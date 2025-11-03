S&P 500
6,859.90
+0.16%
Dow Jones
47,384.60
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,995.00
+0.46%
Russell 2000
2,467.70
-0.58%
FTSE 100
9,715.00
-0.34%
Nikkei 225
52,563.70
+0.46%
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Home > Investing > Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: 2 Dividend Stocks He Never Sells

Investing

Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: 2 Dividend Stocks He Never Sells

Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: 2 Dividend Stocks He Never Sells
By Lee Jackson
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For 60 years, the Oracle of Omaha has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. They were stunned at this year’s meeting when Buffett announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of the investment giant at the end of the year. While he will remain board chair and continue to have a voice in the day-to-day operations, his pre-announced successor, Greg Abel, will assume the chief executive position at the end of the year.

24/7 Wall Street Key Points:

  • The Berkshire Hathaway cash total has hit a stunning $382 billion, the highest level ever.
  • It is a perfect bet that the cash is parked in short-term T-Bills, with maturities of less than a year.
  • Warren Buffett likely sees an economic collapse, and at the very least, a stock market sell-off in the near future.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter, thanks to some outstanding performance from the insurance companies in the portfolio. The company’s Q3 2025 earnings increased to nearly $30.8 billion, a substantial rise driven by improved operating profits and higher investment gains. The company’s cash reserves increased to a record $382 billion, while Buffett continued to be a net seller of stocks, with sales totaling $12.5 billion compared to $6.4 billion in purchases. The company beat estimates, with a massive 34% year-over-year increase in operating earnings to $13.485 billion. This was primarily driven by a surge in insurance underwriting income, which grew by over 200%.

Once again, no Berkshire Hathaway stock was repurchased, and Buffett remained a net seller of stocks in the third quarter by parting with approximately $12.5 billion of stock and buying about $6.4 billion. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of net selling, contributing to a record cash pile of $382 billion. Despite the strong earnings performance for the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway is underperforming the S&P 500 by a significant margin in 2025, gaining just 5.5% compared to an almost 16% gain for the venerable index.

One thing is sure: despite the net-seller status Berkshire Hathaway has maintained for the past three years, there are two stocks that Buffett or  Abel will never sell. Both are dividend-paying giants that have been part of the portfolios for decades.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett’s stocks?

Warren Buffett
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Few investors have the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide, while paying dividends, will always remain a timeless approach. Here are the two stocks that Buffett has never sold a share of and likely will stay in his portfolio long after he’s gone.

American Express

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation specializing in payment cards. This stock has performed strongly in 2025, offering a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Express is a globally integrated payments company that operates in card-issuing, merchant-acquiring, and card-network businesses, and has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio since 1991.

The financial giant posted earnings per share of $4.14, exceeding analyst expectations of $3.99, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Revenue grew 11% to $18.43 billion, surpassing the forecast of $18.05 billion, as net income increased 16% to $2.9 billion compared to last year.

The company offers products and services to customers worldwide, including consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations.

Its segments include:

  • U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), which offers travel and lifestyle services, as well as banking and non-card financing products.
  • Commercial Services (CS) offers payment, expense management, banking, and non-card financing products.
  • International Card Services (ICS) provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition business.
  • Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS) operates a payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multichannel marketing programs, capabilities, services, and data analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 151,610,700 shares, which is 21.6 % of American Express’s float, and 15.5% of the portfolio.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $400 price objective.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892. This stock remains a top long-time holding of Buffett, who owns a massive 400 million shares. That makes up almost 9% of the portfolio, and shares are up a solid 11.4% in 2025.

The world’s largest beverage company offers consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands. The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 earnings, which beat analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS) but fell slightly short of revenue expectations.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

  1. Diet Coke
  2. Coca-Cola Light
  3. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
  4. Caffeine-free Diet Coke
  5. Cherry Coke
  6. Fanta Orange
  7. Fanta Zero Orange
  8. Fanta Zero Sugar
  9. Fanta Apple
  10. Sprite
  11. Sprite Zero Sugar
  12. Simply Orange
  13. Simply Apple
  14. Simply Grapefruit
  15. Fresca
  16. Schweppes
  17. Dasani
  18. Fuze Tea
  19. Glacéau Smartwater
  20. Glacéau Vitaminwater
  21. Gold Peak
  22. Ice Dew
  23. Powerade
  24. Topo Chico
  25. Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating and a target price of $81.

 

The image featured for this article is © Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These 4 Dividend Giants
Lee Jackson | May 14, 2025

Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These 4 Dividend Giants

Though Warren Buffett may be stepping down, Berkshire Hathaway is unlikely to part with these four top long-time holdings.
4 of Warren Buffett’s Favorite Dividend Stocks Posted Incredible Q2 Results
Lee Jackson | Sep 12, 2025

4 of Warren Buffett’s Favorite Dividend Stocks Posted Incredible Q2 Results

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Berkshire Hathaway holdings, looking for companies that posted the best second-quarter results. These four stood…
Warren Buffett to Depart Red-Hot Berkshire Hathaway Leaving Massive Cash Holdings
Lee Jackson | May 4, 2025

Warren Buffett to Depart Red-Hot Berkshire Hathaway Leaving Massive Cash Holdings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Despite Recent Rally, Baby Boomers Should Play It Safe With Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
Lee Jackson | Mar 26, 2025

Despite Recent Rally, Baby Boomers Should Play It Safe With Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

Baby boomers looking to invest in stocks should consider Warren Buffett's dividend picks. These four are perfect ideas for growth…
4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Havens During Stock Market Sell-Offs
Lee Jackson | Mar 12, 2025

4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Havens During Stock Market Sell-Offs

These four top Warren Buffett picks are perfect ideas now for growth and income investors as they come with solid…
Some on Wall Street Predict Retest of the April Low: 4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Spaces
Lee Jackson | May 22, 2025

Some on Wall Street Predict Retest of the April Low: 4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Spaces

Some on Wall Street anticipate a retest of the market's April lows. The safest stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio…
Warren Buffett’s Favorite Market Indicator Screaming Danger: Grab His Safest Stocks
Lee Jackson | Aug 14, 2025

Warren Buffett’s Favorite Market Indicator Screaming Danger: Grab His Safest Stocks

Given Buffett's apparent concern over the stock market now, it makes sense for investors to buy some of the most…
4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
Lee Jackson | Aug 28, 2025

4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

With interest rates poised to decline, it makes sense to consider adding Warren Buffett's dividend stock picks, which are expected…
Warren Buffett Is Very Worried: If You Are Too, Buy 4 of His Safest Dividend Stocks
Lee Jackson | Feb 12, 2025

Warren Buffett Is Very Worried: If You Are Too, Buy 4 of His Safest Dividend Stocks

Given the overbought and expensive stock market, these four Warren Buffett favorite stock picks look like very safe ideas for…

Top Gaining Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 169,068,181
+$2.00
+13.93%
$16.37
IDEXX Laboratories
IDXX Vol: 1,316,219
+$87.51
+13.90%
$717.02
Incyte
INCY Vol: 4,945,894
+$7.31
+7.82%
$100.79
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,573,554
+$9.07
+6.04%
$159.28
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,379,312
+$6.73
+5.66%
$125.72

Top Losing Stocks

DuPont de Nemours
DD Vol: 7,005,340
-$47.10
57.69%
$34.55
Kimberly-Clark
KMB Vol: 31,566,635
-$16.96
14.17%
$102.75
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 10,280,553
-$2.08
7.66%
$25.08
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,739,592
-$12.36
4.86%
$242.02
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 2,220,120
-$11.28
4.82%
$222.56