997, Whirlpool was actively outsourcing manufacturing and other operations, including its corporate real estate division.

In 2011, Whirlpool shut down its Indiana factory and relocated production to Mexico.

In mid October, 2025, Whirlpool announced a $300 million investment in its Clyde and Marion, Ohio operations. The initiative is projected to create between 450 to 600 new jobs. The Clyde plant is the world’s largest washing machine factory. The Marion factory is Whirlpool’s complementary dryer plant, still going strong after 70 years.

Whirlpool is also moving some KitchenAid brand manufacturing from China to Ohio. Additional reshoring announcements are anticipated in upcoming months.

Restoring American manufacturing has become a reality under President Trump. The escalating $15 trillion in US corporate investment from both US and foreign entities is bringing back the jobs and revitalizing the workforce abandoned by Obama, Biden, and their predecessors.