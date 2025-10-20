S&P 500
6,737.60
+0.86%
Dow Jones
46,606.00
+0.72%
Nasdaq 100
25,177.80
+1.13%
Russell 2000
2,491.70
+1.35%
FTSE 100
9,422.80
+0.43%
Nikkei 225
49,808.00
+2.96%
Stock Market Live October 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Gaining Momentum Ahead of Big Earnings Week
Home > Investing > Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Investing

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Analysts are still pounding the table over top tech names.
  • Bank of America again upgraded Nvidia to a buy rating.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still shrugging it all off.

And analysts are still pounding the table over top tech names, including:

Bank of America again upgraded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to a buy rating. The firm noted, “Our top 5 picks are NVDA, AVGO, AMD, LRCX, and KLAC, levered to the strong data center and memory spend outlook,” as quoted by CNBC.

Last week, the firm reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. The firm said NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley is still bullish on NVDA, noting, “Our thoughts on the stock: We remain positive on the short- and long-term outlook here, and while the market is more optimistic now vs. 3-6 months ago, we still see the stock climbing a wall of worry from here.”

Analysts at Loop just upgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to a buy rating and raised its price target to $315 from $226 a share. The firm says Apple is on a “multi-year iPhone run.”

Wedbush analysts reiterated an outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ahead of earnings after the bell this Wednesday. Tesla missed expectations last quarter due to a drop in auto revenue. This quarter, the company is expected to post a year-over-year drop of about 20%.

“This Wednesday after the bell Tesla will report its FY3Q25 earnings with incremental positivity around this quarter’s results with the deliveries beat led by some pull-forward EV demand (US tax credit ending) and a relative bounce back in China sales,” added Wedbush, as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

As also quoted by CNBC, the firm noted, “We expect a Modest Beat & Bracket print. We view the Street’s Q3 Revenue ($11.5B), Operating Income ($3.7B), and EPS ($6.96) estimates as reasonable, given NFLX’s very strong content slate, accelerating Q3 viewership data, the impact from recent Q2 price increases, our model sensitivity analysis, and mgmt’s EPS print track record.”

The image featured for this article is © Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish
Ian Cooper | Oct 17, 2025

Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish

Between the Trump administration’s ongoing trade war, the federal government shutdown and now regional banks disclosing issues with bad and…
Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS
Ian Cooper | Oct 16, 2025

Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NVDA, MU, NFLX, TMUS

Investors are still shrugging off trade war fears and the fact that the U.S. government is now in its third…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA
Ian Cooper | Oct 10, 2025

Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA

Analysts are getting even more bullish on market leaders, with more upgrades for NVIDIA and AMD. Firms like Morgan Stanley,…
Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 8, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Analysts at Bank of America see substantial upside for LegalZoom (LZ). The firm just upgraded the stock to a buy…
Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings
Ian Cooper | Aug 26, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: All Eyes are on Nvidia Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
Analysts Just Upgraded These 5 Stocks
Ian Cooper | Aug 11, 2025

Analysts Just Upgraded These 5 Stocks

Wells Fargo just reiterated its overweight rating on Nvidia, raising its price target to $220 ahead of earnings. “With strong…
Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 7, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Goldman Sachs just raised its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $185, with a buy rating. As noted by…

Top Gaining Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 5,000,290
+$1.93
+7.41%
$27.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 17,766,753
+$3.03
+5.81%
$55.21
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 2,889,297
+$2.71
+5.15%
$55.24
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,644,611
+$16.26
+4.84%
$352.28
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 765,738
+$4.28
+4.62%
$97.02

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 12,163,683
-$10.56
3.63%
$280.75
Jabil
JBL Vol: 392,272
-$7.22
3.45%
$202.12
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,369,530
-$7.67
3.40%
$217.73
Progressive
PGR Vol: 1,104,655
-$6.28
2.78%
$219.33
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 8,624,023
-$0.38
2.49%
$14.91