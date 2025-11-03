FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) delivered a rare positive earnings surprise this morning, beating both EPS and revenue expectations as the newly merged streaming giant demonstrated improving unit economics and subscriber momentum. The stock held steady at $3.99 in early trading, suggesting investors are digesting the results with cautious optimism rather than exuberance.

Path to Profitability Accelerates

What stood out most was the trajectory. Fubo reported a $0.02 EPS beat against expectations for a $0.04 loss, marking the company’s first positive annual earnings in years. The loss narrowed dramatically from a $0.16 miss in Q3 2024 to near breakeven this quarter. That’s not just operational improvement. That’s a company finally executing on its restructuring promises.

Revenue of $377.2 million topped estimates by $8.6 million, a 2.3% beat driven by North American subscribers hitting 1.63 million, the highest level for any Q3 on record. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the second consecutive quarter at $6.92 million, a critical signal that the core business is moving toward sustainable profitability even before the Hulu merger benefits fully materialize.

The Merger Effect Still Ahead

The Hulu + Live TV integration closed during the quarter, creating what management calls the sixth-largest pay TV service in the U.S. The real financial impact hasn’t landed yet. Fubo launched Fubo Sports across more than 100 U.S. markets and rolled out innovative ad formats including pause ads, both aimed at monetizing the expanded platform. I’d keep an eye on how quickly these new revenue streams scale in the coming quarters.

CEO David Gandler struck an optimistic tone on the merger, calling the transaction “transformative” for consumers and shareholders. The company is positioning the combined entity to compete directly with traditional pay TV on programming flexibility and choice, a strategy that could justify the premium valuation if execution holds.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.02 vs. -$0.04 expected; $0.06 beat

Revenue: $377.2M vs. $368.56M expected; 2.3% above estimates

Net Loss: $18.87M (vs. $54.68M loss in Q3 2024); 65% improvement

Adjusted EBITDA: $6.92M; second consecutive positive quarter

North American Subscribers: 1.63M; highest Q3 level on record

Cash and Equivalents: $280.3M; solid balance sheet for operations

The subscriber base remains the foundation here. Holding 1.63 million North American subs while integrating Hulu suggests churn is under control. That matters because streaming profitability hinges on retention, not just acquisition.

Where the Pressure Points Are

Operating income remained deeply negative at negative $38.4 million, and free cash flow was negative $9.41 million. Those numbers remind you that positive EBITDA doesn’t equal cash generation yet. The company is still burning cash operationally, which means the path to true profitability requires either faster revenue growth or deeper cost discipline.

Operating cash flow of negative $6.52 million signals working capital management remains a work in progress. The merger integration will require investment, and if subscriber growth stalls or churn accelerates, the margin gains could reverse quickly.

What Management Is Watching

Gandler emphasized execution and the “value” the Hulu combination will unlock. That language suggests management is focused on proving the merger rationale rather than making aggressive growth promises. I’d listen on the earnings call for specifics on churn trends, Fubo Sports adoption rates, and the timeline for meaningful margin expansion from the combined platform.

The company has beaten estimates in four of the last five quarters, a track record that matters. But consistency at these levels is harder than one-time beats. Investors will want to see if Q4 shows the same discipline.

What’s Next

Watch for subscriber trends and cash burn in the quarters ahead. The Hulu integration is still in early innings, and the real test is whether the combined entity can grow subs while maintaining margin momentum. The stock’s high beta (2.39x market sensitivity) means volatility will likely persist until the merger payoff becomes undeniable.