Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia

Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia
By Ian Cooper
  • Tesla (TSLA) shareholders will vote on a $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk requiring the company to reach $8.5T market cap and $400B annual EBITDA within 10 years.
  • Google Cloud (GOOG) could grow 50% in 2026 according to Morgan Stanley, with Alphabet up 37% year to date and 80% from April lows.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) could double GPU shipments to 2.1 million units by January 2026, with analysts expecting a beat and raise quarter driven by AI infrastructure momentum.
Analysts are pounding the table over Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In fact, Wedbush just reiterated an outperform rating on the tech giant, with a price target of $600. The firm expects Elon Musk to get overwhelming shareholder support on the potential $1 trillion pay package, despite opposition from some shareholders.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank just reiterated a buy rating on Tesla ahead of a shareholder vote this week. The firm raised its price target by $30 to $470. Shareholders will vote on giving Elon Musk 425 million shares if he hits financial and operational milestones over the next decade. That reward would require Tesla to reach a market cap of about $8.5 trillion and $400 billion in annual EBITDA within the next decade.

Analysts are also pounding the table over stocks such as:

Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM): Analysts at Evercore ISI just upgraded YUM to an outperform rating with a price target of $180 from $165. All after YUM said it was exploring strategic options for Pizza Hut, including a potential sale. After all, offloading the struggling part of the business could give YUM a longer-term boost, the firm added.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG): Morgan Stanley just reiterated an outperform rating on Alphabet, noting that its Google Cloud could grow 50% in 2026.  The firm has a $330 price target on GOOG.

Analysts at JPMorgan reiterated an outperform rating on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) with a price target of $300 per share.  As noted by Investing.com, “The firm notes that Alphabet is the second-best performing ‘Mag 7’ name year-to-date, up 37% and 80% from April lows, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% and 36% gains respectively. JPMorgan cites the favorable outcome in the DOJ Search Commercial Agreement trial as removing a major overhang, while highlighting Google’s strong financial performance and AI innovation.” 

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Analysts at Melius just reiterated a buy rating on the tech giant. In addition, Loop Capital reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant and hiked its price target to $350 from $250. The firm believes NVDA can double its GPU shipments over the next year to 15 months to 2.1 million by the January 2026 quarter. 

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on NVDA with a price target of $240 from $210 ahead of earnings, as well. The firm believes investor expectations have risen heading into NVDA’s earnings, driven by multiple AI infrastructure announcements. The firm also believes NVDA will provide a beat and raise quarter. Helping, Nvidia is up on news that Microsoft secured export licenses from the Trump Administration to ship NVDA chips to the United Arab Emirates.

