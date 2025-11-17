Analysts Love Nvidia Heading into Wednesday Earnings

Analysts at Stifel just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla with a price target of $508.

With AI bubble talk, markets are swimming in red.

However, that’s not stopping analysts from pounding the table over stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) heading into earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Heading into earnings, analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. Analysts at Rothschild & Co. also reiterated a buy rating on NVDA, raising its target price to $245 from $211 a share.

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share. Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Analysts at Barclays just upgraded Gap (NYSE: GPS) to an overweight rating, noting that it sees a brand recovery.

“We upgrade GAP shares following a disciplined leadership strategy under CEO Richard Dickson, focused on long-term sales and margin recovery across all brands through product innovation, customer targeting, and marketing excellence,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Just last week, analysts at Jefferies upgraded Gap to a buy rating, with a price target of $30. The firm expects Gap to build on its strong momentum through brand revitalization, which could support both top and bottom-line growth.

Analysts at Stifel just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), with a price target of $508. “Following strong 3Q25 sales, we expect some headwinds for auto sales following the expiration of the U.S. EV tax credit. Importantly, we believe TSLA is making strong progress on FSD and Robotaxi, both of which we believe is critical to value creation,” said the firm, as also quoted by CNBC.

In addition, Stifel pointed to updates to Tesla’s full self-driving system, with the company planning to add “reasoning capabilities” in newer versions. The firm was also impressed with Tesla’s strong earnings and revenue. In its most recent quarter, Tesla posted revenue of $28.1 billion, which was well above estimates of $26.37 billion.