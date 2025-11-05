Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Amgen, Cloudflare, Shopify, Super Micro Computer, Wingstop and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Stocks were hit across the board on Tuesday as selling in some of the top technology, AI, and Data Center names gained momentum.

After multiple warnings from some of the top Wall Street bankers recently about an overbought market, the “Buy the Dip” investors may be getting a little gun-shy.

With the third-quarter earnings season winding down, economic data will be the main focus, as the question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a December rate cut.

Pre-Market Futures:

The futures are trading modestly higher as we reach the midpoint of the trading week, following a risk-off day on Tuesday that saw all major indices decline. The NASDAQ led the sell-off, closing over 2% lower, sparked by a dramatic drop in Palantir, despite the company posting results and guidance that beat expectations. When the closing bell finally rang, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had clawed back some of their losses, closing at 6771 and 47,085, respectively, while the NASDAQ closed at 23,348. Big Short author Michael Burry tossed some gas on the Tuesday dumpster fire by announcing that he was long puts on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Market pundits cited continued concerns about AI valuation as the reason for the selling. Still, after multiple top Wall Street bankers, such as David Solomon and Jamie Dimon, have warned, the market is likely ahead of itself following a three-year rally. The “Buy the Dip” crowd tried to boost the market early in the day, but was met with even more selling by the close.

Treasury Bonds:

As would be expected, yields across the Treasury curve plunged as investors and traders rushed to the safe-haven security of U.S. government debt. The benchmark 10-year bond closed the day at 4.0% while the 30-year long bond was last seen at 4.67%. One thing is for sure: with job openings shrinking to the lowest level since 2021, expectations for a December rate cut may grab a tailwind this week. Numerous Fed Governors have maintained that the current rate is too restrictive, and the job data, combined with other economic news, may soon prove them correct.

Oil and Gas:

Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate both finished the day lower, as the ripple effect from the equity market sell-off, along with some chatter that the Russian sanctions may not be as severe as initially thought by traders, contributed to the decline. The big winner again was the Natural Gas complex, where spot prices finished the day up 1.15% at $4.31. We have maintained for some time at 24/7 Wall St. that the energy trade for the rest of 2025 and 2026 may very well be in the Natural Gas complex, as power demands for Data Centers driving AI cloud computing may fall into the laps of the top companies in that sector.

Gold:

Spot gold was another victim of the sell-off. While bullion is regarded as one of the ultimate safe havens, the massive rally over the last couple of years has likely prompted many hedge funds to take profits, especially as we are less than two months from the end of the trading year. The final print for Gold on Tuesday came in at $3930, down 1.76%. It’s worth noting that Gold was trading at $4375 just two weeks ago. Silver followed suit, closing down over 2% at $47.04.

Crypto:

The heavy selling of the cryptocurrency leaders remains one of the big stories across Wall Street, as Bitcoin fell 5% to trade below the $100,000 level for the first time since June. The spot price, reported late Tuesday, was $99,584. Ethereum suffered a similar fate, finishing the day down almost 13%, and was seen late Tuesday at $ 3,137. Wall Street analysts cited the broad “risk-off” sentiment among investors driven by macroeconomic concerns, lowered expectations for a December Federal Reserve interest rate cut, and massive selling pressure from large long-term holders.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Wednesday, November 5, 2025:

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the integrated energy giant and has a $38 target price.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Truist Financial reiterated a Buy rating on the shares and kept a $729 target price objective for the shares.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating while trimming the target price of the stock to $400 from $405.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) Barclays raised the price target on the stock to $140 from $120 while keeping an Equal Weight rating on the company.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Benchmark downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy after the company agreed to be acquired for $6.25 per share.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is upgraded to Hold from Sell at DZ Bank with a $237 target price objective.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities and boosted the target price on the stock to $60 from $36.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) was raised to Buy from Hold at Northcoast with a $300 target price.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BNPP Exane with a $62 target price.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies with a $103 price target.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UL) was cut to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan, which raised its target price on the shares to $84 from $70.

Boise Cascade Inc. (NYSE: BCC) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital, which keeps a $100 target price.