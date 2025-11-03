S&P 500
6,854.80
-0.12%
Dow Jones
47,321.60
-0.07%
Nasdaq 100
25,970.10
-0.15%
Russell 2000
2,472.98
-0.17%
FTSE 100
9,714.30
-0.35%
Nikkei 225
52,446.20
-0.16%
Live: Hims & Hers Earnings Coverage
Home > Investing > FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats

Investing

FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats

FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • FuboTV Inc. delivered a rare positive earnings surprise this morning, beating both EPS and revenue expectations.
  • Despite the positive financials, shares slid by more than 8%.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) delivered a rare positive earnings surprise this morning, beating both EPS and revenue expectations as the newly merged streaming giant demonstrated improving unit economics and subscriber momentum. The stock held steady at $3.99 in early trading, suggesting investors are digesting the results with cautious optimism rather than exuberance.

Path to Profitability Accelerates

What stood out most was the trajectory. Fubo reported a $0.02 EPS beat against expectations for a $0.04 loss, marking the company’s first positive annual earnings in years. The loss narrowed dramatically from a $0.16 miss in Q3 2024 to near breakeven this quarter. That’s not just operational improvement. That’s a company finally executing on its restructuring promises.

Revenue of $377.2 million topped estimates by $8.6 million, a 2.3% beat driven by North American subscribers hitting 1.63 million, the highest level for any Q3 on record. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the second consecutive quarter at $6.92 million, a critical signal that the core business is moving toward sustainable profitability even before the Hulu merger benefits fully materialize.

The Merger Effect Still Ahead

The Hulu + Live TV integration closed during the quarter, creating what management calls the sixth-largest pay TV service in the U.S. The real financial impact hasn’t landed yet. Fubo launched Fubo Sports across more than 100 U.S. markets and rolled out innovative ad formats including pause ads, both aimed at monetizing the expanded platform. I’d keep an eye on how quickly these new revenue streams scale in the coming quarters.

CEO David Gandler struck an optimistic tone on the merger, calling the transaction “transformative” for consumers and shareholders. The company is positioning the combined entity to compete directly with traditional pay TV on programming flexibility and choice, a strategy that could justify the premium valuation if execution holds.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.02 vs. -$0.04 expected; $0.06 beat
Revenue: $377.2M vs. $368.56M expected; 2.3% above estimates
Net Loss: $18.87M (vs. $54.68M loss in Q3 2024); 65% improvement
Adjusted EBITDA: $6.92M; second consecutive positive quarter
North American Subscribers: 1.63M; highest Q3 level on record
Cash and Equivalents: $280.3M; solid balance sheet for operations

The subscriber base remains the foundation here. Holding 1.63 million North American subs while integrating Hulu suggests churn is under control. That matters because streaming profitability hinges on retention, not just acquisition.

Where the Pressure Points Are

Operating income remained deeply negative at negative $38.4 million, and free cash flow was negative $9.41 million. Those numbers remind you that positive EBITDA doesn’t equal cash generation yet. The company is still burning cash operationally, which means the path to true profitability requires either faster revenue growth or deeper cost discipline.

Operating cash flow of negative $6.52 million signals working capital management remains a work in progress. The merger integration will require investment, and if subscriber growth stalls or churn accelerates, the margin gains could reverse quickly.

What Management Is Watching

Gandler emphasized execution and the “value” the Hulu combination will unlock. That language suggests management is focused on proving the merger rationale rather than making aggressive growth promises. I’d listen on the earnings call for specifics on churn trends, Fubo Sports adoption rates, and the timeline for meaningful margin expansion from the combined platform.

The company has beaten estimates in four of the last five quarters, a track record that matters. But consistency at these levels is harder than one-time beats. Investors will want to see if Q4 shows the same discipline.

What’s Next

Watch for subscriber trends and cash burn in the quarters ahead. The Hulu integration is still in early innings, and the real test is whether the combined entity can grow subs while maintaining margin momentum. The stock’s high beta (2.39x market sensitivity) means volatility will likely persist until the merger payoff becomes undeniable.

The image featured for this article is © Thinkstock

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 5, 2009

SIRIUS XM Heading Mostly in Right Direction (SIRI)

Trusting analyst estimates on penny stocks and cult stocks is a tricky business.  But SIRIUS XM Radio Inc.(NASDAQ: SIRI) is…
3 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
247patrick | Sep 19, 2023

3 Broadcast Radio & TV Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

These stocks are benefiting from a massive spike in digital content consumption.
Dismissing Sirius Earnings Reaction May Not Be Wise
Jon C. Ogg | Apr 24, 2019

Dismissing Sirius Earnings Reaction May Not Be Wise

Shares of Sirius XM were down more almost 6% in midday trading after its earnings report, and they are now…
Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

Stem Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM) delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and beat revenue expectations, but the stock…
Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Oct 9, 2025

Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Tilray Brands Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Forget Netflix: This Stock Is the Next Millionaire Maker
Kristin Hitchcock | Jul 11, 2024

Forget Netflix: This Stock Is the Next Millionaire Maker

For years, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been the darling of the entertainment industry. Its stock price has soared as it’s…
Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to…
Why Peloton’s Wall Street Upgrade Is a Trap for Investors
Rich Duprey | Aug 11, 2025

Why Peloton’s Wall Street Upgrade Is a Trap for Investors

A Meme-Fueled Surge with Shaky Foundations Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has been a rollercoaster for investors, with the ride mostly consisting…
Why Some Analysts Think Sprint Is Finally Turning the Corner
Jon C. Ogg | Jan 27, 2016

Why Some Analysts Think Sprint Is Finally Turning the Corner

If you just looked at the earnings report this week, without comparisons and without reference elsewhere, you might think that…

Top Gaining Stocks

IDEXX Laboratories
IDXX Vol: 1,651,042
+$93.43
+14.84%
$722.94
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 204,105,820
+$1.77
+12.32%
$16.14
Incyte
INCY Vol: 6,220,342
+$8.09
+8.65%
$101.57
Cigna
CI Vol: 5,479,049
+$14.21
+5.81%
$258.62
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 2,169,989
+$6.74
+5.66%
$125.73

Top Losing Stocks

DuPont de Nemours
DD Vol: 20,500,846
-$46.96
57.51%
$34.69
Kimberly-Clark
KMB Vol: 36,745,470
-$17.44
14.57%
$102.27
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 14,673,510
-$2.25
8.28%
$24.91
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 2,991,674
-$11.64
4.98%
$222.20
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 5,144,246
-$12.32
4.84%
$242.05