Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Apple, AbbVie, Broadcom, CyberArk, Palantir Technologies and More

Quick Read The major indices finished Monday mixed, as the NASDAQ hit an intra-day all-time high on some significant deal-making moves.

Oil prices rose on the back of the OPEC+ agreement to halt production increases in January.

The crypto sell-off gained momentum on Monday as Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to trade lower.

Pre-Market Futures:

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures are trading down over 1% on Tuesday, following Palantir’s 6.9% decline despite beating earnings expectations and giving strong forward guidance. Concerns over an AI bubble continue to mount. Tuesday’s sell-off follows a wild start to the week, during which the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower due to weakness in Merck Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH). Meanwhile, the NASDAQ once again surged to a new record high, driven by strength in some of the big technology names. The S&P 500 posted a small gain. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped almost 4% higher on news that the company reached a massive $38 billion deal with OpenAI. In addition, the partnership will utilize hundreds of thousands of chips provided by NVIDIA Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the circular deal-making and financing on Wall Street continues through mega-cap technology. Once again, technology stocks continue pushing the 3-year bull market rally to new highs. Still, for the most part, they were the only bright spot on Monday, as over 400 stocks in the S&P 500 were down, and concerns are mounting over the poor market breadth, which saw declining issues outnumber advancing issues in October.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher again across the Treasury curve on Monday as sellers continue to dominate the trading. The benchmark 10-year note finished the day at a 4.11% yield. As recently as late October, it traded at a 3.93% level, so we have seen some consistent selling for 2 weeks now. The combination of a very rich stock market and a hawkish Fed is keeping the 10-year note as the primary venue for investors seeking safe havens in the Treasury market.

Oil and Gas:

Oil traded modestly higher to start the week, with West Texas Intermediate closing the day at $61.05, while Brent Crude was last seen at $64.84. The black gold is still catching a tailwind after OPEC+ reported over the weekend that it would halt production increases in January. The sector also received a boost when SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) and Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) announced on Monday a $12.8 billion all-stock merger deal, in a merger of equals. The deal will create one of the largest independent U.S. shale producers, based on both output and acreage. Many on Wall Street believe that this could be just the beginning of a significant consolidation in the sector, as benchmark prices have fallen over the last year.

Gold & Silver:

Gold had a solid day, closing back right at the $ 4,000 level, while Silver was last seen at $48.05; both have stabilized after recent volatility. Analysts at UBS said the recent sell-off in Gold was likely of a technical nature, and that the bullion is still on track to trade up to the $4,200 level and could vault to $4,700 with an increase in Geopolitical or market risk. The research report also noted that the UBS analysts cited the World Gold Council’s Q3 Gold Demand Trends report, which confirmed “robust and accelerating buying” from both central banks and individual investors.

Crypto:

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to sell off, despite November being traditionally one of the best months of the year for crypto trading. Bitcoin touched its recent support level at $106,508, while Ethereum, which has been under pressure, was trading near $3,591 on the late Monday report. We have witnessed a staggering $1.1 billion in Cryptocurrency liquidations over the last two days.

Here are some of the top analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank with a $300 target price.

Comcast Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was raised to Neutral from Sell at BNPP Exane with a $28 price objective.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR)was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which has set a $65 target price objective.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird with a $242 target price.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank, which has set a $237 target price objective.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, which has a $524 target price for the stock.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America with a $35 target price.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: CZR was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies with a $22 target price.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) Goldman Sachs raised the target price on the Neutral-rated shares to $188 from $141.

Twist Biosciences Corp. (NASDAQ: TWST) was started with a New Overweight rating at Stephens with a $41 target price.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) was added to the Jefferies Franchise Picks list with a $480 target price objective.

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) was reiterated at Buy by Goldman Sachs, which lowered the target price on the shares to $330 from $370.