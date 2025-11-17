S&P 500
6,745.20
-0.05%
Dow Jones
47,163.00
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,094.60
+0.09%
Russell 2000
2,383.74
-0.40%
FTSE 100
9,702.30
+0.08%
Nikkei 225
50,440.50
-0.11%
Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Investing

Analysts Love Nvidia Heading into Wednesday Earnings

Quick Read

  • Analysts at Jefferies just upgraded Gap to a buy rating, with a price target of $30. The firm expects Gap to build on its strong momentum through brand revitalization.
  • Analysts at Stifel just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla with a price target of $508.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Ian Cooper Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Analysts Love Nvidia Heading into Wednesday Earnings

© BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With AI bubble talk, markets are swimming in red.

However, that’s not stopping analysts from pounding the table over stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) heading into earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Heading into earnings, analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. Analysts at Rothschild & Co. also reiterated a buy rating on NVDA, raising its target price to $245 from $211 a share.

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share. Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210.  The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Gap

Analysts at Barclays just upgraded Gap (NYSE: GPS) to an overweight rating, noting that it sees a brand recovery.

“We upgrade GAP shares following a disciplined leadership strategy under CEO Richard Dickson, focused on long-term sales and margin recovery across all brands through product innovation, customer targeting, and marketing excellence,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Just last week, analysts at Jefferies upgraded Gap to a buy rating, with a price target of $30. The firm expects Gap to build on its strong momentum through brand revitalization, which could support both top and bottom-line growth.

Tesla 

Analysts at Stifel just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), with a price target of $508.  “Following strong 3Q25 sales, we expect some headwinds for auto sales following the expiration of the U.S. EV tax credit. Importantly, we believe TSLA is making strong progress on FSD and Robotaxi, both of which we believe is critical to value creation,” said the firm, as also quoted by CNBC.

In addition, Stifel pointed to updates to Tesla’s full self-driving system, with the company planning to add “reasoning capabilities” in newer versions. The firm was also impressed with Tesla’s strong earnings and revenue. In its most recent quarter, Tesla posted revenue of $28.1 billion, which was well above estimates of $26.37 billion.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over MP, GPS and NVDA
Ian Cooper | Nov 14, 2025

Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over MP, GPS and NVDA

There’s a good deal of chaos in markets. For one, there’s unease over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Traders…
Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…
Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA
Ian Cooper | Oct 21, 2025

Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA

The broad markets are mixed to kick off trading today. S&P 500 down -0.10% Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%…
Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings
Ian Cooper | Nov 17, 2025

Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco
Ian Cooper | Nov 3, 2025

Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco

With the major indices rocketing higher on cooling trade tensions, inflation, hot earnings, and unstoppable AI momentum, analysts are still…
Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia
Ian Cooper | Nov 5, 2025

Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia

Analysts are pounding the table over Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In fact, Wedbush just reiterated an outperform rating on the tech…
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce
Ian Cooper | Nov 12, 2025

Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal
Ian Cooper | Jul 28, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA
Ian Cooper | Oct 27, 2025

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are all set to post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,767,023
+$9.07
+7.87%
$124.21
Google
GOOG Vol: 20,524,118
+$12.65
+4.57%
$289.63
Google
GOOGL Vol: 31,335,374
+$12.51
+4.53%
$288.92
Centene
CNC Vol: 3,611,878
+$1.61
+4.43%
$37.99
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 51,663,963
+$17.67
+4.37%
$422.02

Top Losing Stocks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 15,992,336
-$1.53
6.68%
$21.31
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 7,493,796
-$8.68
6.49%
$125.09
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,431,162
-$15.84
5.58%
$268.16
Generac
GNRC Vol: 446,635
-$6.63
4.38%
$144.58
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 13,888,028
-$1.58
4.34%
$34.84