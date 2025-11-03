S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco

By Ian Cooper
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on NVDA with a price target of $240 from $210 ahead of earnings.
  • Analysts at Wedbush just reiterated an outperform rating on Palantir ahead of its earnings.
With the major indices rocketing higher on cooling trade tensions, inflation, hot earnings, and unstoppable AI momentum, analysts are still upgrading big tech names.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Loop Capital just reiterated its buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $350 a share, up from $250. The firm believes NVDA is about to begin a GPU ramp-up that could double its unit shipments over the next year.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on NVDA with a price target of $240 from $210 ahead of earnings, as well. The firm believes investor expectations have increased heading into NVDA earnings thanks to multiple AI infrastructure announcements. The firm also believes NVDA will provide a beat and raise quarter.

Helping, Nvidia is up on news that Microsoft secured export licenses from the Trump Administration to ship NVDA chips to the United Arab Emirates.

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR): Analysts at Wedbush just reiterated an outperform rating on Palantir ahead of its earnings. The firm raised its price target on PLTR to $230 from $200. The firm believes PLTR is a core winner in the AI race, with the potential for a $1 trillion market cap.  It also expects PLTR to show continued progress as the company expands its AI offerings with commercial and government customers.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO): Analysts at UBS just upgraded Cisco to $88 a share from $74. The firm pointed to surging infrastructure demand as a tailwind for the stock. Strength in AI orders at hyperscalers could drive Cisco’s revenue growth for the fiscal year 2026 to around 6%, or $60 billion, added the firm.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR): Analysts at Stifel initiated a buy rating on Intuitive Machines, noting its well-positioned in the race to go back to the moon. The firm has an out-of-this-world price target of $18, which is about 50% higher than current prices.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA): Analysts at Deutsche Bank just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla ahead of a shareholder vote this week. The firm raised its price target by $30 to $470. Shareholders will vote on giving Elon Musk 425 million shares if he hits financial and operational milestones over the next decade. That reward would require Tesla to reach a market cap of about $8.5 trillion and $400 billion in annual EBITDA within the next decade.

