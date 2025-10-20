Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Analysts are still pounding the table over top tech names.

Bank of America again upgraded Nvidia to a buy rating.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still shrugging it all off.

And analysts are still pounding the table over top tech names, including:

Bank of America again upgraded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to a buy rating. The firm noted, “Our top 5 picks are NVDA, AVGO, AMD, LRCX, and KLAC, levered to the strong data center and memory spend outlook,” as quoted by CNBC.

Last week, the firm reiterated a buy rating on NVDA. The firm said NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley is still bullish on NVDA, noting, “Our thoughts on the stock: We remain positive on the short- and long-term outlook here, and while the market is more optimistic now vs. 3-6 months ago, we still see the stock climbing a wall of worry from here.”

Analysts at Loop just upgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to a buy rating and raised its price target to $315 from $226 a share. The firm says Apple is on a “multi-year iPhone run.”

Wedbush analysts reiterated an outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ahead of earnings after the bell this Wednesday. Tesla missed expectations last quarter due to a drop in auto revenue. This quarter, the company is expected to post a year-over-year drop of about 20%.

“This Wednesday after the bell Tesla will report its FY3Q25 earnings with incremental positivity around this quarter’s results with the deliveries beat led by some pull-forward EV demand (US tax credit ending) and a relative bounce back in China sales,” added Wedbush, as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

As also quoted by CNBC, the firm noted, “We expect a Modest Beat & Bracket print. We view the Street’s Q3 Revenue ($11.5B), Operating Income ($3.7B), and EPS ($6.96) estimates as reasonable, given NFLX’s very strong content slate, accelerating Q3 viewership data, the impact from recent Q2 price increases, our model sensitivity analysis, and mgmt’s EPS print track record.”